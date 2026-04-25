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(Lien direct) SKULLCHURN (Death Metal, Pays-Bas/République Tchèque) a sorti sa première démo Of Death and Rebirth via Into It Records. Tracklist :



1. Of Death and Rebirth

2. Cenotaph of Gore

3. Endless Epidemic

4. The Faceless One



<a href="https://skullchurn.bandcamp.com/album/of-death-and-rebirth-demo-2026">Of Death And Rebirth (Demo 2026) de Skullchurn</a>



