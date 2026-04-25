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LES SORTIES
Cult Of Occult
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Doom (EP)
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Gyvybės Medis
(25/04/2008)
COMMENTAIRES
Buzzov•en - To A Frown (C)
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Les news du 17 Avril 2026 -... (N)
Par Niktareum
Vomitory - In Death Throes (C)
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Interview de TOWERING pour ... (I)
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Les news du 25 Avril 2026
News
Les news du 25 Avril 2026
Werwolf - Eaten by Sharks - Riena - Skullchurn - Sutratma - Sulphur and Mercury - Vorax - Chamber Of Unlight
»
(Lien direct)
WERWOLF
(Black Metal, Allemagne) vient de sortir son nouveau disque
Satanic Terror
via Dominance of Darkness Records. Tracklist :
1. Satanic Terror
2. Shrine of Faith
3. ...of Cursed Places and Desegrated Graves
4. Temple of No Light
5. Unholy Trinity
6. Whore of Dead Heaven
7. Infernal Devotion
»
(Lien direct)
EATEN BY SHARKS
(Deathcore/Technical Death Metal, Canada) sortira son nouvel opus
The Undertow Of Hate
le 17 juillet sur CDN Records. Un court easer est disponible à
cette adresse
.
»
(Lien direct)
RIENA
(Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier EP
Miekka ja Varjo
le 5 juin chez Signal Rex. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Tuhkana Käsissämme
3. Jotka Yössä Kulkevat
4. Käärmeen Kuiskauksia
5. Kun Usva Maan Peittää
6. Outro (Pedon Sanat)
»
(Lien direct)
SKULLCHURN
(Death Metal, Pays-Bas/République Tchèque) a sorti sa première démo
Of Death and Rebirth
via Into It Records. Tracklist :
1. Of Death and Rebirth
2. Cenotaph of Gore
3. Endless Epidemic
4. The Faceless One
<a href="https://skullchurn.bandcamp.com/album/of-death-and-rebirth-demo-2026">Of Death And Rebirth (Demo 2026) de Skullchurn</a>
»
(Lien direct)
SUTRATMA
(Funeral Doom/Death, USA) sortira son dernier album
Adrift
(octobre 2025) au format vinyle le 15 mai sur Aesthetic Death.
<a href="https://sutratma.bandcamp.com/album/adrift">Adrift de Sutratma</a>
»
(Lien direct)
SULPHUR AND MERCURY
(Heavy Metal avec notamment Jason Netherton de Misery Index, Finlande) a dévoilé un nouveau single intitulé "Sulphur Eternal".
»
(Lien direct)
VORAX
(Death Metal, Suisse) sortira son premier long-format
Volcano Shock
le 27 juin en indépendant. Tracklist :
1. Magma Ocean
2. Devouring Raw Flesh
3. Volcano Shock
4. Burning Lava
5. Hunter Killer
6. Flight Of The Pteranodon
7. Reign Supreme
8. The Great Dying
»
(Lien direct)
CHAMBER OF UNLIGHT
(Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album intitulé
Avernus
cette année sur Werewolf Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Night Chasm" à découvrir ci-dessous :
Keyser
+
AxGxB
25 Avril 2026
VOIR AUSSI
Les news du 24 Avril 2026
Scordatura - Edoma - Véhémence - Candarian - Brüle - Quicksand
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ARTICLES DU JOUR
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GROUPES DU JOUR
Chamber Of Unlight
Black Metal - 2016 - Finlande
Aborcja
Do krzyża abarotem
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Laurèntian Echoes
Midsummer Blaze + Panoptic...
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Buzzov•en
To A Frown
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Insect Inside
Reborn In Blight
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Naked City
Leng Tch'e
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Nahtrunar
Sphären
Lire la chronique
A Very Old Ghost Behind The Farm
Canes Gothi !
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Exhumed
Red Asphalt
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Decipher
θελημα (Thelema)
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Pulling Teeth
Vicious Skin
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Riverflame
Lunar Crusades
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Deftones
Diamond Eyes
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Impermanent
Forging Eternity (EP)
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Hellfuck
9 Nails Hammered Into The ...
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Winter Rites Of The Mountain Land
Κυν-λακ-αχ (KIN-LAK-AX)...
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Gaerea
Loss
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Nostromo
Argue
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Crème Flesh
For Your Ass Only
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Pilori
Sans adieu
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Vomitory
In Death Throes
Lire la chronique
Nine Inch Nails
Broken (EP)
Lire la chronique
Interview de TOWERING pour l'album "The Oblation Of Man"
Lire l'interview
Ape Unit
Sticks
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Immolation
Descent
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Towering
The Oblation Of Man
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 15 Avril 2026
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Ascend
Ample Fire Within
Lire la chronique
Bitter Branches
Let's Give The Land Back To...
Lire la chronique
Malum
From The Voids
Lire la chronique
Speed
All My Angels (EP)
Lire la chronique
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