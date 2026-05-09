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(Lien direct) SAASTA (Doom/Death, Finlande) vient de sortir son nouvel album Cesspool sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :



01. The Leeches

02. The Caricature

03. The Coffin

04. The Imposter

05. The Plagued

06. The March

07. The Envy

08. The Maelstrom

09. The Woe

10. The Ironclad

11. The Entrencher

12. The Retribution



<a href="https://saasta.bandcamp.com/album/cesspool">Cesspool de Saasta</a>