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Les news du 1 Mai 2026

News
Les news du 1 Mai 2026 Temple ov Ahriman - Pvrgatorii - Grond - Nunslaughter - Greh - Stormkeep
»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band TEMPLE OV AHRIMAN (Black Metal, USA) sortira son premier long-format Heretics of Consensual Reality le 26 juin en indépendant. Tracklist :

1. War In Heaven
2. Wrath of Iblis
3. Infernal Imperium
4. SPQB
5. White Death
6. Heretics of Consensual Reality
7. Baphomet's Kiss
8. Beyond the Veils of Maya

»
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PVRGATORII (Black/Punk, Espagne) sortira son nouvel EP Profane Rites For Cursed Times le 29 mai sur Night Terrors Records. Tracklist :

I. Key To Thee Temple
II. Dystopian Flesh Arise
III. Hermetik Axis
IV. A Broken Seal For Final Capitalism Collapse

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GROND (Death Metal, Russie) vient de sortir son nouveau disque The Temple chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. Rotter Himmel
02. Weddigen
03. Pour le Merite
04. U-29
05. Dreadnought
06. Submergence
07. Radiant Fury
08. The Temple
09. The Dark Recesses of the Sea

»
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NUNSLAUGHTER (Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Rotten Messiah" extrait de son nouvel opus Satanic Chaos Legions à venir le 26 juin via BLKIIBLK. Tracklist :

01. Satanic Chaos Legions
02. Jesus Fucking Dies
03. Unsacrament
04. Christian Ruse
05. Die Your Own Death
06. Rotten Messiah
07. Peukharist
08. In the Flames of Inferno
09. Heavenless
10. Lucifer the Light
11. Cathedral of Stench
12. Listen to the Lies
13. Infernal Reign
14. The Spear of Satan

»
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GREH (Black/Death, Allemagne) a dévoilé le morceau "Summoning Aversion", avant-goût de son prochain album The Tyranny of Expectations prévu début 2027 sur GREH Recordings.

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Intitulé The Nocturnes Of Iswylm, le nouvel album de STORMKEEP (Black Metal, USA) sortira le 12 juin prochain sur Metal Blade Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Imperious Sanguine Eroticism" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. The Taste Of Immortal Blood
02. The Black Dragons Of Iswylm
03. Saccharine Subjugation
04. Imperious Sanguine Eroticism
05. Echoes In The Vasts Of Sequestration
06. Carnal Tapestries Of Nailtorn Flesh
07. Ballad Of A Fallen Star
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
1 Mai 2026

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D.R.I.
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