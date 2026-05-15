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LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Votive Fire - European Tour MMXXVI
 Votive Fire - European Tour... (R)
Par isotaupe		   
Corrosion Of Conformity
 Corrosion Of Conformity - G... (C)
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Moonchild Trio
 Moonchild Trio - Six Litani... (C)
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Engorgement
 Engorgement - They Rot Bene... (C)
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Treponem Pal
 Treponem Pal - Higher (C)
Par BBB		   
Les news du 10 Mai 2026
 Les news du 10 Mai 2026 - E... (N)
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Dark Medieval Fest
Dark Medieval Fest - Aexyl... (R)
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Skin Chamber
 Skin Chamber - Wound (C)
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Cro-Mags
 Cro-Mags - Alpha Omega (C)
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Këkht Aräkh
 Këkht Aräkh - Morning Star (C)
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Candiria
 Candiria - 300 Percent Density (C)
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Interview de WARSIDE pour l'album "Cognitive Extinction"
 Interview de WARSIDE pour l... (I)
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Sickle of Dust
 Sickle of Dust - Across the... (C)
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Gorencephalic
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Warside
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Les news du 15 Mai 2026

News
Les news du 15 Mai 2026 Hulder - Iron Slaught - Anthrax - Rotten Tomb - Meltification
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(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album de HULDER (Black Metal, USA) aura pour titre Verbolgen et sortira le 7 août prochain sur 20 Buck Spin et Season Of Mist. En voici un teaser :

01. Drie Raven (Intro)
02. The Crowning
03. Thy Binding Oath
04. Verbolgen
05. ...And We Shall Sing
06. In Blood And In Earth
07. Den Nacht Zijn Lied
08. View From Nemeton
09. The Glow Of Dawn

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(Lien direct)
IRON SLAUGHT (Heavy / Speed, France) sortira le 10 juillet prochain son nouvel album intitulé Metallic Torments via Cruz Del Sur Music. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Soldier Of Fortune" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Harbinger Of Afflictions (Prelude To Torments)
02. Ghastly Obsession
03. The Executioner
04. Soldier Of Fortune
05. Condamné pour l’Éternité
06. Charme Funeste
07. Primal Conquest
08. Fatal Retaliations

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(Lien direct)
ANTHRAX (Power Thrash / Heavy Rock) sortira son nouvel album Cursum Perficio le 18 septembre sur Megaforce. Un premier extrait intitulé "It's For The Kids" vient d'être dévoilé ainsi que l'artwork et la tracklist.

Tracklist :

1. "Persistence of Memory"
2. "The Long Goodbye"
3. "It's For the Kids"
4. "Everybody's Got A Plan"
5. "The Edge of Perfection"
6. "Infectious"
7. "NYC 93"
8. "Cursum Perficio"
9. "T.O.M.B."
10. "Watch It Go"
11. "My Victory"

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(Lien direct)
ROTTEN TOMB (Death Metal, Chili) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Vestiges Of Tortured Souls qui sortira le 6 juin via Nuclear Winter Records. "Here Lies Death" s'écoute ci-dessous :

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MELTIFICATION (Grindcore, Danemark) sortira le 29 mai prochain son premier album éponyme via Extremely Rotten Productions. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Nuclear Death Threat " à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Turmoil
02. Midian
03. Assembly Line Of Horror
04. Nuclear Death Threat
05. Leech
06. River Of Torment
07. Raw Hate Inferno
08. Hellscape
09. A.I.Mageddon
10. Hellscape (part 2)
11. Memento Gory
12. Wargod
13. Doomsday Horde Caravan
14. Fragments
15. Mass Hypnosis
16. Lycanthropic Brutality
17. Calculated Demise
18. Final Ritual
Thrasho AxGxB + Niktareum + Jean-Clint
15 Mai 2026

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ARTICLES DU JOUR
Abscess
 Abscess
Through The Cracks Of Death
2002 - Peaceville Records		   
Türböwitch
 Türböwitch
Under Haunted Skies
2026 - Time To Kill Records		   
Entombed
 Entombed
Crawl (EP)
1991 - Earache Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Anthrax
 Anthrax
Power Thrash / Heavy Rock - 1981 - Etats-Unis		   
Hulder
 Hulder
Black Metal - Etats-Unis		   
Iron Slaught
 Iron Slaught
2011 - France		   
Rotten Tomb
 Rotten Tomb
Death Metal - 2016 - Chili		   
Entombed
Crawl (EP)
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Türböwitch
Under Haunted Skies
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Abscess
Through The Cracks Of Death
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Moonchild Trio
Six Litanies for Heliogabalus
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Red Hot Chili Peppers
Freaky Styley
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Exodus
Goliath
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Corrosion Of Conformity
Good God / Baad Man
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Möhrkvlth
Gwenojennoù An Ankounac'h
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Fecundation
Moribund
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Disembodiment
Spiral Crypts
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Engorgement
They Rot Beneath Our Floor
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Seum
Parking Life
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Treponem Pal
Higher
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Winterfylleth
The Unyielding Season
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Skin Chamber
Wound
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Trouble
Manic Frustration
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Dark Medieval Fest
Aexylium + Darkenhöld + Fro...
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Corpus Offal / Undergang
Corpus Offal / Undergang (S...
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Trouble
Trouble
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Brozerz
PFFFFFF (Démo)
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Terror
Still Suffer
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Sardonic Witchery
Under the Sign of the Tride...
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Black Cilice
Votive Fire
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Votive Fire - European Tour MMXXVI
Black Cilice + Consummatio ...
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Cro-Mags
Alpha Omega
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Këkht Aräkh
Morning Star
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Gluttony
Eulogy To Blasphemy
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Terminally Your Aborted Ghost
Putrefaction In Parallax (EP)
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Slyther
Chronicles of Despair
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La photo mystère du 1 Mai 2026
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