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(Lien direct) SUBMERGED (Brutal Death Metal, USA) a sorti le 7 avril dernier via New Standard Elite Records un nouvel EP Intitulé Resurfacing Nautical Ruin. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :



01. Inhalation Of Subaquatic Consciousness

02. Riddle With Intravenous Decay

03. Excruciating The Deconsecrated Populace



<a href="https://newstandardelite.bandcamp.com/album/submerged-resurfacing-nautical-ruin">Submerged | Resurfacing Nautical Ruin de New Standard Elite</a>