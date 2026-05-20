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Les news du 20 Mai 2026
News
Les news du 20 Mai 2026 Vomitory - Vomitory - Truck Violence
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|VOMITORY (Death Metal, Suède) vient d'annoncer le départ de son guitariste et membre fondateur Urban Gustafsson. Son remplaçant sera annoncé prochainement.
"All good things must come to an end, as they say, and sadly, an era for Vomitory is now coming to a close. The founding member, Urban Gustafsson, has decided to hang it up.
Urban states:
"37 years ago, I started this band. Now, the time has come for me to step down. I want to thank all the fans for their support throughout the years. I wish Tobben, Erik and CF all the very best as they move forward with the band. See you in hell!
/ Ubbe"
A new era of Vomitory awaits. Stay tuned for updates."
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|TRUCK VIOLENCE (Hardcore / Noise / Folk, Canada) sortira son nouvel album intitulé The Weathervane Is My Body le 26 juin prochain via The Flenser. Après "New Jesus", en voici un deuxième extrait clippé avec le titre "Your Name, It's Walking" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. My Dog Would Fuck The Air
02. Jaundiced And Reaching For A Mother
03. Compelled By Christy
04. House Caught Fire
05. New Jesus
06. Your Name, It's Walking
07. Stomach As A Tower And The Globules Descending
08. Gerard, Be Quiet
09. Kindly, Wash Yourself
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