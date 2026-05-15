IRON SLAUGHT (Heavy / Speed, France) sortira le 10 juillet prochain son nouvel album intitulé Metallic Torments via Cruz Del Sur Music. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Soldier Of Fortune" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Harbinger Of Afflictions (Prelude To Torments)
02. Ghastly Obsession
03. The Executioner
04. Soldier Of Fortune
05. Condamné pour l’Éternité
06. Charme Funeste
07. Primal Conquest
08. Fatal Retaliations
ANTHRAX (Power Thrash / Heavy Rock) sortira son nouvel album Cursum Perficio le 18 septembre sur Megaforce. Un premier extrait intitulé "It's For The Kids" vient d'être dévoilé ainsi que l'artwork et la tracklist.
Tracklist :
1. "Persistence of Memory"
2. "The Long Goodbye"
3. "It's For the Kids"
4. "Everybody's Got A Plan"
5. "The Edge of Perfection"
6. "Infectious"
7. "NYC 93"
8. "Cursum Perficio"
9. "T.O.M.B."
10. "Watch It Go"
11. "My Victory"
ROTTEN TOMB (Death Metal, Chili) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Vestiges Of Tortured Souls qui sortira le 6 juin via Nuclear Winter Records. "Here Lies Death" s'écoute ci-dessous :
MELTIFICATION (Grindcore, Danemark) sortira le 29 mai prochain son premier album éponyme via Extremely Rotten Productions. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Nuclear Death Threat " à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Turmoil
02. Midian
03. Assembly Line Of Horror
04. Nuclear Death Threat
05. Leech
06. River Of Torment
07. Raw Hate Inferno
08. Hellscape
09. A.I.Mageddon
10. Hellscape (part 2)
11. Memento Gory
12. Wargod
13. Doomsday Horde Caravan
14. Fragments
15. Mass Hypnosis
16. Lycanthropic Brutality
17. Calculated Demise
18. Final Ritual
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