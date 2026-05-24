chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
93 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Darkthrone
 Darkthrone - Pre-Historic M... (C)
Par Deathrash.		   
Pearl Jam
 Pearl Jam - Dark Matter (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 20 Mai 2026
 Les news du 20 Mai 2026 - L... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Imperial Triumphant
 Imperial Triumphant - Vile ... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Shadowspawn
 Shadowspawn - Cadaver Dogs (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Submerged
 Submerged - Resurfacing Nau... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Ildfar
 Ildfar - Der ligger et land (C)
Par Delak6788		   
Brutal Swamp Fest 4
 Brutal Swamp Fest 4 - Benig... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Votive Fire - European Tour MMXXVI
 Votive Fire - European Tour... (R)
Par isotaupe		   
Corrosion Of Conformity
 Corrosion Of Conformity - G... (C)
Par Hölm		   
Moonchild Trio
 Moonchild Trio - Six Litani... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Engorgement
 Engorgement - They Rot Bene... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Treponem Pal
 Treponem Pal - Higher (C)
Par BBB		   
Les news du 10 Mai 2026
 Les news du 10 Mai 2026 - E... (N)
Par Ikea		   
Dark Medieval Fest
Dark Medieval Fest - Aexyl... (R)
Par Keyser		   

Les news du 24 Mai 2026

News
Les news du 24 Mai 2026 Ravaged by the Yeti - Progeny of Sun - Divine Sovereign - Chamber Of Unlight
»
(Lien direct)
RAVAGED BY THE YETI (Death/Grind avec notamment Rogga Johansson Suède/USA) sortira son nouvel album Snowbound Horror le 10 juilet sur Testimony Records. Tracklist :

01. Vengeance in Fur
02. Human Spoil
03. By the Hands of the Beast
04. As Fangs Go Deep
05. Beast Prey
06. Frozen Stiff
07. They Came Through the Cold
08. Tusk of the Yeti
09. Death by Icicle
10. Snowbound Horror
11. Land of Ice and Snow

»
(Lien direct)
PROGENY OF SUN (Blackened Death Metal Finlande) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le morceau "Unified Light" extrait de son prochain disque à venir courant 2027 chez Inverse Records.

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band DIVINE SOVEREIGN (Atmospheric Melodic Black/Doom, Pologne) sortira prochainement son nouvel opus Autaxia Chronicles: A House Divided bientôt via Wormholedeath. Tracklist :

1. Heresy
2. The Price
3. Pledge
4. Battle Below Mountain Range
5. Words of King

»
(Lien direct)
CHAMBER OF UNLIGHT (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira bientôtson nouvel album Avernus sur Werewolf Records. Deux extraits, "The Dagger" et "Night Chasm", sont disponibles ci-dessous.
Thrasho Keyser
24 Mai 2026

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Chamber Of Unlight
 Chamber Of Unlight
Black Metal - 2016 - Finlande		   
Primordial Black
Heterotopia
Lire la chronique
Blackwater Holylight
Not Here Not Gone
Lire la chronique
Verba Serpentis
Torchbearers (EP)
Lire la chronique
Intoxicated
The Dome
Lire la chronique
Pearl Jam
Dark Matter
Lire la chronique
Yoth Iria
Gone With The Devil
Lire la chronique
Vyr Muk
Mens Devastata (EP)
Lire la chronique
Degraved
Spectral Realm Of Ruin
Lire la chronique
Shadowspawn
Cadaver Dogs
Lire la chronique
Imperial Triumphant
Vile Luxury
Lire la chronique
Submerged
Resurfacing Nautical Ruin (EP)
Lire la chronique
Flesh Libido
Flesh Libido
Lire la chronique
Lord Ketil
Ødeleggelse
Lire la chronique
Darkthrone
Pre-Historic Metal
Lire la chronique
Galibot
Catabase
Lire la chronique
Cage Fight
Exuvia
Lire la chronique
Gigan
The Order of the False Eye
Lire la chronique
Brutal Swamp Fest 4
Benighted + Bio-Cancer + Cr...
Lire le live report
La photo mystère du 16 Mai 2026
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Metal Noz 3 - Live Report
Lire le podcast
Entombed
Crawl (EP)
Lire la chronique
Türböwitch
Under Haunted Skies
Lire la chronique
Abscess
Through The Cracks Of Death
Lire la chronique
Moonchild Trio
Six Litanies for Heliogabalus
Lire la chronique
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Freaky Styley
Lire la chronique
Exodus
Goliath
Lire la chronique
Corrosion Of Conformity
Good God / Baad Man
Lire la chronique
Möhrkvlth
Gwenojennoù An Ankounac'h
Lire la chronique
Fecundation
Moribund
Lire la chronique
Disembodiment
Spiral Crypts
Lire la chronique