»

(Lien direct) SOULBURN (Blackened Death Metal, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "M87 - What Hopes To Be Born?" extrait de son nouvel opus Quantifying Cosmic Doom à venir le 12 juin chez Testimony Records. Tracklist :



01. The Braveheart of Nightmares

02. Powehi, the Embellished Dark Source of Unending Creation

03. A Pyramid Absurd

04. An Impious Journey Through the Cathedral's Mouth

05. Stalactites of Molten Flesh

06. M87 - What Hopes To Be Born?

07. Iconox Spew Black at the Razor's Edge

08. Down Among the Stars

09. The Desolationist

10. In the Very Time That Will Rot Us

11. An Innocuous Swathe of Sky



