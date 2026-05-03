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Les news du 3 Mai 2026
News
Les news du 3 Mai 2026 Drudkh - Viande - Bleeding - Blood Grave - Torsofuck - DEVENIAL VERDICT
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|DRUDKH (Black Metal, Ukraine) a rendu disponible l'intégralité de son dernier EP en date, Відлига (Thaw), en vente depuis le 24 avril sur le label Season of Mist Underground Activists aux formats digital, CD et vinyle.
Tracklist :
01. Пам'ять (Memory) (07:07)
02. Десь, колись (Somewhere, Sometime) (05:51)
03. Мить у вічності (A Moment in Eternity) (07:02)
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|VIANDE (Black Death Metal, France) diffuse un extrait de son deuxième album Monument aux morts qui sera disponible à compter du 31 juillet chez Transcending Obscurity Records. Le titre "Cercueil de vase" s'écoute ici.
Tracklist :
01. Linceul immense
02. Sacrifice ardent
03. Germes de mort
04. Monolithe de chagrin
05. Cercueil de vase
06. Une cage d'os
07. L'esprit cachot
08. Austérité maximum
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|BLEEDING (Brutal Slam Death Metal, Pays-Bas) offre un extrait de son premier album Dispersed Blood Sustenance à paraître chez New Standard Elite le 16 mai. Il s'agit du titre "Transitory Dermal Decomposition".
Tracklist :
01. Divine Predatorial Imputation
02. Licentious Homicidal Compulsion
03. Excruciating Punctured Trichotomy
04. Vital Pulmonary Depletion
05. Evacuated Vascular Drippage
06. Transitory Dermal Decomposition
07. Dispersed Blood Sustenance
08. Self Extinction (Vomitorial Corpulence Cover)
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|BLOOD GRAVE (Death Metal, Chili) a sorti son premier EP The Execution of Humanity ce premier mai chez Chaos Records.
Tracklist :
01. Bloody Fucking Carnage (03:46)
02. Subconcious Cruelty (04:05)
03. The Box (03:27)
04. G.E.S.A. (02:35)
05. Polluting Death (03:35)
06. Dark Margin of Mental Involution (04:35)
07. Abysmal Cosmic Horror (03:57)
08. The Execution of Humanity (04:00)
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|TORSOFUCK (Brutal Slam Death Metal, Finlande) voit son album Erotic Diarrhea Fantasy de 2004 être réédité par New Standard Elite. La sortie digitale est planifiée pour le 16 mai prochain, avec une nouvelle illustration signée Jon Zig.
Tracklist :
01. Mutilated for Sexual Purposes (04:21)
02. Erotic Diarrhea Fantasy (02:37)
03. Fistfucking Her Decomposed Cadaver (02:37)
04. Worm Infested Anal (03:02)
05. Raped by Elephants (04:14)
06. Pussy Mutilation (03:29)
07. Snuffed Freak (01:48)
08. Four Legged Whore (02:20)
09. Cannibal (05:47)
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|DEVENIAL VERDICT (Death Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne son troisième album Old Blood - Fresh Wounds, paru le premier mai chez Transcending Obscurity Records.
Tracklist :
01. Rituals of Ignorance (04:08)
02. Swarms of the Mindless (03:23)
03. Elysium (04:31)
04. The Unborn God (04:10)
05. Thrones (05:31)
06. Fall of Faith (04:25)
07. Sun Hammer (03:56)
08. The Corinthian (03:37)
09. Despoiler (06:07)
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GROUPES DU JOUR
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|Drudkh
Black metal - 2002 - Ukraine
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|Torsofuck
Brutal Slam Death Metal - 1995 - Finlande
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|Viande
Industrial Dark Death Metal - 2013 - France
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