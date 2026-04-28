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Les news du 28 Avril 2026

News
Les news du 28 Avril 2026 Molosser - Rotten Soil - Undercroft
»
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MOLOSSER (Death Metal, Nouvelle-Zélande) sortira son premier EP éponyme le 11 mai via Gutter Prince Cabal. Tracklist :

01. Strychnine Hill 04:06
02. Ogre Column
03. Vengeance Manifest
04. Indomitable Force

»
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ROTTEN SOIL (Death Metal, Allemagne) a sorti son nouvel album I Worship Death en indépendant. Tracklist :

01. Eulogy
02. The Reapers Crown
03. Graveyard Rat
04. Purgatory
05. Pain
06. I Worship Death
07. Die for Me
08. The Soul Collector
09. Burial Ground
10. Mortis Aeternum
11. Casket Garden


»
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UNDERCROFT (Death Metal, Chili/Allemagne) vient de sortir son nouvel album The Killer Sword sur NoiseBangers Extreme Recordings, le premier depuis 29 ans avec le chanteur d'origine. Tracklist :

1. Blood Red Sky
2. Scream in Genocide
3. The Killer Sword
4. Spirit of Death
5. Towards Death
6. Tower of Silence
7. Mongolian Terror
8. Warrior's Roar
9. The Triumph of Time
Thrasho Keyser
28 Avril 2026

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