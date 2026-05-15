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(Lien direct) ANTHRAX (Power Thrash / Heavy Rock) sortira son nouvel album Cursum Perficio le 18 septembre sur Megaforce. Un premier extrait intitulé "It's For The Kids" vient d'être dévoilé ainsi que l'artwork et la tracklist.



Tracklist :



1. "Persistence of Memory"

2. "The Long Goodbye"

3. "It's For the Kids"

4. "Everybody's Got A Plan"

5. "The Edge of Perfection"

6. "Infectious"

7. "NYC 93"

8. "Cursum Perficio"

9. "T.O.M.B."

10. "Watch It Go"

11. "My Victory"



