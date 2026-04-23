Les news du 23 Avril 2026
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Les news du 23 Avril 2026 Pharmacist
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|PHARMACIST (Death Metal, Japon) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Vertebrae After Vertebrae le 29 mai prochain sur Hells Headbangers Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Propelling Inwards" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Propelling Inwards
02. Vertebrae After Vertebrae
03. Endogenica
04. Lazure Sphacelation
05. Mimicring The Organics
06. Bubonic Malacia Bloom
07. Zenith Of Mnemonic Forensication
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