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Les news du 30 Avril 2026
News
Les news du 30 Avril 2026 Agony Night Ritual - Arroganz - Oldowan Gash - Shewolff - Voidthrone - Hoc est Bellum - Hell-Born - Louder
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|Agony Clothing organise la AGONY NIGHT RITUAL (Seisagh' VII) qui se tiendra le vendredi 10 juillet à L'Engrenage (Balma), près de Toulouse. Pour cette édition, ils ont réuni un line-up massif entre Grind, Death et Black :
Sublime Cadaveric Decomposition
Oppression
Obsidyen
Blindherd
Horion
Deliver the Suffering
La soirée s'achèvera dans une ambiance industrielle avec un mix Electro-Dark signé Neon Kult.
Infos pratiques :
Date : Vendredi 10 juillet
Lieu : L'Engrenage, 1 rue de la Tuilerie, 31130 Balma (Toulouse)
Event Facebook
Billetterie : https://agony-night-ritual.eventsquare.store/fr/7smhjjmeuwbm/0htlddsuspo5
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|ARROGANZ (Black/Death, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel album Death Doom Punks dont la sortie est programmée pour le 15 mai chez Testimony Records. Tracklist :
1. Die For Nothing
2. Under Scarred Skin
3. Pain Forged Armor
4. Death Doom Punks
5. Anti-Ideology
6. Arsenic Breath
7. Incubus' Veins
8. Earths Final Dose
9. Spirit Arsonist
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|Le one-man band OLDOWAN GASH (Black Metal, USA) offre son nouveau disque 1000 Dreams of War en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie aujourd'hui via Amor Fati Productions (CD & LP) et Feral Heart (K7). Tracklist :
1. Catechism Of Shame Pt I [7:36]
2. 1000 Dreams Of War [5:44]
3. Brides Of Orlok [4:31]
4. Catechism Of Shame (Word Of Magic) Pt II [8:04]
5. Fighting Forever [14:02]
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|SHEWOLFF (Black/Punk, Belgique) a dévoilé le titre "Nail + Burn" figurant sur son premier EP We're All Gonna Fukking Die à paraître le 22 mai sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Eternal Night [3:49]
2. Guillotines [3:00]
3. We're All Gonna Fukking Die [3:48]
4. Nail + Burn [5:02]
5. Fantastik Fukk [2:06]
6. Konfusion [6:49]
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|VOIDTHRONE (Dissonant Blackened Death Metal, USA) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Ren Omega" tiré de son nouvel opus Dreaming Rat qui sort le 8 mai en autoproduction. Tracklist :
Arc 2 - The vital present. A universe, a civilization, an idea flourishing into a promised infinity.
1. II-I. Homeless Animal
2. II-II. Morbid Seagull
3. II-III. Ren Omega
Arc 1 - The hopeful past. A maelstrom of violence and optimism.
4. I-I. Bergen
5. I-II. Dreaming Rat
6. I-III. First Blood
Arc 3 - The silent future. An extinguished, lonely death of the physical, spiritual, and cognitive.
7. III-I. Surfing the Abyss
8. III-II. The Dying Squid
9. III-III. Worm Spiral
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|HOC EST BELLUM (Black/Death, Finlande) sortira son premier longue-durée Filth Majesty le 26 juin chez Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :
1. The Desolator (Intro) / Deify, Degenerate
2. Black Metal Terror
3. Vomit Black Ecstasy
4. Passion of the Antichrist
5. Blood of the VVytches
6. Nightside Necromancy
7. Winds of Decay
8. Serpent of the Black Pit
9. The Goatborn Ones
10. Beast Ejaculate / Spiral of Sodomy (Outro)
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|HELL-BORN (Black/Death/Thrash, Pologne) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "In Scarlet and Death" issu de son nouvel album VII prévu le 17 juillet via Odium Records. Tracklist :
1. Therion Calls
2. Chaotic Entities
3. In Scarlet and Death
4. Blood in Stone
5. The One with Horns
6. Funeral of All
7. Exodus (Cross the Styx)
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|LOUDER (Heavy/Speed, Colombie) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Speed Junkie" extrait de son premier long-format Devil’s Night à venir le 14 mai sur Fighter Records. Tracklist :
1. Speed Junkie
2. Satan's Bitch
3. Hellish Rock'n'Roll
4. Louder Than Hell
5. Dirty Rocker
6. Heavy Metal Nights
7. Metallic Overdose
8. Devil's Night
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