»

(Lien direct) PHARMACIST (Death Metal, Japon) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Vertebrae After Vertebrae le 29 mai prochain sur Hells Headbangers Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Propelling Inwards" à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. Propelling Inwards

02. Vertebrae After Vertebrae

03. Endogenica

04. Lazure Sphacelation

05. Mimicring The Organics

06. Bubonic Malacia Bloom

07. Zenith Of Mnemonic Forensication



<a href="https://pharmacist-japan.bandcamp.com/album/vertebrae-after-vertebrae">Vertebrae After Vertebrae de PHARMACIST</a>