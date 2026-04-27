Les news du 27 Avril 2026
News
Les news du 27 Avril 2026 Pig's Blood - Riverflame - Demon Spell
|»
|PIG'S BLOOD (Blackened Death Metal, USA) a publié son nouvel album Destroying the Spirit chez Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :
1. Standing in Depravity
2. Destroying the Spirit
3. Tartarean Infection
4. Power to Stop It
5. Rabid Dogs
6. Satanic Hammer of Justice
7. Aftermath
8. Commitment to Death
9. Ravenous Hellslaught
10. Strikeforce of Isolate Will
|
|»
|RIVERFLAME (Epic Melodic Black Metal, France/Grèce/Italie) vient de sortir son premier longue-durée Lunar Crusades via code666. Tracklist :
1. Riverflame [8:02]
2. Where Dragons Once Ruled [7:53]
3. Lunar Crusades [3:42]
4. Through Mistlands of Unearthly Worlds [9:03]
5. Before the Eternal Night [10:08]
|
|»
|DEMON SPELL (Heavy Metal, Italie) a sorti son premier long-format Blessed Be the Dark sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. As Lucifer Smiles
2. Hexes and Horrors
3. Curse of the Undead
4. High on Sacrifice
5. The Tolling
6. Dive the Hellfire
7. Premonitions
8. Blessed Be the Dark
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par AxGxB
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Keyser
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Ikea
Par Sosthène
Par Niktareum
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par AxGxB
Par Sosthène
Par Samfisher
Par Ikea