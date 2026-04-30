chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
96 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Warside
 Warside - Cognitive Extinction (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Nukem
 Nukem - The Grave Remains (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Skaphos
 Skaphos - The Descent (C)
Par Keyser		   
Blood Countess
 Blood Countess - Imperatrix... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Aborcja
 Aborcja - Do krzyża abarotem (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Buzzov•en
 Buzzov•en - To A Frown (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Laurèntian Echoes
 Laurèntian Echoes - Midsumm... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Deftones
 Deftones - Diamond Eyes (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Antimatter
 Antimatter - Leaving Eden (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Nostromo
 Nostromo - Argue (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Winter Rites Of The Mountain Land
 Winter Rites Of The Mounta... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Gaerea
 Gaerea - Loss (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Clandestine Blaze
 Clandestine Blaze - Resacra... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
MORTUAIRE
 MORTUAIRE - (I)
Par Ikea		   
Pilori
 Pilori - Sans adieu (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 17 Avril 2026
 Les news du 17 Avril 2026 -... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Vomitory
 Vomitory - In Death Throes (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 30 Avril 2026

News
Les news du 30 Avril 2026 Malhkebre - Agony Night Ritual - Arroganz - Oldowan Gash - Shewolff - Voidthrone - Hoc est Bellum - Hell-Born - Louder
»
(Lien direct)
MALHKEBRE (Black Metal, France) sort aujourd'hui son nouvel album B.A.M.N. sur Battlesk'rs Productions. Tracklist :

1. Choose Your Destiny
2. I Have a Dream
3. You Failed
4. Falling to Rise
5. To Those Who Forged Us
6. We Fight and We Protect
7. There Are No Safe Spaces

»
(Lien direct)
Agony Clothing organise la AGONY NIGHT RITUAL (Seisagh' VII) qui se tiendra le vendredi 10 juillet à L'Engrenage (Balma), près de Toulouse. Pour cette édition, ils ont réuni un line-up massif entre Grind, Death et Black :

Sublime Cadaveric Decomposition
Oppression
Obsidyen
Blindherd
Horion
Deliver the Suffering

La soirée s'achèvera dans une ambiance industrielle avec un mix Electro-Dark signé Neon Kult.

Infos pratiques :
Date : Vendredi 10 juillet
Lieu : L'Engrenage, 1 rue de la Tuilerie, 31130 Balma (Toulouse)
Event Facebook
Billetterie : https://agony-night-ritual.eventsquare.store/fr/7smhjjmeuwbm/0htlddsuspo5

»
(Lien direct)
ARROGANZ (Black/Death, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel album Death Doom Punks dont la sortie est programmée pour le 15 mai chez Testimony Records. Tracklist :

1. Die For Nothing
2. Under Scarred Skin
3. Pain Forged Armor
4. Death Doom Punks
5. Anti-Ideology
6. Arsenic Breath
7. Incubus' Veins
8. Earths Final Dose
9. Spirit Arsonist

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band OLDOWAN GASH (Black Metal, USA) offre son nouveau disque 1000 Dreams of War en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie aujourd'hui via Amor Fati Productions (CD & LP) et Feral Heart (K7). Tracklist :

1. Catechism Of Shame Pt I [7:36]
2. 1000 Dreams Of War [5:44]
3. Brides Of Orlok [4:31]
4. Catechism Of Shame (Word Of Magic) Pt II [8:04]
5. Fighting Forever [14:02]

»
(Lien direct)
SHEWOLFF (Black/Punk, Belgique) a dévoilé le titre "Nail + Burn" figurant sur son premier EP We're All Gonna Fukking Die à paraître le 22 mai sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Eternal Night [3:49]
2. Guillotines [3:00]
3. We're All Gonna Fukking Die [3:48]
4. Nail + Burn [5:02]
5. Fantastik Fukk [2:06]
6. Konfusion [6:49]

»
(Lien direct)
VOIDTHRONE (Dissonant Blackened Death Metal, USA) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Ren Omega" tiré de son nouvel opus Dreaming Rat qui sort le 8 mai en autoproduction. Tracklist :

Arc 2 - The vital present. A universe, a civilization, an idea flourishing into a promised infinity.
1. II-I. Homeless Animal
2. II-II. Morbid Seagull
3. II-III. Ren Omega

Arc 1 - The hopeful past. A maelstrom of violence and optimism.
4. I-I. Bergen
5. I-II. Dreaming Rat
6. I-III. First Blood

Arc 3 - The silent future. An extinguished, lonely death of the physical, spiritual, and cognitive.

