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Les news du 20 Mai 2026

News
Les news du 20 Mai 2026 Truck Violence
»
(Lien direct)
TRUCK VIOLENCE (Hardcore / Noise / Folk, Canada) sortira son nouvel album intitulé The Weathervane Is My Body le 26 juin prochain via The Flenser. Après "New Jesus", en voici un deuxième extrait clippé avec le titre "Your Name, It's Walking" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. My Dog Would Fuck The Air
02. Jaundiced And Reaching For A Mother
03. Compelled By Christy
04. House Caught Fire
05. New Jesus
06. Your Name, It's Walking
07. Stomach As A Tower And The Globules Descending
08. Gerard, Be Quiet
09. Kindly, Wash Yourself
Thrasho AxGxB
20 Mai 2026

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ARTICLES DU JOUR
Imperial Triumphant
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Vile Luxury
2018 - Throatruiner Records / Gilead Media		   

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