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(Lien direct) ILLWIND (Heavy/Doom, Pérou) sortira son premier long-format The Unfolding at the End of Light le 3 juillet chez Personal Records. Tracklist :



1. Crimson Skies [10:43]

2. Wanderer [5:29]

3. Portal [4:47]

4. God Of Sleep [8:55]

5. Lucifer's Mule [13:13]

6. I Wanna Be Your Dog [The Stooges cover] [4:25]



<a href="https://personal-records.bandcamp.com/album/the-unfolding-at-the-end-of-light">The Unfolding At the End Of Light de ILLWIND</a>