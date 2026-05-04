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(Lien direct) INHERITS THE VOID (Atmospheric Melodic Black Metal, France) a dévoilé le single "Wrath Of The Endless Sea" extrait de son nouvel album The Silent Abscission à venir le 19 juin sur Avantgarde Music. Tracklist :



1. The Sepulcher of Time

2. The Dawn over Ruins

3. The Silent Abscission

4. In the Shadow of the Falling Star

5. Wrath of the Endless Sea

6. The Last Cry of Cosmos

7. A World Unmade

8. Inherits the Void



<a href="https://inheritsthevoid.bandcamp.com/album/the-silent-abscission">The Silent Abscission de Inherits The Void</a>