IRON KOBRA (Heavy Metal, Allemagne) propose en écoute le morceau "Unchained & Untamed" figurant sur son nouveau disque Eternal Dagger dont la sortie est programmé pour le 19 juin sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
Le one-man band INHERITS THE VOID (Atmospheric Melodic Black Metal, France) a dévoilé le single "Wrath Of The Endless Sea" extrait de son nouvel album The Silent Abscission à venir le 19 juin sur Avantgarde Music. Tracklist :
1. The Sepulcher of Time
2. The Dawn over Ruins
3. The Silent Abscission
4. In the Shadow of the Falling Star
5. Wrath of the Endless Sea
6. The Last Cry of Cosmos
7. A World Unmade
8. Inherits the Void
Par AxGxB
Par Lestat
Par Lestat
Par Gabalgabow
Par Sosthène
Par Niktareum
Par Keyser
Par Keyser
Par Sosthène
Par AxGxB
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Keyser
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Ikea
Par Sosthène