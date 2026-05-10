ABLATION (Brutal Death Metal, USA) s'apprête à sortir très prochainement via Iron Fortress Records son premier EP six titres. Après "Lethal Abuse" en voici un nouvel extrait avec "‘Victim Kink" (featuring Frank Mulllen) à découvrir ci-dessous :
EMASCULATOR (Brutal Death Metal, International) a récemment dévoilé un nouveau morceau intitulé "Thaumaturgic Resurrection". Celui-ci est à découvrir ci-dessous et devrait figurer sur une démonstration du même nom à paraître cette années chez New Standard Elite Records :
Par Jean-Clint
Par Keyser
Par gulo gulo
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par AxGxB
Par AxGxB
Par Lestat
Par Lestat
Par Gabalgabow
Par Sosthène
Par Niktareum
Par Keyser
Par Keyser
Par Sosthène
Par AxGxB
Par Sosthène