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(Lien direct) DEMON SPELL (Heavy Metal, Italie) a sorti son premier long-format Blessed Be the Dark sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. As Lucifer Smiles

2. Hexes and Horrors

3. Curse of the Undead

4. High on Sacrifice

5. The Tolling

6. Dive the Hellfire

7. Premonitions

8. Blessed Be the Dark



<a href="https://demonspell.bandcamp.com/album/blessed-be-the-dark">Blessed Be The Dark de Demon Spell</a>