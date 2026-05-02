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(Lien direct) COPROLITH (Death Metal, Canada) sortira son premier album intitulé Putrescence le 3 juillet prochain via Me Saco Un Ojo Records et Rotted Life Records. En voici un extrait avec le titre "Possessed By Incoherent Violent Suggestions" à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. Sentenced To The Grave

02. Putrescence

03. Defiling Incantation

04. Birthed By Remorseless Flames

05. Another Skull To Claim

06. Possessed By Incoherent Violent Suggestions



<a href="https://mesacounojo.bandcamp.com/album/putrescence">Putrescence de Coprolith</a>