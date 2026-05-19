WITCHING HOUR (Heavy/Thrash/Black, Allemagne) offre à cette adresse son nouveau disque Descending... Where Time Has Ceased to Exist en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie vendredi 22 mai chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Descending... [2:31]
2. Where Time Has Ceased To Exist [7:16]
3. Profane Resurrection Of A Presumed Dead [6:14]
4. The Graves Yearn For The Dead [7:05]
5. A Night Under A Crimson Moon's Lament [8:35]
6. ...And Then Came The Flames [11:25]
Le one-man band AEGER ANIMA (Black Metal, France) fondé par l'ancien boss du label Apathia Records, Jehan Fillat, a dévoilé une vidéo pour le titre "Dulce Et Decorum Es" issu de son premier EP he Falling Leaves prévu le 5 juin via eerie sounds. Tracklist :
1. Alea Jacta Est
2. I have a rendezvous with Death
3. Dulce Et Decorum Est
4. Aeger Anima
5. Dulce Et Decorum Est (single version)
Le one-man band BALASHTOTH (Melodic Death/Thrash, Irlande) a mis en ligne le morceau "Self = Dark Side" extrait de son nouvel album Equation II - The Antithesis of Life and Free Will à venir le 12 juin sur Not-Even-Music, Metal Ör Die Records et Pest Records. Tracklist :
1. +Fear + Despair
2. +Self-Worth ÷ Mockery
3. x Guilt
4. Love = Lies
5. Life = Death
6. Self = Dark Side
7. n = y (instrumental)
8. ÷ Misunderstanding
9. x Judgement
Par Delak6788
Par Ikea
Par Jean-Clint
Par isotaupe
Par Hölm
Par gulo gulo
Par Jean-Clint
Par BBB
Par Ikea
Par Keyser
Par gulo gulo
Par Sosthène
Par AxGxB
Par AxGxB
Par Lestat
Par Lestat