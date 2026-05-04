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LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Candiria
 Candiria - 300 Percent Density (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Interview de WARSIDE pour l'album "Cognitive Extinction"
 Interview de WARSIDE pour l... (I)
Par Lestat		   
Sickle of Dust
 Sickle of Dust - Across the... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Gorencephalic
 Gorencephalic - Gore of the... (C)
Par Gabalgabow		   
Warside
 Warside - Cognitive Extinction (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Nukem
 Nukem - The Grave Remains (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Skaphos
 Skaphos - The Descent (C)
Par Keyser		   
Blood Countess
 Blood Countess - Imperatrix... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Aborcja
 Aborcja - Do krzyża abarotem (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Buzzov•en
 Buzzov•en - To A Frown (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Laurèntian Echoes
 Laurèntian Echoes - Midsumm... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Deftones
 Deftones - Diamond Eyes (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Antimatter
 Antimatter - Leaving Eden (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Nostromo
 Nostromo - Argue (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Winter Rites Of The Mountain Land
 Winter Rites Of The Mounta... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Gaerea
 Gaerea - Loss (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Clandestine Blaze
 Clandestine Blaze - Resacra... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
MORTUAIRE
 MORTUAIRE - (I)
Par Ikea		   
Pilori
 Pilori - Sans adieu (C)
Par Sosthène		   

Les news du 4 Mai 2026

News
Les news du 4 Mai 2026 Azaghal - GOREWORM - Lair of the Minotaur - Venom - ENTORTUREMENT - Endseeker - Iron Kobra - Möhrkvlth - Coprolith - Black Cilice - Risingfall - Inherits the Void - Nøkk - Fyrdsman
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AZAGHAL (Black Metal, Finlande) a enregistré un vidéo clip pour le morceau "Saatana, Olen Miekkasi" extrait de l'album Nekrohelios qui sera livré le 29 mai via Immortal Frost Productions.


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GOREWORM (Death Metal Technique, Canada) diffuse un extrait de son deuxième album Miasmic Solitude à paraître le 12 juin chez Transcending Obscurity Records. Il s'agit du titre "No Reprieve".

Tracklist :
01. Conjuring (04:10)
02. Monuments to Murdering (03:04)
03. The Enthralling Grave (03:04)
04. Orbweaver (04:34)
05. Amor Vincit Omnia (05:02)
06. No Reprieve (04:13)
07. Eve of Flagellation (04:11)
08. Jarrell (04:10)
09. Strelly (03:29)
10. Miasmic Solitude (04:09)

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LAIR OF THE MINOTAUR (Thrash Sludge Metal, Etats-Unis) propose l'écoute intégrale de son album I Hail I sorti le premier mai sur le label The Grind-House Records.

Tracklist :
01. Emperor of Dis (01:58)
02. I Hail I (02:30)
03. Enthroned in Violence (03:27)
04. Fucked Inside Out (01:38)
05. Deepest Hell (01:26)
06. Saturnus Reign (03:48)
07. Prowler Twin Sister (02:21)
08. Family Tree (Ethel Cain cover) (03:48)
09. Vulture Worship (01:46)
10. Tartarus Apocalypse (07:22)

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VENOM (Heavy Black Speed Metal) a mis en ligne l'intégralité de son nouvel album Into Oblivion, paru le premier mai chez Noise Records. Pour l'occasion nous vous proposons de découvrir la vidéo officielle de "Lay Down Your Soul".


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ENTORTUREMENT (Brutal Death Metal, Etats-Unis) verra son premier EP de 1998, Descend into Deprivation, être réédité le 26 juin prochain par Iron Fortress Records aux formats K7, vinyle et CD, tous en éditions limitées.

Tracklist :
01. Forsaken for Perseverance (03:50)
02. Defilement of Innocence (02:34)
03. Temptation Beneath Contempt (03:00)
04. Reprieve into Solitude (02:49)
05. Time Reveals All (02:27)
06. Reality Check (01:26)
07. Decryption (03:18)
08. Subvert Deterioration (03:39)

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ENDSEEKER (Death Metal, Allemagne) qui vient d'annoncer la fin de ses activités sortira un ultime Ep intitulé Coffin Born le 19 juin via Metal Blade. Le tracklisting et un extrait se découvrent ici :

1. Enemies Of Peace
2. No After. No Before.
3. Coffin Born
4. Life Breeds Death
5. True Survivor (David Hasselhoff cover)

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IRON KOBRA (Heavy Metal, Allemagne) propose en écoute le morceau "Unchained & Untamed" figurant sur son nouveau disque Eternal Dagger dont la sortie est programmé pour le 19 juin sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Trembling Dungeons
2. Forbidden Fruits
3. Fliehen
4. Shibuya Nights
5. Silver Strings And Iron Wings
6. Eternal Dagger
7. Unchained & Untamed
8. Treacherous Tyrant
9. Mountains Of Madness

