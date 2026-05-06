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(Lien direct) Hum Of Hurt, nouvel album de CONVERGE (Hardcore, USA) quatre mois seulement après l'excellent Love Is Not Enough. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Doom In Bloom" à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. Slip The Noose

02. Doom In Bloom

03. It Only Gets Worse

04. Detonator

05. I Won't Let You Go

06. It's Not Up To Us

07. Dream Debris

08. It Used To Matter

09. Hum Of Hurt

10. Nothing Is Over





