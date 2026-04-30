»

(Lien direct) VOIDTHRONE (Dissonant Blackened Death Metal, USA) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Ren Omega" tiré de son nouvel opus Dreaming Rat qui sort le 8 mai en autoproduction. Tracklist :



Arc 2 - The vital present. A universe, a civilization, an idea flourishing into a promised infinity.

1. II-I. Homeless Animal

2. II-II. Morbid Seagull

3. II-III. Ren Omega



Arc 1 - The hopeful past. A maelstrom of violence and optimism.

4. I-I. Bergen

5. I-II. Dreaming Rat

6. I-III. First Blood



Arc 3 - The silent future. An extinguished, lonely death of the physical, spiritual, and cognitive.



7. III-I. Surfing the Abyss

8. III-II. The Dying Squid

9. III-III. Worm Spiral



