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LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
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Les news du 19 Mai 2026

News
Les news du 19 Mai 2026 Monolord - Witching Hour - Black Death - NecroBeast - Faded Remembrance - Aeger Anima - BalashToth
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MONOLORD (Stoner / Doom, Suède) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Neverending qui sortira le 29 mai via Relapse Records. "It’s Neverending" est à découvrir ci-dessous :

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WITCHING HOUR (Heavy/Thrash/Black, Allemagne) offre à cette adresse son nouveau disque Descending... Where Time Has Ceased to Exist en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie vendredi 22 mai chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Descending... [2:31]
2. Where Time Has Ceased To Exist [7:16]
3. Profane Resurrection Of A Presumed Dead [6:14]
4. The Graves Yearn For The Dead [7:05]
5. A Night Under A Crimson Moon's Lament [8:35]
6. ...And Then Came The Flames [11:25]

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BLACK DEATH (Heavy Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Breaking the Chains of Hell dans le courant de l'année via Hells Headbangers. Plus d'infos prochainement.

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Le one-man band chilien NECROBEAST (Black/Thrash) désormais basé aux Pays-Bas sortira son premier long-format Iron Baphomet le 25 mai sur Witches Brew (CD & LP) et Urolig Sjel (K7). Tracklist :

1. In Communion with Satan
2. Promethean Flame
3. Iron Baphomet
4. Blood Gods
5. The Awakening of the NecroBeast
6. Emissary of Death
7. From Hell
8. Jakten

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Le one-man band FADED REMEMBRANCE (Gothic/Doom/Death, Hongrie) vient de sortir son nouveau disque The Blessing of Downfall chez Bitume Prods. Tracklist :

1. The Blessing of Downfall
2. Shadowhaunt
3. Glimmering Hope
4. At the Gates of Avalon
5. Deep in the Forest
6. Requiem
7. Thoughts of Disobedience
8. Pride Far Gone
9. Slumber in the Darkness

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Le one-man band AEGER ANIMA (Black Metal, France) fondé par l'ancien boss du label Apathia Records, Jehan Fillat, a dévoilé une vidéo pour le titre "Dulce Et Decorum Es" issu de son premier EP he Falling Leaves prévu le 5 juin via eerie sounds. Tracklist :

1. Alea Jacta Est
2. I have a rendezvous with Death
3. Dulce Et Decorum Est
4. Aeger Anima
5. Dulce Et Decorum Est (single version)

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Le one-man band BALASHTOTH (Melodic Death/Thrash, Irlande) a mis en ligne le morceau "Self = Dark Side" extrait de son nouvel album Equation II - The Antithesis of Life and Free Will à venir le 12 juin sur Not-Even-Music, Metal Ör Die Records et Pest Records. Tracklist :

1. +Fear + Despair
2. +Self-Worth ÷ Mockery
3. x Guilt
4. Love = Lies
5. Life = Death
6. Self = Dark Side
7. n = y (instrumental)
8. ÷ Misunderstanding
9. x Judgement
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
19 Mai 2026

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Submerged
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