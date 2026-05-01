NUNSLAUGHTER (Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Rotten Messiah" extrait de son nouvel opus Satanic Chaos Legions à venir le 26 juin via BLKIIBLK. Tracklist :
01. Satanic Chaos Legions
02. Jesus Fucking Dies
03. Unsacrament
04. Christian Ruse
05. Die Your Own Death
06. Rotten Messiah
07. Peukharist
08. In the Flames of Inferno
09. Heavenless
10. Lucifer the Light
11. Cathedral of Stench
12. Listen to the Lies
13. Infernal Reign
14. The Spear of Satan
Intitulé The Nocturnes Of Iswylm, le nouvel album de STORMKEEP (Black Metal, USA) sortira le 12 juin prochain sur Metal Blade Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Imperious Sanguine Eroticism" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. The Taste Of Immortal Blood
02. The Black Dragons Of Iswylm
03. Saccharine Subjugation
04. Imperious Sanguine Eroticism
05. Echoes In The Vasts Of Sequestration
06. Carnal Tapestries Of Nailtorn Flesh
07. Ballad Of A Fallen Star
Par Sosthène
Par Lestat
Par Lestat
Par Gabalgabow
Par Sosthène
Par Niktareum
Par Keyser
Par Keyser
Par Sosthène
Par AxGxB
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Keyser
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Ikea
Par Sosthène
Par Niktareum