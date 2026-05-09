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LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Votive Fire - European Tour MMXXVI
 Votive Fire - European Tour... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Cro-Mags
 Cro-Mags - Alpha Omega (C)
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Këkht Aräkh
 Këkht Aräkh - Morning Star (C)
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Candiria
 Candiria - 300 Percent Density (C)
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Interview de WARSIDE pour l'album "Cognitive Extinction"
 Interview de WARSIDE pour l... (I)
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Sickle of Dust
 Sickle of Dust - Across the... (C)
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Gorencephalic
 Gorencephalic - Gore of the... (C)
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Warside
 Warside - Cognitive Extinction (C)
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Nukem
 Nukem - The Grave Remains (C)
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Skaphos
 Skaphos - The Descent (C)
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Blood Countess
 Blood Countess - Imperatrix... (C)
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Aborcja
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Buzzov•en
 Buzzov•en - To A Frown (C)
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Laurèntian Echoes
 Laurèntian Echoes - Midsumm... (R)
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Deftones
 Deftones - Diamond Eyes (C)
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Antimatter
 Antimatter - Leaving Eden (C)
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Nostromo
 Nostromo - Argue (C)
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Winter Rites Of The Mountain Land
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Gaerea
 Gaerea - Loss (C)
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Les news du 9 Mai 2026

News
Les news du 9 Mai 2026 Horrifier - Red Vinter - Enevelde - Gjendød - Hellevate - Cripple Bastards - Til the End - Acolythus - Primordial Black - Nachtheem - Torpor - Raw Power - Akhoth - Abuser - Saasta - Haemoth - Nocturnal Departure - Akantophis
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HORRIFIER (Death Metal, Norvège) sortira son nouvel album Revelations of Gore le 4 août via Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Voices
2. Compelled To Slaughter
3. Human Butchery
4. The Ingestion
5. Rejoice, Children Of The Flesh
6. Body Hoarder
7. Morbid Lust
8. The Final Oblation
9. Blood For Ascension

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(Lien direct)
RED VINTER (Doom/Death, USA) sortira son nouveau disque Ghost in the Fog le 19 juin en indépendant. Tracklist :

1. Alt/Space
2. Cryptic Site
3. Swamp Flesh
4. Kill the Sun
5. The Cell Inside
6. Dreadscape
7. Bleeding Out
8. Sunk
9. Ghost in the Fog

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(Lien direct)
Le one-man band ENEVELDE (Black Metal, Norvège) et GJENDØD (Black Metal, Norvège) sortiront le 6 juin prochain sur Terratur Possessions un split intitulé Elegier fra avgrunnen. Tracklist :

1. Enevelde - Ut av deg selv
2. Enevelde - Langt fra umaken verdt
3. Enevelde - På dødelige terskler
4. Enevelde - Fødselsdefekt
5. Gjendød - Verden våkner
6. Gjendød - Dødsrikets pinsler
7. Gjendød - Mennesketårnet faller
8. Gjendød - Utslettelsen

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(Lien direct)
HELLEVATE (Thrash/Power, USA) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Killicon Valley dont la sortie est programmée pour le 22 mai en autoproduction. Tracklist :

1) D.T.C.
2) In the Long Grass
3) Invoke Apocalypse
4) Demagogue
5) The Rampart
6) Holy Man
7) Jorogumo
8) Part of the Tribe
9) Killicon Valley (Silicon Dust)
10) The Lost Pages
11) Thou Shalt Kill
12) Curse God and Die

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(Lien direct)
CRIPPLE BASTARDS (Grindcore, Italie) a dévoilé le morceau-titre de son nouvel EP La tua foto sul marmo à paraître le 12 juin chez F.O.A.D. Records. Tracklist :

01. Il respiro si chiude
02. Scarto del rimorso
03. Vendicativo
04. La tua foto sul marmo
05. L’era della dispersione
06. Ai confini di quel che puoi dire

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(Lien direct)
TIL THE END (Melodic Death/Gothic, Grèce/FinlandeUSA) a signé sur Lifeforce Records pour lasortie d'un premier long-format prévu courant septembre.

