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LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Candiria
 Candiria - 300 Percent Density (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Interview de WARSIDE pour l'album "Cognitive Extinction"
 Interview de WARSIDE pour l... (I)
Par Lestat		   
Sickle of Dust
 Sickle of Dust - Across the... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Gorencephalic
 Gorencephalic - Gore of the... (C)
Par Gabalgabow		   
Warside
 Warside - Cognitive Extinction (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Nukem
 Nukem - The Grave Remains (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Skaphos
 Skaphos - The Descent (C)
Par Keyser		   
Blood Countess
 Blood Countess - Imperatrix... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Aborcja
 Aborcja - Do krzyża abarotem (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Buzzov•en
 Buzzov•en - To A Frown (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Laurèntian Echoes
 Laurèntian Echoes - Midsumm... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Deftones
 Deftones - Diamond Eyes (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Antimatter
 Antimatter - Leaving Eden (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Nostromo
 Nostromo - Argue (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Winter Rites Of The Mountain Land
 Winter Rites Of The Mounta... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Gaerea
 Gaerea - Loss (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Clandestine Blaze
 Clandestine Blaze - Resacra... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
MORTUAIRE
 MORTUAIRE - (I)
Par Ikea		   
Pilori
 Pilori - Sans adieu (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 17 Avril 2026
 Les news du 17 Avril 2026 -... (N)
Par Niktareum		   

Les news du 2 Mai 2026

News
Les news du 2 Mai 2026 Korn - Inferno - Dead Void - Disfiguring The Goddess - Display of Decay - GROTESQUE IMPALEMENT - Ovenhead - Coprolith - Brozerz - Prisonnier Du Temps - Ecotage
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KORN (Nu Metal, Etats-Unis) a récemment dévoilé le clip du titre "Reward The Scars" qui accompagne la sortie de l'extension Lord Of Hatred du jeu vidéo Diabo IV.

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INFERNO (Black Metal, République Tchèque) a tourné un clip pour le morceau "Circulus Vitiosus Deus (The Infinity Ravages All)" issu de l'album The Anthropic Sophisms (On the Heights of Despair) qui sortira le 17 juillet chez Debemur Morti Productions.

Tracklist :
01. Fission of the Soul
02. Dekranos Katexochen (Mých smrtí je bezpočet, mých nemocí mnoho)
03. With Raving Mouths They Utter Things Mirthless, Unadorned and Unperfumed
04. Circulus Vitiosus Deus (The Infinity Ravages All)

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DEAD VOID (Death Doom Metal, Danemark) sortira son nouvel album Cranial Devastation le 6 juin prochain sur Dark Descent Records et Me Saco Un Ojo Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Cranial Devastation" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Regurgitation Of Ancient Manifestations
02. Isolation's Hold
03. Phantosmial Stench Of Decay
04. Cranial Devastation
05. Jeg Kan Ikke Flygte Fra Mig Selv

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DISFIGURING THE GODDESS (Brutal Slam Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a enregistré un clip pour illustrer le titre "Low Slam Low" extrait de l'album Bloom qui arrivera le 31 juillet chez Seek & Strike.


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DISPLAY OF DECAY (Brutal Death Metal, Canada) nous offre son dernier EP en date, Desolate Dawn, Pt. 1, sorti en indépendant hier, premier mai.

Tracklist :
01. Necrotic Hex (04:08)
02. Mercy Machine (03:02)
03. Rejected Creator (03:04)
04. Crimson Execution (05:13)
05. Manchurian Candidate (04:29)

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GROTESQUE IMPALEMENT (Death Metal, Argentine) a mis en ligne l'intégralité de son deuxième album Impaled With Hate paru le 28 avril dernier en indépendant.

Tracklist :
01. Intro (02:20)
02. Murderer Instinct (04:29)
03. Craneal Rot (03:26)
04. Impaled With Hate (06:14)
05. Fragmented (03:13)
06. Pain And Suffering (03:27)
07. Abominable Genetic Mutation (03:42)
08. Grotesque (06:00)
09. Drinking From Your Intestines (03:23)
10. No Face (02:36)
11. Macabre Dismemberment (06:32)

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OVENHEAD (Brutal Death Metal, Etats-Unis) nous partage son nouveau single Promo 2026 sorti ce 30 avril chez Iron Fortress Records.

