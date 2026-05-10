Les news du 10 Mai 2026
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Les news du 10 Mai 2026 Submerged - Ablation - Emasculator
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|SUBMERGED (Brutal Death Metal, USA) a sorti le 7 avril dernier via New Standard Elite Records un nouvel EP Intitulé Resurfacing Nautical Ruin. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Inhalation Of Subaquatic Consciousness
02. Riddle With Intravenous Decay
03. Excruciating The Deconsecrated Populace
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|ABLATION (Brutal Death Metal, USA) s'apprête à sortir très prochainement via Iron Fortress Records son premier EP six titres. Après "Lethal Abuse" en voici un nouvel extrait avec "‘Victim Kink" (featuring Frank Mulllen) à découvrir ci-dessous :
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|EMASCULATOR (Brutal Death Metal, International) a récemment dévoilé un nouveau morceau intitulé "Thaumaturgic Resurrection". Celui-ci est à découvrir ci-dessous et devrait figurer sur une démonstration du même nom à paraître cette années chez New Standard Elite Records :
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