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(Lien direct) DEVENIAL VERDICT (Death Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne son troisième album Old Blood - Fresh Wounds, paru le premier mai chez Transcending Obscurity Records.



Tracklist :

01. Rituals of Ignorance (04:08)

02. Swarms of the Mindless (03:23)

03. Elysium (04:31)

04. The Unborn God (04:10)

05. Thrones (05:31)

06. Fall of Faith (04:25)

07. Sun Hammer (03:56)

08. The Corinthian (03:37)

09. Despoiler (06:07)



