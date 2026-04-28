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(Lien direct) UNDERCROFT (Death Metal, Chili/Allemagne) vient de sortir son nouvel album The Killer Sword sur NoiseBangers Extreme Recordings, le premier depuis 29 ans avec le chanteur d'origine. Tracklist :



1. Blood Red Sky

2. Scream in Genocide

3. The Killer Sword

4. Spirit of Death

5. Towards Death

6. Tower of Silence

7. Mongolian Terror

8. Warrior's Roar

9. The Triumph of Time



