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Les news du 23 Avril 2026
News
Les news du 23 Avril 2026 Dimmu Borgir - Louder - Lynx - Goddess - Whirlwind - Avulsed - Gadget - Since The Death - Zkarv - Fantom - Malebeste - Numen - Drouth - Nixil - Abysmal Growls of Despair - Iselder - Soulburn - Wrang - Where Victims Lie - Pharmacist
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|DIMMU BORGIR (Metal Cinématique, Norvège) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Grand Serpent Rising prévu pour le 22 mai via Nuclear Blast. "Ascent" se découvre ici :
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|LOUDER (Heavy/Speed, Colombie) a dévoilé une "lyric video" pour le titre "Speed Junkie" issu de son premier full-length Devil’s Night prévu le 14 mai chez Fighter Records. Tracklist :
1. Speed Junkie
2. Satan's Bitch
3. Hellish Rock'n'Roll
4. Louder Than Hell
5. Dirty Rocker
6. Heavy Metal Nights
7. Metallic Overdose
8. Devil's Night
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|LYNX (Heavy Metal/Hard Rock, Allemagne) sort demain son nouvel album Trinity of Suns via Dying Victims Productions mais pouvez d'ores et déjà le découvrir en cliquant ici. Tracklist :
1. Voyager
2. Oppressive Season
3. Trinity Of Suns
4. Parhelia (Interlude)
5. Stranger Sign In The Sky
6. Seven Days Of Darkness
7. Island Universe
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|GODDESS (Doom/Stoner, Suède), anciennement Goatess, sortira son premier longue-durée Ritual of The Cloven Hoof le 22 mai sur Majestic Mountain Records. Tracklist :
01 - Godless
02 - Inquisition
03 - To Be King
04 - Blood Fever
05 - Born Again Heathen
06 - Devil's Reef
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|WHIRLWIND (Heavy/Power/Speed, Espagne) propose en écoute intégrale son nouvel album 1640 prévu demain sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. 1640 (Intro)
2. Days Of Doom
3. Rage Of The Conqueror
4. Winds Of Ash And Dust
5. Lese Majesty (Corpus de Sang)
6. Through Fire And Blood
7. Ready To Explode
8. By The Blood In Our Veins
9. Marching To Victory
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|AVULSED (Death Metal, Espagne) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son dernier disque Phoenix Cryptobiosis (2025) filmée lors du release show à Madrid.
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|GADGET (Grindcore, Suède) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le morceau "Flatline" extrait de son nouvel EP Coerced à venir le 8 mai chez De:Nihil Records. Tracklist :
01. Nonsense
02. No Sense Of Self
03. What Doesn’t Serve You
04. Gnistan
05. Funerary Rites
06. Flatline
07. False Pulse
08. Violently Silent
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|SINCE THE DEATH (Death/Black/Thrash, Suède) offre son nouvel opus Entangled en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie demain via Nordic Mission. Tracklist :
01. When Hatred Is Being Fueled
02. Adorable but Treacherous
03. He Keeps Forgetting
04. The Wolves Hunting the Pure Hearted
05. Hearts Are Getting Darker
06. As a Beloved Brother
07. Late to Anger No Revenge
08. Forgive All of Them
09. The Blackest of Days
10. Shine on Me
11. Eleventh
12. Beautifully Damaged
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|Le one-man band ZKARV (Ambient/Black Metal/Shoegaze, Australie) vient de sortir son nouvel album Firmamental Dark en autoproduction. Tracklist :
1. The Sound of a Lost Dead Soul
2. Firmamental Dark
3. The Pain Is Madness
4. Nameless Grave I
5. From Wind Beyond Voice
6. Nameless Grave II: Glacial Sun
7. A Ghost Who Was Never There
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|FANTOM (Black/Thrash, Hongrie) a réédité en vinyle sur F.O.A.D. Records sa démo Lucifer jelenj meg! (1987) agrémentée de sept titres enregistrés en répét' la même année. Tracklist :
