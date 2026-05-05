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LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Këkht Aräkh
 Këkht Aräkh - Morning Star (C)
Par Nyx Aeterna ...		   
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 Candiria - 300 Percent Density (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Interview de WARSIDE pour l'album "Cognitive Extinction"
 Interview de WARSIDE pour l... (I)
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Sickle of Dust
 Sickle of Dust - Across the... (C)
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Warside
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Nukem
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Skaphos
 Skaphos - The Descent (C)
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Blood Countess
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Buzzov•en
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 Antimatter - Leaving Eden (C)
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Nostromo
 Nostromo - Argue (C)
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Gaerea
 Gaerea - Loss (C)
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Les news du 5 Mai 2026

News
Les news du 5 Mai 2026 Dauþuz - Martyred - Ivoire - Feralia - Illwind - Cognizance - Murdery - Languish in Despair - Thætas
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(Lien direct)
DAUÞUZ (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Todeswerk: Uranium II le 29 mai sur Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :

1. Joachimsthal - Jáchymov
2. Uranlager I
3. Hammerzwang
4. Der Turm des Todes
5. Uranlager II
6. Bluteisen
7. 211947
8. Des Häftlings Bergmannstod

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(Lien direct)
MARTYRED (Brutal Death, USA) sortira son nouvel EP Empirical Torment le 8 mai en indépendant.

»
(Lien direct)
IVOIRE (Post-Metal, Italie) offre à cette adresse l'écoute intégrale de son premier longue-durée Uragano prévu le 8 mai en autoproduction. Tracklist :

01. Le Catene dell’Estro
02. Vetta
03. Tempeste
04. Chimera
05. Sotto La Cenere

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(Lien direct)
FERALIA (Black Metal, Italie/Suède) sortira son nouveau disque Ultima Requies le 26 juin sur
ATMF. Tracklist :

01. Ballata Avernale (8:01)
02. Ver Sacrum (8:50)
03. Pharsalia (9:22)
04. Empireo (5:20)
05. Marpiter (6:57)
06. Defigere (8:47)
07. Miasma (6:27)

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(Lien direct)
ILLWIND (Heavy/Doom, Pérou) sortira son premier long-format The Unfolding at the End of Light le 3 juillet chez Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Crimson Skies [10:43]
2. Wanderer [5:29]
3. Portal [4:47]
4. God Of Sleep [8:55]
5. Lucifer's Mule [13:13]
6. I Wanna Be Your Dog [The Stooges cover] [4:25]

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(Lien direct)
COGNIZANCE (Technical Melodic Death Metal/Deathcore, Angleterre) a sorti son nouvel opus In Light, No Shape via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. Transient Fixations
2. Inflection Chants
3. A Game of Proliferation
4. Chasm
5. Vertical Illusion
6. A Reconfiguration
7. Witness Marks
8. Subterranean Incantation
9. Induced Contortions
10. The Zone

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(Lien direct)
MURDERY (Death Metal, Espagne) a dévoilé un nouveau single intitulé "Killing Grandma" et tiré de son prochain EP.

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(Lien direct)
LANGUISH IN DESPAIR (Brutal Death, Canada/Australie) a mis en ligne le morceau "Killing Spree" extrait de son nouvel album Strain of Profanity à venir le 21 mai sur CDN Records.

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(Lien direct)
THÆTAS (Brutal Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé The Irredeemable Age le 26 juin prochain sur Profound Lore Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "For The Hope Devoid" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. DHUKHA
02. Summers Of Hatem
03. The End Of History
04. For The Hope Devoid
05. The Irredeemable Age
06. Stretched Paradox
07. Daytime Lantern
08. Pillars Ov Fault
09. Digital Locusts
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
5 Mai 2026

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GROUPES DU JOUR
Cognizance
 Cognizance
Brutal Death(core) Technique - 2012 - Royaume-Uni		   
Dauþuz
 Dauþuz
Black Metal Atmosphérique - 2016 - Allemagne		   
Thætas
 Thætas
Brutal Death Metal - 2015 - Etats-Unis		   
Këkht Aräkh
Morning Star
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Gluttony
Eulogy To Blasphemy
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Terminally Your Aborted Ghost
Putrefaction In Parallax (EP)
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Slyther
Chronicles of Despair
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La photo mystère du 1 Mai 2026
Jouer à la Photo mystère
D.R.I.
Violent Pacification (EP)
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Gorencephalic
Gore of the Forgotten (EP)
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Putrisect / Funebrarum / Interment
Pestilential Winds (Split 7")
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Interview de WARSIDE pour l'album "Cognitive Extinction"
Lire l'interview
Kharkov
Kharkov
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Warside
Cognitive Extinction
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Sickle of Dust
Across the Vultures Trail
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Carnal Dissection
Complete Discography (Compil.)
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Martröð
Draumsýnir Eldsins
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Skaphos
The Descent
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Blood Countess
Imperatrix Sanguinis
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Nukem
The Grave Remains
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Aborcja
Do krzyża abarotem
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Laurèntian Echoes
Midsummer Blaze + Panoptic...
Lire le live report
Buzzov•en
To A Frown
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Insect Inside
Reborn In Blight
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Naked City
Leng Tch'e
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Nahtrunar
Sphären
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A Very Old Ghost Behind The Farm
Canes Gothi !
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Exhumed
Red Asphalt
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Decipher
θελημα (Thelema)
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Pulling Teeth
Vicious Skin
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Riverflame
Lunar Crusades
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Deftones
Diamond Eyes
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Impermanent
Forging Eternity (EP)
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