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(Lien direct)
ACOLYTHUS (Black Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir son premier full-length Unearthly Kingdoms 'Neath Lifeless Stars via Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Among Ruins Forlorn
2. Scholars of Empires Beyond
3. As the Slaughtered Wizards Reincarnate
4. Frozen Desolate Warfields
5. Vacuous Gods of the Abyss
6. Unearthly Kingdoms 'Neath Lifeless Stars
7. In the Fading Light of Burning Cathedrals

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(Lien direct)
PRIMORDIAL BLACK (Melodic Black/Heavy,Tunisie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Immaculate" tiré de son nouvel album Heterotopia qui sort le 15 mai sur Darkside Records. Tracklist :

1. Caos Guidato
2. Ruines Suspendues
3. Heterotopia
4. Mater Suspiriorum
5. Immaculate
6. Begotten
7. Gorrister
8. Le Horla

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(Lien direct)
NACHTHEEM (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son premier longue-durée Waan van de leegte le 6 juin chez Terratur Possessions. Tracklist :

1. Geen vuur in gods hallen [7:27]
2. Verdoemd door de tijd [7:15]
3. Het duister verdeeld [8:08]
4. De ontwaking [4:33]
5. Waan van de leegte [10:46]

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(Lien direct)
TORPOR (Black Metal, Pologne) sortira son premier long-format Ɖungeon Ɖescent le 24 juillet via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Entrance
2. Trespassing The Sanctuary
3. Armoured Skeleton
4. Dungeon Dwellers
5. Polybolos
6. Return To The Surface
7. Scythian Chase / Last Of Raids

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(Lien direct)
RAW POWER (Thrash/Crossover/Hardcore Punk, Italie) va sortir le 8 mai sur Time to Kill Records un live enregistré au CBGB de New-York en 1998 lors de sa tournée pour Reptile House. Il sera limité à 300 exemplaires vinyles bleus. Setlist :

Side A
1. Raw Power
2. Power
3. A Certain Kind of Killer
4. Tax
5. Zaff
6. Start a Fight
7. Police Police
8. Politicians
9. You Are the Victim

Side B
10. Reptile House
11. You're Fired
12. Joe's the Best
13. Nihilist
14. White Minority
15. Hate
16. State Oppression
17. Fuck Authority

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(Lien direct)
AKHOTH (Black Metal, Australie) va rééditer son disque Of Might and Hierarchy (2025) le 6 juin chez Signal Rex au format CD. La version LP suivra plus tard.

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(Lien direct)
ABUSER (Thrash Metal, Pologne) a sorti son nouvel opus Blood Marks via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. Cry of the Innocent
02. Suspended in Torture
03. Blood Marks
04. Painbringer
05. Fin de Siécle
06. Monument of Atrocity
07. Struggling for Reality
08. Lethal Obsession
09. Abuser
10. Witnessing Madness

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(Lien direct)
SAASTA (Doom/Death, Finlande) vient de sortir son nouvel album Cesspool sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :

01. The Leeches
02. The Caricature
03. The Coffin
04. The Imposter
05. The Plagued
06. The March
07. The Envy
08. The Maelstrom
09. The Woe
10. The Ironclad
11. The Entrencher
12. The Retribution

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(Lien direct)
HAEMOTH (Black Metal, France) a mis en ligne le morceau "When The Dust Finally Settles" extrait de son nouveau disque comeback Black Dust à venir le 22 mai chez Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. Ashen Remains
2. Blood Atonement
3. When The Dust Finally Settles
4. D = IX
5. Human Defects
6. Dead Frequency
7. Incense Of The Last Rite
8. Fragments Of The Sign
9. Black Dust
10. Void Theory
11. Stigmata

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(Lien direct)
NOCTURNAL DEPARTURE (Black Metal, Canada) a sorti hier son nouvel opus Spiritual Cessation via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Spiritual Cessation
2. Chthonic Upheaval
3. Altars of Evocation
4. Malefic Requiem
5. Deathcraft Majesty
6. Vanity in Bloodshed
7. Torch of Dedication
8. Mental Abyss

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(Lien direct)
AKANTOPHIS (Black Metal, Allemagne) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la réédition de son unique album Erneuerung (2005).
Thrasho Keyser
9 Mai 2026

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Trouble
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1992 - Def American Recordings		   

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