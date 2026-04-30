»

(Lien direct) MALHKEBRE (Black Metal, France) sort aujourd'hui son nouvel album B.A.M.N. sur Battlesk'rs Productions. Tracklist :



1. Choose Your Destiny

2. I Have a Dream

3. You Failed

4. Falling to Rise

5. To Those Who Forged Us

6. We Fight and We Protect

7. There Are No Safe Spaces



<a href="https://malhkebre.bandcamp.com/album/b-a-m-n">B.A.M.N. de MALHKEBRE</a>