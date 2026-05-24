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(Lien direct) RAVAGED BY THE YETI (Death/Grind avec notamment Rogga Johansson Suède/USA) sortira son nouvel album Snowbound Horror le 10 juilet sur Testimony Records. Tracklist :



01. Vengeance in Fur

02. Human Spoil

03. By the Hands of the Beast

04. As Fangs Go Deep

05. Beast Prey

06. Frozen Stiff

07. They Came Through the Cold

08. Tusk of the Yeti

09. Death by Icicle

10. Snowbound Horror

11. Land of Ice and Snow







