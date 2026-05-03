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LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Candiria
 Candiria - 300 Percent Density (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Interview de WARSIDE pour l'album "Cognitive Extinction"
 Interview de WARSIDE pour l... (I)
Par Lestat		   
Sickle of Dust
 Sickle of Dust - Across the... (C)
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Gorencephalic
 Gorencephalic - Gore of the... (C)
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Warside
 Warside - Cognitive Extinction (C)
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Nukem
 Nukem - The Grave Remains (C)
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Skaphos
 Skaphos - The Descent (C)
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Blood Countess
 Blood Countess - Imperatrix... (C)
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Aborcja
 Aborcja - Do krzyża abarotem (C)
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Buzzov•en
 Buzzov•en - To A Frown (C)
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Laurèntian Echoes
 Laurèntian Echoes - Midsumm... (R)
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Deftones
 Deftones - Diamond Eyes (C)
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 Antimatter - Leaving Eden (C)
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Nostromo
 Nostromo - Argue (C)
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Winter Rites Of The Mountain Land
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Gaerea
 Gaerea - Loss (C)
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Clandestine Blaze
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MORTUAIRE
 MORTUAIRE - (I)
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Pilori
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Les news du 17 Avril 2026
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Par Niktareum		   

Les news du 3 Mai 2026

News
Les news du 3 Mai 2026 Drudkh - Viande - Bleeding - Blood Grave - Torsofuck - DEVENIAL VERDICT
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(Lien direct)
DRUDKH (Black Metal, Ukraine) a rendu disponible l'intégralité de son dernier EP en date, Відлига (Thaw), en vente depuis le 24 avril sur le label Season of Mist Underground Activists aux formats digital, CD et vinyle.

Tracklist :
01. Пам'ять (Memory) (07:07)
02. Десь, колись (Somewhere, Sometime) (05:51)
03. Мить у вічності (A Moment in Eternity) (07:02)

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VIANDE (Black Death Metal, France) diffuse un extrait de son deuxième album Monument aux morts qui sera disponible à compter du 31 juillet chez Transcending Obscurity Records. Le titre "Cercueil de vase" s'écoute ici.

Tracklist :
01. Linceul immense
02. Sacrifice ardent
03. Germes de mort
04. Monolithe de chagrin
05. Cercueil de vase
06. Une cage d'os
07. L'esprit cachot
08. Austérité maximum

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(Lien direct)
BLEEDING (Brutal Slam Death Metal, Pays-Bas) offre un extrait de son premier album Dispersed Blood Sustenance à paraître chez New Standard Elite le 16 mai. Il s'agit du titre "Transitory Dermal Decomposition".

Tracklist :
01. Divine Predatorial Imputation
02. Licentious Homicidal Compulsion
03. Excruciating Punctured Trichotomy
04. Vital Pulmonary Depletion
05. Evacuated Vascular Drippage
06. Transitory Dermal Decomposition
07. Dispersed Blood Sustenance
08. Self Extinction (Vomitorial Corpulence Cover)

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(Lien direct)
BLOOD GRAVE (Death Metal, Chili) a sorti son premier EP The Execution of Humanity ce premier mai chez Chaos Records.

Tracklist :
01. Bloody Fucking Carnage (03:46)
02. Subconcious Cruelty (04:05)
03. The Box (03:27)
04. G.E.S.A. (02:35)
05. Polluting Death (03:35)
06. Dark Margin of Mental Involution (04:35)
07. Abysmal Cosmic Horror (03:57)
08. The Execution of Humanity (04:00)

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(Lien direct)
TORSOFUCK (Brutal Slam Death Metal, Finlande) voit son album Erotic Diarrhea Fantasy de 2004 être réédité par New Standard Elite. La sortie digitale est planifiée pour le 16 mai prochain, avec une nouvelle illustration signée Jon Zig.

Tracklist :
01. Mutilated for Sexual Purposes (04:21)
02. Erotic Diarrhea Fantasy (02:37)
03. Fistfucking Her Decomposed Cadaver (02:37)
04. Worm Infested Anal (03:02)
05. Raped by Elephants (04:14)
06. Pussy Mutilation (03:29)
07. Snuffed Freak (01:48)
08. Four Legged Whore (02:20)
09. Cannibal (05:47)

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(Lien direct)
DEVENIAL VERDICT (Death Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne son troisième album Old Blood - Fresh Wounds, paru le premier mai chez Transcending Obscurity Records.

Tracklist :
01. Rituals of Ignorance (04:08)
02. Swarms of the Mindless (03:23)
03. Elysium (04:31)
04. The Unborn God (04:10)
05. Thrones (05:31)
06. Fall of Faith (04:25)
07. Sun Hammer (03:56)
08. The Corinthian (03:37)
09. Despoiler (06:07)
Thrasho Sosthène
3 Mai 2026

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ARTICLES DU JOUR
Terminally Your Aborted Ghost
 Terminally Your Aborted Ghost
Putrefaction in Parallax (EP)
2026 - Reality Fade Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Drudkh
 Drudkh
Black metal - 2002 - Ukraine		   
Torsofuck
 Torsofuck
Brutal Slam Death Metal - 1995 - Finlande		   
Viande
 Viande
Industrial Dark Death Metal - 2013 - France		   
Terminally Your Aborted Ghost
Putrefaction in Parallax (EP)
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Slyther
Chronicles of Despair
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La photo mystère du 1 Mai 2026
Jouer à la Photo mystère
D.R.I.
Violent Pacification (EP)
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Gorencephalic
Gore of the Forgotten (EP)
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Putrisect / Funebrarum / Interment
Pestilential Winds (Split 7")
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Interview de WARSIDE pour l'album "Cognitive Extinction"
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Kharkov
Kharkov
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Warside
Cognitive Extinction
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Sickle of Dust
Across the Vultures Trail
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Carnal Dissection
Complete Discography (Compil.)
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Martröð
Draumsýnir Eldsins
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Skaphos
The Descent
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Blood Countess
Imperatrix Sanguinis
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Nukem
The Grave Remains
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Aborcja
Do krzyża abarotem
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Laurèntian Echoes
Midsummer Blaze + Panoptic...
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Buzzov•en
To A Frown
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Insect Inside
Reborn In Blight
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Naked City
Leng Tch'e
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Nahtrunar
Sphären
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A Very Old Ghost Behind The Farm
Canes Gothi !
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Exhumed
Red Asphalt
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Decipher
θελημα (Thelema)
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Pulling Teeth
Vicious Skin
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Riverflame
Lunar Crusades
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Deftones
Diamond Eyes
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Impermanent
Forging Eternity (EP)
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Hellfuck
9 Nails Hammered Into The ...
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Winter Rites Of The Mountain Land
Κυν-λακ-αχ (KIN-LAK-AX)...
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