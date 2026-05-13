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(Lien direct) EYES OUT (Hardcore/Crossover/Thrash, USA) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 12 juin de son nouvel album Satiate The Blade. Tracklist :



1. Bleed Me Dry

2. Drowning In Routine

3. Penchant For Brutality

4. Enucleation

5. Total Recall

6. Satiate The Blade

7. Ticket To Hell

8. Street Lord

9. Return To The Void

10. We Walk From Here

11. Counterbalance

12. Eyes Of The Assailant



