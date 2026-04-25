Les news du 25 Avril 2026
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Les news du 25 Avril 2026 Six Feet Under - Disciplina - Werwolf - Eaten by Sharks - Riena - Skullchurn - Sutratma - Sulphur and Mercury - Vorax - Chamber Of Unlight
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|SIX FEET UNDER (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a mis en ligne l'intégralité de son nouvel album, Next to Die, paru le 24 avril chez Metal Blade.
Tracklist :
01. Approach Your Grave
02. Destroyed Remains
03. Mister Blood and Guts
04. Mutilated Corpse in the Woods
05. Unmistakable Smell of Death
06.Wrath and Terror Takes Command
07. Skin Coffins
08. Mind Hell
09. Naked and Dismembered
10. Grasped from Beyond
11. Next to Die
12. Ill Wishes
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|DISCIPLINA (Death Thrash Metal Technique, Italie) a livré son single "Existential Emptiness", le premier depuis l'EP Chains of Time de 2023. Cela s'écoute et se regarde ci-dessous :
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|WERWOLF (Black Metal, Allemagne) vient de sortir son nouveau disque Satanic Terror via Dominance of Darkness Records. Tracklist :
1. Satanic Terror
2. Shrine of Faith
3. ...of Cursed Places and Desegrated Graves
4. Temple of No Light
5. Unholy Trinity
6. Whore of Dead Heaven
7. Infernal Devotion
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|EATEN BY SHARKS (Deathcore/Technical Death Metal, Canada) sortira son nouvel opus The Undertow Of Hate le 17 juillet sur CDN Records. Un court easer est disponible à cette adresse.
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|RIENA (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier EP Miekka ja Varjo le 5 juin chez Signal Rex. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Tuhkana Käsissämme
3. Jotka Yössä Kulkevat
4. Käärmeen Kuiskauksia
5. Kun Usva Maan Peittää
6. Outro (Pedon Sanat)
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|SKULLCHURN (Death Metal, Pays-Bas/République Tchèque) a sorti sa première démo Of Death and Rebirth via Into It Records. Tracklist :
1. Of Death and Rebirth
2. Cenotaph of Gore
3. Endless Epidemic
4. The Faceless One
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|SUTRATMA (Funeral Doom/Death, USA) sortira son dernier album Adrift (octobre 2025) au format vinyle le 15 mai sur Aesthetic Death.
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|SULPHUR AND MERCURY (Heavy Metal avec notamment Jason Netherton de Misery Index, Finlande) a dévoilé un nouveau single intitulé "Sulphur Eternal".
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|VORAX (Death Metal, Suisse) sortira son premier long-format Volcano Shock le 27 juin en indépendant. Tracklist :
1. Magma Ocean
2. Devouring Raw Flesh
3. Volcano Shock
4. Burning Lava
5. Hunter Killer
6. Flight Of The Pteranodon
7. Reign Supreme
8. The Great Dying
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|CHAMBER OF UNLIGHT (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Avernus cette année sur Werewolf Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Night Chasm" à découvrir ci-dessous :
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