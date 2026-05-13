EYES OUT (Hardcore/Crossover/Thrash, USA) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 12 juin de son nouvel album Satiate The Blade. Tracklist :
1. Bleed Me Dry
2. Drowning In Routine
3. Penchant For Brutality
4. Enucleation
5. Total Recall
6. Satiate The Blade
7. Ticket To Hell
8. Street Lord
9. Return To The Void
10. We Walk From Here
11. Counterbalance
12. Eyes Of The Assailant
Le one-man band ABYSMAL GROWLS OF DESPAIR (Funeral Doom, France) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Prologue to Agony" extrait de son nouvel album Torn à venir le 5 juin sur Wormholedeath.
Par Jean-Clint
Par BBB
Par Ikea
Par Keyser
Par gulo gulo
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par AxGxB
Par AxGxB
Par Lestat
Par Lestat
Par Gabalgabow
Par Sosthène
Par Niktareum
Par Keyser
Par Keyser
Par Sosthène