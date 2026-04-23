chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
195 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Deftones
 Deftones - Diamond Eyes (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Antimatter
 Antimatter - Leaving Eden (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Nostromo
 Nostromo - Argue (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Winter Rites Of The Mountain Land
 Winter Rites Of The Mounta... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Gaerea
 Gaerea - Loss (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Clandestine Blaze
 Clandestine Blaze - Resacra... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
MORTUAIRE
 MORTUAIRE - (I)
Par Ikea		   
Pilori
 Pilori - Sans adieu (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 17 Avril 2026
 Les news du 17 Avril 2026 -... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Vomitory
 Vomitory - In Death Throes (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Interview de TOWERING pour l'album "The Oblation Of Man"
 Interview de TOWERING pour ... (I)
Par Sosthène		   
Nine Inch Nails
 Nine Inch Nails - Broken (EP) (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Towering
 Towering - The Oblation Of Man (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Immolation
 Immolation - Descent (C)
Par Samfisher		   
Ascend
 Ascend - Ample Fire Within (C)
Par Ikea		   
Bitter Branches
 Bitter Branches - Let's Giv... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Tanork
 Tanork - Diskar (C)
Par DeathDeath		   
Iniquity
 Iniquity - Serenadium (C)
Par AxGxB		   

Les news du 23 Avril 2026

News
Les news du 23 Avril 2026 Malebeste - Numen - Drouth - Nixil - Abysmal Growls of Despair - Iselder - Soulburn - Wrang - Where Victims Lie - Pharmacist
»
(Lien direct)
MALEBESTE (Black Metal, France) propose en écoute le titre "Palefroi du Diable" figurant sur son premier long-format Monestherou dont la sortie est programmée pour le 25 mai chez Antiq. Tracklist :

1. Aigre Vinasse et Chaude Populace
2. Hautefaye 1870
3. Chasse Gallery
4. Palefroi du Diable
5. Milouziena
6. Le Puits d'Enfer
7. Monestherou
8. Flamme Noir de l'Espoir
9. Nocturne (Medley Acoustique)

»
(Lien direct)
NUMEN (Black Metal, Espagne) a posté le morceau "Hustasuna - Oroitzapen galduen putzua" tiré de son nouvel opus Erre à paraître le 12 juin via Les Acteurs de l'ombre Productions. Tracklist :

1. Kez beteriko zeru penatua
2. Negu itxian Urtarril hotza
3. Errautsen azken arnasa
4. Hustasuna - Oroitzapen galduen putzua
5. Euria infernuko sutan

»
(Lien direct)
DROUTH (Black/Death, USA) et NIXIL (Black Metal, USA) ont publié à cette adresse leur split Toward Dead Temples qui sort demain en indépendant. Tracklist :

1. Never Rise Again [Nixil]
2. Bloody Footprints on the Path of Bones [Nixil]
3. I Am Not Here [Nixil]
4. Cathartes Aura [Drouth]
5. The Outer Church [Drouth]

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band ABYSMAL GROWLS OF DESPAIR (Funeral Doom/Drone, France) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie le 5 juin de son nouvel album Torn. Tracklist :

1 - Prologue to Agony
2 - Growth
3 - Mourning Has Broken
4 - Torn

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band ISELDER (Black Metal, Pays de Galles) a dévoilé le titre "Glory" issu de son nouveau disque The 38th Division prévu le 1er juin sur Marwolaeth Records. Tracklist :

01 The Death of Wales
02 Bayonet
03 Call to Arms
04 Impending War
05 Glory
06 Llywelyn the Last
07 Trench Warfare
08 Embrace the End

»
(Lien direct)
SOULBURN (Blackened Death Metal, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "M87 - What Hopes To Be Born?" extrait de son nouvel opus Quantifying Cosmic Doom à venir le 12 juin chez Testimony Records. Tracklist :

01. The Braveheart of Nightmares
02. Powehi, the Embellished Dark Source of Unending Creation
03. A Pyramid Absurd
04. An Impious Journey Through the Cathedral's Mouth
05. Stalactites of Molten Flesh
06. M87 - What Hopes To Be Born?
07. Iconox Spew Black at the Razor's Edge
08. Down Among the Stars
09. The Desolationist
10. In the Very Time That Will Rot Us
11. An Innocuous Swathe of Sky

»
(Lien direct)
WRANG (Black Metal, Pays-Bas/Finlande) offre son nouvel album Verwording en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain via Dominance of Darkness Records. Tracklist :

1. Stilstand [5:56]
2. Entartete Kunst [6:20]
3. Nachten in Wahlheim [4:48]
4. Voor ons de zee [5:37]
5. De Duivel is de ander [6:38]
6. Bijtebauw [9:34]

»
(Lien direct)
WHERE VICTIMS LIE (Thrash Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir son premier EP What Was Left Behind sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Petting a Burning Dog
2. Imprint
3. Veil
4. The One to Bring Forth Fiery Apotheosis
5. The Code

»
(Lien direct)
PHARMACIST (Death Metal, Japon) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Vertebrae After Vertebrae le 29 mai prochain sur Hells Headbangers Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Propelling Inwards" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Propelling Inwards
02. Vertebrae After Vertebrae
03. Endogenica
04. Lazure Sphacelation
05. Mimicring The Organics
06. Bubonic Malacia Bloom
07. Zenith Of Mnemonic Forensication
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
23 Avril 2026

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Numen
 Numen
Euskadi Black Metal - 1997 - Espagne		   
Pharmacist
 Pharmacist
Death Metal - 2020 - Japon		   
Soulburn
 Soulburn
Death Metal - 1996 - Pays-Bas		   
A Very Old Ghost Behind The Farm
Canes Gothi !
Lire la chronique
Exhumed
Red Asphalt
Lire la chronique
Decipher
θελημα (Thelema)
Lire la chronique
Pulling Teeth
Vicious Skin
Lire la chronique
Riverflame
Lunar Crusades
Lire la chronique
Deftones
Diamond Eyes
Lire la chronique
Impermanent
Forging Eternity (EP)
Lire la chronique
Hellfuck
9 Nails Hammered Into The ...
Lire la chronique
Winter Rites Of The Mountain Land
Κυν-λακ-αχ (KIN-LAK-AX)...
Lire la chronique
Gaerea
Loss
Lire la chronique
Nostromo
Argue
Lire la chronique
Crème Flesh
For Your Ass Only
Lire la chronique
Pilori
Sans adieu
Lire la chronique
Vomitory
In Death Throes
Lire la chronique
Nine Inch Nails
Broken (EP)
Lire la chronique
Interview de TOWERING pour l'album "The Oblation Of Man"
Lire l'interview
Ape Unit
Sticks
Lire la chronique
Immolation
Descent
Lire la chronique
Towering
The Oblation Of Man
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 15 Avril 2026
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Ascend
Ample Fire Within
Lire la chronique
Bitter Branches
Let's Give The Land Back To...
Lire la chronique
Malum
From The Voids
Lire la chronique
Speed
All My Angels (EP)
Lire la chronique
Unearthly Rites
Tortural Symphony Of The Flesh
Lire la chronique
Bong-Ra
Esoterik
Lire la chronique
Interview de Gorgoyl pour la sortie de leur premier album "Stone Guardian"
Lire l'interview
Gorgoyl
Stone Guardian
Lire la chronique
Iniquity
Serenadium
Lire la chronique
Witch's Hollow Festival
Belenos + Borgne + Ernte + ...
Lire le live report