Side A
01. Vámpír
02. Lidérces Álom
03. Öld meg Isten Szolgáját
04. Pusztulj el Jehova
05. Hóhér
06. Lucifer Jelenj Meg!
07. Ártatlan
Side B
8. 6 perccel a vég Előtt
9. Maximális Kegyetlenség
10. Lidérces Álom
11. Lucifer Jelenj Meg!
12. 6 perccel a vég Előtt
13. Öld meg Isten Szolgáját
14. Sátán én vagyok
15. Antidisco
16. Unknown Jam
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|MALEBESTE (Black Metal, France) propose en écoute le titre "Palefroi du Diable" figurant sur son premier long-format Monestherou dont la sortie est programmée pour le 25 mai chez Antiq. Tracklist :
1. Aigre Vinasse et Chaude Populace
2. Hautefaye 1870
3. Chasse Gallery
4. Palefroi du Diable
5. Milouziena
6. Le Puits d'Enfer
7. Monestherou
8. Flamme Noir de l'Espoir
9. Nocturne (Medley Acoustique)
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|NUMEN (Black Metal, Espagne) a posté le morceau "Hustasuna - Oroitzapen galduen putzua" tiré de son nouvel opus Erre à paraître le 12 juin via Les Acteurs de l'ombre Productions. Tracklist :
1. Kez beteriko zeru penatua
2. Negu itxian Urtarril hotza
3. Errautsen azken arnasa
4. Hustasuna - Oroitzapen galduen putzua
5. Euria infernuko sutan
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|DROUTH (Black/Death, USA) et NIXIL (Black Metal, USA) ont publié à cette adresse leur split Toward Dead Temples qui sort demain en indépendant. Tracklist :
1. Never Rise Again [Nixil]
2. Bloody Footprints on the Path of Bones [Nixil]
3. I Am Not Here [Nixil]
4. Cathartes Aura [Drouth]
5. The Outer Church [Drouth]
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|Le one-man band ABYSMAL GROWLS OF DESPAIR (Funeral Doom/Drone, France) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie le 5 juin de son nouvel album Torn. Tracklist :
1 - Prologue to Agony
2 - Growth
3 - Mourning Has Broken
4 - Torn
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|Le one-man band ISELDER (Black Metal, Pays de Galles) a dévoilé le titre "Glory" issu de son nouveau disque The 38th Division prévu le 1er juin sur Marwolaeth Records. Tracklist :
01 The Death of Wales
02 Bayonet
03 Call to Arms
04 Impending War
05 Glory
06 Llywelyn the Last
07 Trench Warfare
08 Embrace the End
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|SOULBURN (Blackened Death Metal, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "M87 - What Hopes To Be Born?" extrait de son nouvel opus Quantifying Cosmic Doom à venir le 12 juin chez Testimony Records. Tracklist :
01. The Braveheart of Nightmares
02. Powehi, the Embellished Dark Source of Unending Creation
03. A Pyramid Absurd
04. An Impious Journey Through the Cathedral's Mouth
05. Stalactites of Molten Flesh
06. M87 - What Hopes To Be Born?
07. Iconox Spew Black at the Razor's Edge
08. Down Among the Stars
09. The Desolationist
10. In the Very Time That Will Rot Us
11. An Innocuous Swathe of Sky
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|WRANG (Black Metal, Pays-Bas/Finlande) offre son nouvel album Verwording en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain via Dominance of Darkness Records. Tracklist :
1. Stilstand [5:56]
2. Entartete Kunst [6:20]
3. Nachten in Wahlheim [4:48]
4. Voor ons de zee [5:37]
5. De Duivel is de ander [6:38]
6. Bijtebauw [9:34]
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|WHERE VICTIMS LIE (Thrash Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir son premier EP What Was Left Behind sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :
1. Petting a Burning Dog
2. Imprint
3. Veil
4. The One to Bring Forth Fiery Apotheosis
5. The Code
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|PHARMACIST (Death Metal, Japon) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Vertebrae After Vertebrae le 29 mai prochain sur Hells Headbangers Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Propelling Inwards" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Propelling Inwards
02. Vertebrae After Vertebrae
03. Endogenica
04. Lazure Sphacelation
05. Mimicring The Organics
06. Bubonic Malacia Bloom
07. Zenith Of Mnemonic Forensication
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AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
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GROUPES DU JOUR
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|Avulsed
Death Metal - 1991 - Espagne
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|Dimmu Borgir
Metal Cinématique - 1993 - Norvège
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|Gadget
Grind - 1997 - Suède
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|Numen
Euskadi Black Metal - 1997 - Espagne
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|Pharmacist
Death Metal - 2020 - Japon
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|Soulburn
Death Metal - 1996 - Pays-Bas
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