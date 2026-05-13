chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
141 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Engorgement
 Engorgement - They Rot Bene... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Treponem Pal
 Treponem Pal - Higher (C)
Par BBB		   
Les news du 10 Mai 2026
 Les news du 10 Mai 2026 - E... (N)
Par Ikea		   
Dark Medieval Fest
Dark Medieval Fest - Aexyl... (R)
Par Keyser		   
Skin Chamber
 Skin Chamber - Wound (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Votive Fire - European Tour MMXXVI
 Votive Fire - European Tour... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Cro-Mags
 Cro-Mags - Alpha Omega (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Këkht Aräkh
 Këkht Aräkh - Morning Star (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Candiria
 Candiria - 300 Percent Density (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Interview de WARSIDE pour l'album "Cognitive Extinction"
 Interview de WARSIDE pour l... (I)
Par Lestat		   
Sickle of Dust
 Sickle of Dust - Across the... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Gorencephalic
 Gorencephalic - Gore of the... (C)
Par Gabalgabow		   
Warside
 Warside - Cognitive Extinction (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Nukem
 Nukem - The Grave Remains (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Skaphos
 Skaphos - The Descent (C)
Par Keyser		   
Blood Countess
 Blood Countess - Imperatrix... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Aborcja
 Aborcja - Do krzyża abarotem (C)
Par Sosthène		   

Les news du 13 Mai 2026

News
Les news du 13 Mai 2026 Callous Faulter - Pharmacist - Eyes Out - Tårfödd - Abysmal Growls of Despair
»
(Lien direct)
CALLOUS FAULTER (Post-Black Metal, Australie) a mis en ligne le morceau "The Isolationist" tiré de son premier EP éponyme prévu le 1er juin via Gutter Prince Cabal. Tracklist :

1. The Isolationist
2. Ocean Views

»
(Lien direct)
PHARMACIST (Death/Grind, Japon) a dévoilé le titre "Lazure Sphacelation" issu de son nouvel opus Vertebrae After Vertebrae prévu le 29 mai via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Propelling Inwards
2. Vertebrae After Vertebrae
3. Endogenica
4. Lazure Sphacelation
5. Mimicring The Organics
6. Bubonic Malacia Bloom
7. Zenith Of Mnemonic Forensication

»
(Lien direct)
EYES OUT (Hardcore/Crossover/Thrash, USA) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 12 juin de son nouvel album Satiate The Blade. Tracklist :

1. Bleed Me Dry
2. Drowning In Routine
3. Penchant For Brutality
4. Enucleation
5. Total Recall
6. Satiate The Blade
7. Ticket To Hell
8. Street Lord
9. Return To The Void
10. We Walk From Here
11. Counterbalance
12. Eyes Of The Assailant

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band TÅRFÖDD (Black Metal, Suède) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Skyfall le 5 juin chez Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Förödelse [6:13]
2. Förödelse II [8:55]
3. Den enes död..... [7:07]
4. En värld i spillror [9:27]

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band ABYSMAL GROWLS OF DESPAIR (Funeral Doom, France) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Prologue to Agony" extrait de son nouvel album Torn à venir le 5 juin sur Wormholedeath.
Thrasho Keyser
13 Mai 2026

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Pharmacist
 Pharmacist
Death Metal - 2020 - Japon		   
Tårfödd
 Tårfödd
Depressive Suicidal Black Metal - 2022 - Suède		   
Möhrkvlth
Gwenojennoù An Ankounac'h
Lire la chronique
Fecundation
Moribund
Lire la chronique
Disembodiment
Spiral Crypts
Lire la chronique
Engorgement
They Rot Beneath Our Floor
Lire la chronique
Seum
Parking Life
Lire la chronique
Treponem Pal
Higher
Lire la chronique
Winterfylleth
The Unyielding Season
Lire la chronique
Skin Chamber
Wound
Lire la chronique
Trouble
Manic Frustration
Lire la chronique
Dark Medieval Fest
Aexylium + Darkenhöld + Fro...
Lire le live report
Corpus Offal / Undergang
Corpus Offal / Undergang (S...
Lire la chronique
Trouble
Trouble
Lire la chronique
Brozerz
PFFFFFF (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Terror
Still Suffer
Lire la chronique
Sardonic Witchery
Under the Sign of the Tride...
Lire la chronique
Black Cilice
Votive Fire
Lire la chronique
Votive Fire - European Tour MMXXVI
Black Cilice + Consummatio ...
Lire le live report
Cro-Mags
Alpha Omega
Lire la chronique
Këkht Aräkh
Morning Star
Lire la chronique
Gluttony
Eulogy To Blasphemy
Lire la chronique
Terminally Your Aborted Ghost
Putrefaction In Parallax (EP)
Lire la chronique
Slyther
Chronicles of Despair
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 1 Mai 2026
Jouer à la Photo mystère
D.R.I.
Violent Pacification (EP)
Lire la chronique
Gorencephalic
Gore of the Forgotten (EP)
Lire la chronique
Putrisect / Funebrarum / Interment
Pestilential Winds (Split 7")
Lire la chronique
Interview de WARSIDE pour l'album "Cognitive Extinction"
Lire l'interview
Kharkov
Kharkov
Lire la chronique
Warside
Cognitive Extinction
Lire la chronique
Sickle of Dust
Across the Vultures Trail
Lire la chronique