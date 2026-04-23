Les news du 23 Avril 2026
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Les news du 23 Avril 2026 Malebeste - Numen - Drouth - Nixil - Abysmal Growls of Despair - Iselder - Soulburn - Wrang - Where Victims Lie - Pharmacist
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|MALEBESTE (Black Metal, France) propose en écoute le titre "Palefroi du Diable" figurant sur son premier long-format Monestherou dont la sortie est programmée pour le 25 mai chez Antiq. Tracklist :
1. Aigre Vinasse et Chaude Populace
2. Hautefaye 1870
3. Chasse Gallery
4. Palefroi du Diable
5. Milouziena
6. Le Puits d'Enfer
7. Monestherou
8. Flamme Noir de l'Espoir
9. Nocturne (Medley Acoustique)
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|NUMEN (Black Metal, Espagne) a posté le morceau "Hustasuna - Oroitzapen galduen putzua" tiré de son nouvel opus Erre à paraître le 12 juin via Les Acteurs de l'ombre Productions. Tracklist :
1. Kez beteriko zeru penatua
2. Negu itxian Urtarril hotza
3. Errautsen azken arnasa
4. Hustasuna - Oroitzapen galduen putzua
5. Euria infernuko sutan
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|DROUTH (Black/Death, USA) et NIXIL (Black Metal, USA) ont publié à cette adresse leur split Toward Dead Temples qui sort demain en indépendant. Tracklist :
1. Never Rise Again [Nixil]
2. Bloody Footprints on the Path of Bones [Nixil]
3. I Am Not Here [Nixil]
4. Cathartes Aura [Drouth]
5. The Outer Church [Drouth]
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|Le one-man band ABYSMAL GROWLS OF DESPAIR (Funeral Doom/Drone, France) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie le 5 juin de son nouvel album Torn. Tracklist :
1 - Prologue to Agony
2 - Growth
3 - Mourning Has Broken
4 - Torn
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|Le one-man band ISELDER (Black Metal, Pays de Galles) a dévoilé le titre "Glory" issu de son nouveau disque The 38th Division prévu le 1er juin sur Marwolaeth Records. Tracklist :
01 The Death of Wales
02 Bayonet
03 Call to Arms
04 Impending War
05 Glory
06 Llywelyn the Last
07 Trench Warfare
08 Embrace the End
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|SOULBURN (Blackened Death Metal, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "M87 - What Hopes To Be Born?" extrait de son nouvel opus Quantifying Cosmic Doom à venir le 12 juin chez Testimony Records. Tracklist :
01. The Braveheart of Nightmares
02. Powehi, the Embellished Dark Source of Unending Creation
03. A Pyramid Absurd
04. An Impious Journey Through the Cathedral's Mouth
05. Stalactites of Molten Flesh
06. M87 - What Hopes To Be Born?
07. Iconox Spew Black at the Razor's Edge
08. Down Among the Stars
09. The Desolationist
10. In the Very Time That Will Rot Us
11. An Innocuous Swathe of Sky
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|WRANG (Black Metal, Pays-Bas/Finlande) offre son nouvel album Verwording en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain via Dominance of Darkness Records. Tracklist :
1. Stilstand [5:56]
2. Entartete Kunst [6:20]
3. Nachten in Wahlheim [4:48]
4. Voor ons de zee [5:37]
5. De Duivel is de ander [6:38]
6. Bijtebauw [9:34]
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|WHERE VICTIMS LIE (Thrash Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir son premier EP What Was Left Behind sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :
1. Petting a Burning Dog
2. Imprint
3. Veil
4. The One to Bring Forth Fiery Apotheosis
5. The Code
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|PHARMACIST (Death Metal, Japon) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Vertebrae After Vertebrae le 29 mai prochain sur Hells Headbangers Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Propelling Inwards" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Propelling Inwards
02. Vertebrae After Vertebrae
03. Endogenica
04. Lazure Sphacelation
05. Mimicring The Organics
06. Bubonic Malacia Bloom
07. Zenith Of Mnemonic Forensication
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