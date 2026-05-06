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Les news du 6 Mai 2026
News
Les news du 6 Mai 2026 Intrepid - Voidthrone - Consecration - Lowcard De La Morte - Killseduction - Into Darkness - Acid Reign - Converge - 100 Demons - Necromonger
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|INTREPID (Death Metal, Estonie) jouera pour la première fois en France à Lille (High Voltage) le dimanche 10 mai en compagnie des excellents Mortal Scepter et Cryptic Process, dans le cadre de sa tournée Juxtaposed over Europe 2026. L'événement est à prix libre (minimum 9€) avec une ouverture des portes dès 19h00. Venez nombreux !
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|VOIDTHRONE (Black/Death, USA) offre son nouvel opus Dreaming Rat en écoute intégrale deux jours avant sa sortie vendredi en indépendant. Tracklist :
Arc 2 - The vital present. A universe, a civilization, an idea flourishing into a promised infinity.
1. II-I. Homeless Animal
2. II-II. Morbid Seagull
3. II-III. Ren Omega
Arc 1 - The hopeful past. A maelstrom of violence and optimism.
4. I-I. Bergen
5. I-II. Dreaming Rat
6. I-III. First Blood
Arc 3 - The silent future. An extinguished, lonely death of the physical, spiritual, and cognitive.
7. III-I. Surfing the Abyss
8. III-II. The Dying Squid
9. III-III. Worm Spiral
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|CONSECRATION (Doom/Death, Angleterre) a mis en ligne le morceau "Submerged in Sand" extrait de son nouvel album Exanimis à venir le 29 mai via Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :
01. Herald of Darkness
02. Configuration of Lamentation
03. Submerged in Sand
04. Domain of Despair
05. Harvester of the Forsaken
06. The Bitterness of Grief
07. Descend into Derangement
08. Cold Grey Stone
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|LOWCARD DE LA MORTE (Crossover Thrash, Japon) et KILLSEDUCTION (Crossover Thrash, Japon) vont sortir un split le 29 mai sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :
1. Lowcard De La Morte - Brain Wash'n 1!2!3!4!
2. Lowcard De La Morte - Satan With The Pink Hundle
3. Lowcard De La Morte - I'm At Home, Coz I'm Stupid
4. Lowcard De La Morte - Cock Rock Shock
5. Lowcard De La Morte - A Terrible Barbarian
6. Lowcard De La Morte - Mr. Lowless's Secret Service
7. Killseduction - xLIPs
8. Killseduction - Sukimakaze
9. Killseduction - Gride
10. Killseduction - Zenjyari
11. Killseduction - Social Dust
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|INTO DARKNESS (Death Metal, Italie) sortira son premier album intitulé Route To The Other Side le 24 juillet sur Dying Victims Productions. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Jupiter" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Jupiter
02. Saturn
03. Uranus
04. Neptune
05. Halley
06. Kuiper Belt
07. Pluto
08. Route To The Other Side
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|ACID REIGN (Thrash, Royaume-Uni) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Daze Of The Week le 15 mai sur Back On Black Records. En voici un extrait avec le clip vidéo de "Sorrowsworn" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. The Who Of You
02. Daze Of The Weak
03. No Truth
04. Conniption King
05. Alonely
06. Blind Lies
07. Sorrowsworn
08. Old Young Man
09. Fantastic Passion
10. Centre Of Everything
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|Le 5 juin prochain sortira sur Epitaph Records Hum Of Hurt, nouvel album de CONVERGE (Hardcore, USA) quatre mois seulement après l'excellent Love Is Not Enough. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Doom In Bloom" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Slip The Noose
02. Doom In Bloom
03. It Only Gets Worse
04. Detonator
05. I Won't Let You Go
06. It's Not Up To Us
07. Dream Debris
08. It Used To Matter
09. Hum Of Hurt
10. Nothing Is Over
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|Intitulé Embrace The Black Light, le nouvel album de 100 DEMONS (Hardcore, USA) sortira le 5 juin prochain via Closed Casket Activities. Après "Meat For The Beast" en voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Häxan Hammer" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. The Nightmare
02. Made For Nothing
03. Through Seven Eternities
04. Meat For The Beast
05. Nail It Shut
06. Cold Wind Of The Crossroads (featuring Twitching Tongues)
07. Häxan Hammer
08. Night Parade Of 100 Demons
09. Foul
10. Werewolves At The Wall
11. Return To Zero
12. Spiritual Obliteration
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|NECROMONGER (Death Metal, Bulgarie) sortira son premier allbum intitulé Emanation Of The Dying Perceptions le 9 juillet prochain sur Xtreem Music. En voici un nouvel extrait avec ce clip à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Beyond The Pleasure Principle
02. Born In Grave Wax
03. Dissection Of Consciosness
04. Meconium Eater
05. Confessions Of A Dead Poet
06. Clite Skinner
07. Extract Of Rotting Fetus
08. Bloody Picasso
09. Autophagous Erection
10. Slaughter To The Bones
11. Necromonger (CD Bonus Track)
12. Necrocannibal Pollution (Cassette Bous Track)
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