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(Lien direct) SIX FEET UNDER (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a mis en ligne l'intégralité de son nouvel album, Next to Die, paru le 24 avril chez Metal Blade.



Tracklist :

01. Approach Your Grave

02. Destroyed Remains

03. Mister Blood and Guts

04. Mutilated Corpse in the Woods

05. Unmistakable Smell of Death

06.Wrath and Terror Takes Command

07. Skin Coffins

08. Mind Hell

09. Naked and Dismembered

10. Grasped from Beyond

11. Next to Die

12. Ill Wishes



