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(Lien direct) WITCHING HOUR (Heavy/Thrash/Black, Allemagne) offre à cette adresse son nouveau disque Descending... Where Time Has Ceased to Exist en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie vendredi 22 mai chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. Descending... [2:31]

2. Where Time Has Ceased To Exist [7:16]

3. Profane Resurrection Of A Presumed Dead [6:14]

4. The Graves Yearn For The Dead [7:05]

5. A Night Under A Crimson Moon's Lament [8:35]

6. ...And Then Came The Flames [11:25]