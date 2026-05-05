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Les news du 5 Mai 2026
News
Les news du 5 Mai 2026 Dauþuz - Martyred - Ivoire - Feralia - Illwind - Cognizance - Murdery - Languish in Despair - Thætas
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|DAUÞUZ (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Todeswerk: Uranium II le 29 mai sur Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :
1. Joachimsthal - Jáchymov
2. Uranlager I
3. Hammerzwang
4. Der Turm des Todes
5. Uranlager II
6. Bluteisen
7. 211947
8. Des Häftlings Bergmannstod
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|MARTYRED (Brutal Death, USA) sortira son nouvel EP Empirical Torment le 8 mai en indépendant.
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|IVOIRE (Post-Metal, Italie) offre à cette adresse l'écoute intégrale de son premier longue-durée Uragano prévu le 8 mai en autoproduction. Tracklist :
01. Le Catene dell’Estro
02. Vetta
03. Tempeste
04. Chimera
05. Sotto La Cenere
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|FERALIA (Black Metal, Italie/Suède) sortira son nouveau disque Ultima Requies le 26 juin sur
ATMF. Tracklist :
01. Ballata Avernale (8:01)
02. Ver Sacrum (8:50)
03. Pharsalia (9:22)
04. Empireo (5:20)
05. Marpiter (6:57)
06. Defigere (8:47)
07. Miasma (6:27)
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|ILLWIND (Heavy/Doom, Pérou) sortira son premier long-format The Unfolding at the End of Light le 3 juillet chez Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Crimson Skies [10:43]
2. Wanderer [5:29]
3. Portal [4:47]
4. God Of Sleep [8:55]
5. Lucifer's Mule [13:13]
6. I Wanna Be Your Dog [The Stooges cover] [4:25]
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|COGNIZANCE (Technical Melodic Death Metal/Deathcore, Angleterre) a sorti son nouvel opus In Light, No Shape via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1. Transient Fixations
2. Inflection Chants
3. A Game of Proliferation
4. Chasm
5. Vertical Illusion
6. A Reconfiguration
7. Witness Marks
8. Subterranean Incantation
9. Induced Contortions
10. The Zone
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|MURDERY (Death Metal, Espagne) a dévoilé un nouveau single intitulé "Killing Grandma" et tiré de son prochain EP.
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|LANGUISH IN DESPAIR (Brutal Death, Canada/Australie) a mis en ligne le morceau "Killing Spree" extrait de son nouvel album Strain of Profanity à venir le 21 mai sur CDN Records.
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|THÆTAS (Brutal Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé The Irredeemable Age le 26 juin prochain sur Profound Lore Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "For The Hope Devoid" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. DHUKHA
02. Summers Of Hatem
03. The End Of History
04. For The Hope Devoid
05. The Irredeemable Age
06. Stretched Paradox
07. Daytime Lantern
08. Pillars Ov Fault
09. Digital Locusts
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AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
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GROUPES DU JOUR
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|Cognizance
Brutal Death(core) Technique - 2012 - Royaume-Uni
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|Dauþuz
Black Metal Atmosphérique - 2016 - Allemagne
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|Thætas
Brutal Death Metal - 2015 - Etats-Unis
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