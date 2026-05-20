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(Lien direct) TRUCK VIOLENCE (Hardcore / Noise / Folk, Canada) sortira son nouvel album intitulé The Weathervane Is My Body le 26 juin prochain via The Flenser. Après "New Jesus", en voici un deuxième extrait clippé avec le titre "Your Name, It's Walking" à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. My Dog Would Fuck The Air

02. Jaundiced And Reaching For A Mother

03. Compelled By Christy

04. House Caught Fire

05. New Jesus

06. Your Name, It's Walking

07. Stomach As A Tower And The Globules Descending

08. Gerard, Be Quiet

09. Kindly, Wash Yourself





