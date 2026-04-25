Les news du 25 Avril 2026
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Les news du 25 Avril 2026 Chamber Of Unlight
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|CHAMBER OF UNLIGHT (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Avernus cette année sur Werewolf Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Night Chasm" à découvrir ci-dessous :
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