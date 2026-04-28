BEWITCHED (Black/Thrash/Heavy, Suède) offre son nouvel opus Diabolical Death Mass en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie vendredi dernier chez Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Sanguinis Altare (intro) [0:39]
2. Diabolical Death Mass [3:19]
3. Into the Fire [2:29]
4. Crossing the Styx [3:20]
5. Black Spells & Unclean Spirits [3:43]
6. (Fear the) Revenge of the Ripper [3:50]
7. By Satan Enslaved [3:52]
8. Vicious and Wild [3:08]
9. The Witch Spell [2:44]
10. Those of the Devil Born [2:48]
11. Enforcer of Evil [3:55]
Par Keyser
Par Sosthène
Par AxGxB
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Keyser
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Ikea
Par Sosthène
Par Niktareum
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par AxGxB
Par Sosthène
Par Samfisher