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MÖHRKVLTH (Black Metal, Bretagne) sort demain chez Antiq son nouvel opus Gwenojennoù An Ankounac’h mais vous pouvez déjà l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. Dindan Gouloù Ar C'hroajoù Mein [8:47]
2. Va C'heriadenn [7:36]
3. Recueillement [1:45]
4. Pour Une Couronne De Chrysanthèmes [7:46]
5. Noz Ar Re Grouget [9:52]
6. Aux Songes De L'Hiver [8:18]

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COPROLITH (Death Metal, Canada) sortira son premier long-format Putrescence le 3 juillet via Me Saco Un Ojo Records (LP) et Rotted Life (CD). Tracklist :

1. Sentenced to the Grave
2. Putrescence
3. Defiling Incantation
4. Birthed by Remorseless Flames
5. Another Skull to Claim
6. Possessed by Incoherent Violent Suggestions

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BLACK CILICE (Black Metal, Portugal) vient de sortir son nouvel album Votive Fire sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Released by Fire [10:25]
2. Vows Sworn for Centuries [7:17]
3. Into the Inner Temple [7:05]
4. Deconstruction of All Realities [8:56]

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RISINGFALL (Heavy Metal, Japon) a posté le titre "Rock Forever" issu du split Heavy Metal Heroes avec les Péruviens de Hyena qui sort le 19 juin chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Hyena - The Evil Monk
2. Hyena - Tokyo Nights
3. Risingfall - Rock Forever
4. Risingfall - Twilight

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Le one-man band INHERITS THE VOID (Atmospheric Melodic Black Metal, France) a dévoilé le single "Wrath Of The Endless Sea" extrait de son nouvel album The Silent Abscission à venir le 19 juin sur Avantgarde Music. Tracklist :

1. The Sepulcher of Time
2. The Dawn over Ruins
3. The Silent Abscission
4. In the Shadow of the Falling Star
5. Wrath of the Endless Sea
6. The Last Cry of Cosmos
7. A World Unmade
8. Inherits the Void

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NØKK (Black Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "All The Pretty Things" tiré de son dernier disque Heartless paru en novembre 2025 via Solistitium Records.

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Le one-man band FYRDSMAN (Progressive Black Metal, Angleterre) vient de sortir son nouvel opus The Free Man en indépendant. Tracklist :

1. The Green Men
2. Sacred Water
3. Dispossession
4. The Forger
5. Wither
6. Exile
7. Uhtceare
8. The Free Man
Thrasho Sosthène + Jean-Clint + Keyser
4 Mai 2026

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ARTICLES DU JOUR
Këkht Aräkh
 Këkht Aräkh
Morning Star
2026 - Sacred Bones Records		   
Gluttony
 Gluttony
Eulogy To Blasphemy
2026 - F.D.A. Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Black Cilice
 Black Cilice
Raw black metal - Portugal		   
Coprolith
 Coprolith
Death Metal - 2023 - Canada		   
Endseeker
 Endseeker
Death Metal - 2014 - Allemagne		   
Inherits the Void
 Inherits the Void
Black Metal Atmosphérique - 2020 - France		   
Risingfall
 Risingfall
Heavy Metal - 2014 - Japon		   
Venom
 Venom
Heavy-Thrash - 1979 - Royaume-Uni		   
Këkht Aräkh
Morning Star
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Gluttony
Eulogy To Blasphemy
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Terminally Your Aborted Ghost
Putrefaction In Parallax (EP)
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Slyther
Chronicles of Despair
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La photo mystère du 1 Mai 2026
Jouer à la Photo mystère
D.R.I.
Violent Pacification (EP)
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Gorencephalic
Gore of the Forgotten (EP)
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Putrisect / Funebrarum / Interment
Pestilential Winds (Split 7")
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Interview de WARSIDE pour l'album "Cognitive Extinction"
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Kharkov
Kharkov
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Warside
Cognitive Extinction
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Sickle of Dust
Across the Vultures Trail
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Carnal Dissection
Complete Discography (Compil.)
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Martröð
Draumsýnir Eldsins
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Skaphos
The Descent
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Blood Countess
Imperatrix Sanguinis
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Nukem
The Grave Remains
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Aborcja
Do krzyża abarotem
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Laurèntian Echoes
Midsummer Blaze + Panoptic...
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To A Frown
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Insect Inside
Reborn In Blight
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Naked City
Leng Tch'e
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Nahtrunar
Sphären
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A Very Old Ghost Behind The Farm
Canes Gothi !
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Exhumed
Red Asphalt
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Decipher
θελημα (Thelema)
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Pulling Teeth
Vicious Skin
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Riverflame
Lunar Crusades
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Deftones
Diamond Eyes
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Impermanent
Forging Eternity (EP)
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