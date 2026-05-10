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LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
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Les news du 10 Mai 2026

News
Les news du 10 Mai 2026 Submerged - Ablation - Emasculator
»
(Lien direct)
SUBMERGED (Brutal Death Metal, USA) a sorti le 7 avril dernier via New Standard Elite Records un nouvel EP Intitulé Resurfacing Nautical Ruin. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Inhalation Of Subaquatic Consciousness
02. Riddle With Intravenous Decay
03. Excruciating The Deconsecrated Populace

»
(Lien direct)
ABLATION (Brutal Death Metal, USA) s'apprête à sortir très prochainement via Iron Fortress Records son premier EP six titres. Après "Lethal Abuse" en voici un nouvel extrait avec "‘Victim Kink" (featuring Frank Mulllen) à découvrir ci-dessous :



»
(Lien direct)
EMASCULATOR (Brutal Death Metal, International) a récemment dévoilé un nouveau morceau intitulé "Thaumaturgic Resurrection". Celui-ci est à découvrir ci-dessous et devrait figurer sur une démonstration du même nom à paraître cette années chez New Standard Elite Records :
Thrasho AxGxB
10 Mai 2026

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GROUPES DU JOUR
Ablation
 Ablation
Brutal Death Metal - 1991 - Etats-Unis		   
Emasculator
 Emasculator
2021 - International		   
Submerged
 Submerged
Brutal Death Metal - 2023 - Etats-Unis		   
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Wound
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Dark Medieval Fest
Aexylium + Darkenhöld + Fro...
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Corpus Offal / Undergang (S...
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Brozerz
PFFFFFF (Démo)
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Eulogy To Blasphemy
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Terminally Your Aborted Ghost
Putrefaction In Parallax (EP)
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Slyther
Chronicles of Despair
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La photo mystère du 1 Mai 2026
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D.R.I.
Violent Pacification (EP)
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Gore of the Forgotten (EP)
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Putrisect / Funebrarum / Interment
Pestilential Winds (Split 7")
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Interview de WARSIDE pour l'album "Cognitive Extinction"
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Kharkov
Kharkov
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Warside
Cognitive Extinction
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Sickle of Dust
Across the Vultures Trail
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Carnal Dissection
Complete Discography (Compil.)
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Martröð
Draumsýnir Eldsins
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Skaphos
The Descent
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Blood Countess
Imperatrix Sanguinis
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Nukem
The Grave Remains
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Aborcja
Do krzyża abarotem
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