Tracklist :
01. Torso Cavity Defilement (05:52)
02. Transcendence of Flesh (02:47)

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COPROLITH (Death Metal, Canada) sortira son premier album intitulé Putrescence le 3 juillet prochain via Me Saco Un Ojo Records et Rotted Life Records. En voici un extrait avec le titre "Possessed By Incoherent Violent Suggestions" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Sentenced To The Grave
02. Putrescence
03. Defiling Incantation
04. Birthed By Remorseless Flames
05. Another Skull To Claim
06. Possessed By Incoherent Violent Suggestions

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BROZERZ (Grind, St-Denis) vient de publier sa troisième démo intitulée PFFFFFF. Elle s'écoute sur le Bandcamp du duo.

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PRISONNIER DU TEMPS (Punk Rock, France) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Prendre Le Pouvoir Par La Force le 15 mai prochain sur La Vida Es Un Mus Records. En voici deux extraits avec les titres "La Liberté S'Obtient Par Le Sang" et "Dernier Regard" découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Trahisons Et Mensonges
02. La Liberté S'Obtient Par Le Sang
03. L'Armée Des Ombres
04. Dans La Douleur Et Les Larmes
05. Dernier Regard
06. Et Jusqu'à La Mort
07. Le Genou À Terre
08. À Bout De Nerfs

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(Lien direct)
Intitulé Redemption, le nouvel EP d'ECOTAGE (Hardcore, Finlande) sortira le 22 mai prochain via Life Sentence Records. En voici deux extraits à découvrir ci-dessous avec les titres "Freedom" et "The Beast Within" :

01. Ecotage
02. The Great Divine
03. Freedom
04. Sanguinary Despair
05. The Beast Within
Thrasho Sosthène + AxGxB + Lestat
2 Mai 2026

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ARTICLES DU JOUR
Slyther
 Slyther
Chronicles of Despair
2025 - Time To Kill Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Brozerz
 Brozerz
Grind - 2024 - France		   
Coprolith
 Coprolith
Death Metal - 2023 - Canada		   
Dead Void
 Dead Void
2017 - Danemark		   
Ecotage
 Ecotage
Finlande		   
Inferno
 Inferno
Black Metal occulte avant-gardiste - 1995 - République Tchèque		   
Korn
 Korn
Nu Metal - 1992 - Etats-Unis		   
Prisonnier Du Temps
 Prisonnier Du Temps
Punk Rock - France		   
Slyther
Chronicles of Despair
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 1 Mai 2026
Jouer à la Photo mystère
D.R.I.
Violent Pacification (EP)
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Gorencephalic
Gore of the Forgotten (EP)
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Putrisect / Funebrarum / Interment
Pestilential Winds (Split 7")
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Interview de WARSIDE pour l'album "Cognitive Extinction"
Lire l'interview
Kharkov
Kharkov
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Warside
Cognitive Extinction
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Sickle of Dust
Across the Vultures Trail
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Carnal Dissection
Complete Discography (Compil.)
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Martröð
Draumsýnir Eldsins
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Skaphos
The Descent
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Blood Countess
Imperatrix Sanguinis
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Nukem
The Grave Remains
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Aborcja
Do krzyża abarotem
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Laurèntian Echoes
Midsummer Blaze + Panoptic...
Lire le live report
Buzzov•en
To A Frown
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Insect Inside
Reborn In Blight
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Naked City
Leng Tch'e
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Nahtrunar
Sphären
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A Very Old Ghost Behind The Farm
Canes Gothi !
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Exhumed
Red Asphalt
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Decipher
θελημα (Thelema)
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Pulling Teeth
Vicious Skin
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Riverflame
Lunar Crusades
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Deftones
Diamond Eyes
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Impermanent
Forging Eternity (EP)
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Hellfuck
9 Nails Hammered Into The ...
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Winter Rites Of The Mountain Land
Κυν-λακ-αχ (KIN-LAK-AX)...
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Gaerea
Loss
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