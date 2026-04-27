SCORDATURA (Brutal Death Metal, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Led Into Oblivion qui sortira le 19 juin via Everlasting Spew Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Doomed To Fate
2. Led Into Oblivion
3. Existential Termination
4. Echoes Of A Fractured Mind
5. Oppressed/Repressed
6. A Manic Indoctrination
7. Retali(h)ate
8. When The Red Moon Hangs Low
9. Maw Of The Void
10. Begging To Die
PIG'S BLOOD (Blackened Death Metal, USA) a publié son nouvel album Destroying the Spirit chez Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :
1. Standing in Depravity
2. Destroying the Spirit
3. Tartarean Infection
4. Power to Stop It
5. Rabid Dogs
6. Satanic Hammer of Justice
7. Aftermath
8. Commitment to Death
9. Ravenous Hellslaught
10. Strikeforce of Isolate Will
Par Sosthène
Par AxGxB
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Keyser
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Ikea
Par Sosthène
Par Niktareum
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par AxGxB
Par Sosthène
Par Samfisher
Par Ikea