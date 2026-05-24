RAVAGED BY THE YETI (Death/Grind avec notamment Rogga Johansson Suède/USA) sortira son nouvel album Snowbound Horror le 10 juilet sur Testimony Records. Tracklist :
01. Vengeance in Fur
02. Human Spoil
03. By the Hands of the Beast
04. As Fangs Go Deep
05. Beast Prey
06. Frozen Stiff
07. They Came Through the Cold
08. Tusk of the Yeti
09. Death by Icicle
10. Snowbound Horror
11. Land of Ice and Snow
Par Deathrash.
Par AxGxB
Par Jean-Clint
Par Ikea
Par Niktareum
Par AxGxB
Par Delak6788
Par Jean-Clint
Par isotaupe
Par Hölm
Par gulo gulo
Par Jean-Clint
Par BBB
Par Ikea
Par Keyser