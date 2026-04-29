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(Lien direct) EMPTINESS (Misery Pop, Belgique) publiera le 17 juillet via Season Of Mist son nouvel album intitulé Nowhere Speaks. Le tracklisting se découvre ici :



1. Nothing But The Whole (Part 2)

2. The Threat

3. Nowhere Speaks

4. Darkness Commands

5. Words To Wind

6. One Must See All

7. When The Whole Arrives

8. The Clash Of Forces

9. Next In Line

10. All For Nothing