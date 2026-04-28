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(Lien direct) BEWITCHED (Black/Thrash/Heavy, Suède) offre son nouvel opus Diabolical Death Mass en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie vendredi dernier chez Osmose Productions. Tracklist :



1. Sanguinis Altare (intro) [0:39]

2. Diabolical Death Mass [3:19]

3. Into the Fire [2:29]

4. Crossing the Styx [3:20]

5. Black Spells & Unclean Spirits [3:43]

6. (Fear the) Revenge of the Ripper [3:50]

7. By Satan Enslaved [3:52]

8. Vicious and Wild [3:08]

9. The Witch Spell [2:44]

10. Those of the Devil Born [2:48]

11. Enforcer of Evil [3:55]