7. III-I. Surfing the Abyss
8. III-II. The Dying Squid
9. III-III. Worm Spiral

»
(Lien direct)
HOC EST BELLUM (Black/Death, Finlande) sortira son premier longue-durée Filth Majesty le 26 juin chez Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

1. The Desolator (Intro) / Deify, Degenerate
2. Black Metal Terror
3. Vomit Black Ecstasy
4. Passion of the Antichrist
5. Blood of the VVytches
6. Nightside Necromancy
7. Winds of Decay
8. Serpent of the Black Pit
9. The Goatborn Ones
10. Beast Ejaculate / Spiral of Sodomy (Outro)

»
(Lien direct)
HELL-BORN (Black/Death/Thrash, Pologne) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "In Scarlet and Death" issu de son nouvel album VII prévu le 17 juillet via Odium Records. Tracklist :

1. Therion Calls
2. Chaotic Entities
3. In Scarlet and Death
4. Blood in Stone
5. The One with Horns
6. Funeral of All
7. Exodus (Cross the Styx)

»
(Lien direct)
LOUDER (Heavy/Speed, Colombie) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Speed Junkie" extrait de son premier long-format Devil’s Night à venir le 14 mai sur Fighter Records. Tracklist :

1. Speed Junkie
2. Satan's Bitch
3. Hellish Rock'n'Roll
4. Louder Than Hell
5. Dirty Rocker
6. Heavy Metal Nights
7. Metallic Overdose
8. Devil's Night
Thrasho Keyser
30 Avril 2026

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Putrisect / Funebrarum / Interment
 Putrisect / Funebrarum / Interment
Pestilential Winds (Split 7")
2016 - Doomentia Records		   
Interview de WARSIDE pour l'album "Cognitive Extinction"
 Interview de WARSIDE pour l'album "Cognitive Extinction"
Entretien avec Jérôme Camus (Basse) (2026)		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Malhkebre
 Malhkebre
2002 - France		   
Oldowan Gash
 Oldowan Gash
Black Metal - 2016 - Etats-Unis		   
Putrisect / Funebrarum / Interment
Pestilential Winds (Split 7")
Lire la chronique
Interview de WARSIDE pour l'album "Cognitive Extinction"
Lire l'interview
Kharkov
Kharkov
Lire la chronique
Warside
Cognitive Extinction
Lire la chronique
Sickle of Dust
Across the Vultures Trail
Lire la chronique
Carnal Dissection
Complete Discography (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Martröð
Draumsýnir Eldsins
Lire la chronique
Skaphos
The Descent
Lire la chronique
Blood Countess
Imperatrix Sanguinis
Lire la chronique
Nukem
The Grave Remains
Lire la chronique
Aborcja
Do krzyża abarotem
Lire la chronique
Laurèntian Echoes
Midsummer Blaze + Panoptic...
Lire le live report
Buzzov•en
To A Frown
Lire la chronique
Insect Inside
Reborn In Blight
Lire la chronique
Naked City
Leng Tch'e
Lire la chronique
Nahtrunar
Sphären
Lire la chronique
A Very Old Ghost Behind The Farm
Canes Gothi !
Lire la chronique
Exhumed
Red Asphalt
Lire la chronique
Decipher
θελημα (Thelema)
Lire la chronique
Pulling Teeth
Vicious Skin
Lire la chronique
Riverflame
Lunar Crusades
Lire la chronique
Deftones
Diamond Eyes
Lire la chronique
Impermanent
Forging Eternity (EP)
Lire la chronique
Hellfuck
9 Nails Hammered Into The ...
Lire la chronique
Winter Rites Of The Mountain Land
Κυν-λακ-αχ (KIN-LAK-AX)...
Lire la chronique
Gaerea
Loss
Lire la chronique
Nostromo
Argue
Lire la chronique
Crème Flesh
For Your Ass Only
Lire la chronique
Pilori
Sans adieu
Lire la chronique
Vomitory
In Death Throes
Lire la chronique