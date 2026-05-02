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(Lien direct) INFERNO (Black Metal, République Tchèque) a tourné un clip pour le morceau "Circulus Vitiosus Deus (The Infinity Ravages All)" issu de l'album The Anthropic Sophisms (On the Heights of Despair) qui sortira le 17 juillet chez Debemur Morti Productions.



Tracklist :

01. Fission of the Soul

02. Dekranos Katexochen (Mých smrtí je bezpočet, mých nemocí mnoho)

03. With Raving Mouths They Utter Things Mirthless, Unadorned and Unperfumed

04. Circulus Vitiosus Deus (The Infinity Ravages All)



