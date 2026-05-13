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Les news du 13 Mai 2026
News
Les news du 13 Mai 2026 Forsmán - Savage - Chainsword - Turkka G. Rantanen - Callous Faulter - Pharmacist - Eyes Out - Tårfödd - Abysmal Growls of Despair
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|FORSMÁN (Black Metal, Islande) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un nouvel extrait de son album intitulé Brenndar Rústir & Fuðrandi Fjörur qui sortira le 26 juin via Vesperian. L'ensemble se découvree ici :
1. Drottinn Fyrirgefur Allt
2. Svartir Svanir
3. Andvana
4. Valdníðsla
5. Kynjamyndir
6. Lof Mér Líf Þitt Að Taka
7. Hræ Hins Almáttuga
8. Barmafylltar Fjöldagrafir
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|SAVAGE (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) vient de sortir un nouveau EP intitulé Septic Tomb via Milkcow Records. Disponible sur Bandcamp et à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous, celui-ci sera disponible en vinyle 12" à compter du 6 juillet prochain avec en guise bonus les trois titres de la première démo du one-man band :
01. Nightmares
02. S.A.V.A.G.E.
03. Spectral Torment
04. Septic Tomb
05. Mortal Decay
06. Revulsion
07. Malformation
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|CHAINSWORD (Death Metal, Pologne) vient de publier sa reprise de "Death Walking Terror" de CANNIBAL CORPSE, qui s'écoute ici :
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|Nous venons d'apprendre la disparition de l'illustrateur finlandais TURKKA G. RANTANEN à qui l'on doit de nombreux d'artworks et autres logo iconiques de la scène Death Metal finlandaise du début des années 90 : Archgoat, Demilich, Funebre, Adramelech, Demigod, Depravity, Purtenance... Rest In Peace !
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|CALLOUS FAULTER (Post-Black Metal, Australie) a mis en ligne le morceau "The Isolationist" tiré de son premier EP éponyme prévu le 1er juin via Gutter Prince Cabal. Tracklist :
1. The Isolationist
2. Ocean Views
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|PHARMACIST (Death/Grind, Japon) a dévoilé le titre "Lazure Sphacelation" issu de son nouvel opus Vertebrae After Vertebrae prévu le 29 mai via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Propelling Inwards
2. Vertebrae After Vertebrae
3. Endogenica
4. Lazure Sphacelation
5. Mimicring The Organics
6. Bubonic Malacia Bloom
7. Zenith Of Mnemonic Forensication
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|EYES OUT (Hardcore/Crossover/Thrash, USA) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 12 juin de son nouvel album Satiate The Blade. Tracklist :
1. Bleed Me Dry
2. Drowning In Routine
3. Penchant For Brutality
4. Enucleation
5. Total Recall
6. Satiate The Blade
7. Ticket To Hell
8. Street Lord
9. Return To The Void
10. We Walk From Here
11. Counterbalance
12. Eyes Of The Assailant
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|Le one-man band TÅRFÖDD (Black Metal, Suède) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Skyfall le 5 juin chez Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Förödelse [6:13]
2. Förödelse II [8:55]
3. Den enes död..... [7:07]
4. En värld i spillror [9:27]
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|Le one-man band ABYSMAL GROWLS OF DESPAIR (Funeral Doom, France) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Prologue to Agony" extrait de son nouvel album Torn à venir le 5 juin sur Wormholedeath.
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AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
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GROUPES DU JOUR
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|Chainsword
Death Metal - 2016 - Pologne
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|Forsmán
Black Metal - 2019 - Islande
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|Pharmacist
Death Metal - 2020 - Japon
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|Savage
Death Metal - Pays-Bas
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|Tårfödd
Depressive Suicidal Black Metal - 2022 - Suède
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Par Jean-Clint
Par BBB
Par Ikea
Par Keyser
Par gulo gulo
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par AxGxB
Par AxGxB
Par Lestat
Par Lestat
Par Gabalgabow
Par Sosthène
Par Niktareum
Par Keyser
Par Keyser
Par Sosthène