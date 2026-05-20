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(Lien direct) VOMITORY (Death Metal, Suède) vient d'annoncer le départ de son guitariste et membre fondateur Urban Gustafsson. Son remplaçant sera annoncé prochainement.



"All good things must come to an end, as they say, and sadly, an era for Vomitory is now coming to a close. The founding member, Urban Gustafsson, has decided to hang it up.

Urban states:

"37 years ago, I started this band. Now, the time has come for me to step down. I want to thank all the fans for their support throughout the years. I wish Tobben, Erik and CF all the very best as they move forward with the band. See you in hell!

/ Ubbe"

A new era of Vomitory awaits. Stay tuned for updates."