Les news du 1 Mai 2026
News
Les news du 1 Mai 2026 Stormkeep
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|Intitulé The Nocturnes Of Iswylm, le nouvel album de STORMKEEP (Black Metal, USA) sortira le 12 juin prochain sur Metal Blade Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Imperious Sanguine Eroticism" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. The Taste Of Immortal Blood
02. The Black Dragons Of Iswylm
03. Saccharine Subjugation
04. Imperious Sanguine Eroticism
05. Echoes In The Vasts Of Sequestration
06. Carnal Tapestries Of Nailtorn Flesh
07. Ballad Of A Fallen Star
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