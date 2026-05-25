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LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Imperial Triumphant
 Imperial Triumphant - Alpha... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Degraved
 Degraved - Spectral Realm O... (C)
Par Rigs Mordo		   
Darkthrone
 Darkthrone - Pre-Historic M... (C)
Par Deathrash.		   
Pearl Jam
 Pearl Jam - Dark Matter (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 20 Mai 2026
 Les news du 20 Mai 2026 - L... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Imperial Triumphant
 Imperial Triumphant - Vile ... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Shadowspawn
 Shadowspawn - Cadaver Dogs (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Submerged
 Submerged - Resurfacing Nau... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Ildfar
 Ildfar - Der ligger et land (C)
Par Delak6788		   
Brutal Swamp Fest 4
 Brutal Swamp Fest 4 - Benig... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Votive Fire - European Tour MMXXVI
 Votive Fire - European Tour... (R)
Par isotaupe		   
Corrosion Of Conformity
 Corrosion Of Conformity - G... (C)
Par Hölm		   
Moonchild Trio
 Moonchild Trio - Six Litani... (C)
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Engorgement
 Engorgement - They Rot Bene... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Treponem Pal
 Treponem Pal - Higher (C)
Par BBB		   
Les news du 10 Mai 2026
 Les news du 10 Mai 2026 - E... (N)
Par Ikea		   

Les news du 25 Mai 2026

News
Les news du 25 Mai 2026 Citrinitas - Revolting - Kalmo - Inthraced - Mangled Recrement - Véhémence - Morgal - Sounds Of Delusion - Sallow Moth - Cripple Bastards - Inscribed - Gravvålnad - Finsterforst - Horn - Akantophis - Drakkar - Deathstorm
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CITRINITAS (Death/Doom/Black, Finlande) sortira sa deuxième démo Telestic Ekstasis le 26 juin sur Caligari Records. Tracklist :

1. The Infernal Hunt
2. Stella Signata
3. Telestic Ekstasis

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(Lien direct)
REVOLTING (Death Metal avec notamment Roger Johansson, Suède) offre en écoute le titre "A Midnight Massacre" figurant sur son nouveau disque Supernatural Anthems qui sort le 4 juin chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

1. Supernatural Anthem
2. At Dusk They Rise
3. Upon the Chopping Block
4. Undead Wife, Happy Life
5. Those Who Never Lived
6. The Dead are Craving
7. Dungeon Overture
8. A Midnight Massacre
9. The End so Near

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KALMO (Blackened Doom Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé un nouveau single intitulé "Feeding the Worms".

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INTHRACED (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a sorti son premier full-length Constellation Zero via Inverse Records. Tracklist :

01. The Revenant
02. Neon Frontiers
03. The Black Star
04. Darkest Chest
05. Constellation Zero
06. The Way Of The Voice
07. Lost Divinity

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MANGLED RECREMENT (Death Metal, Pologne) vient de sortir sa première Demo sur Caligari Records. Tracklist :

1. Boiled to Death
2. Irresponsive Cephalic Fracture
3. Bile Seeping Crypt
4. Buried Beneath Grubs

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VÉHÉMENCE (Epic Melodic Black Metal, France) a dévoilé le morceau Chant d'Honneur" issu de Assiégé pour l'Eternité, nouvelle version retravaillée et réenregistrée de son premier longue-durée Assiégé (2014). Tracklist :

1. De Célestes Cavalcades [4:37]
2. Assiégé pour l'Éternité [9:01]
3. Le Sang Respire Encore [8:21]
4. En Quête du Graal [8:54]
5. Chant d'Honneur [8:28]
6. Par Sombres Forêts et Vastes Plaines [2:45]

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MORGAL (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel opus The Seventh Circle le 26 juin chez Werewolf Records. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Stormchaser
3. Tales of Woland
4. Goddess of Death
5. Blessed in Hell
6. Harbinger's Ritual
7. The Damned from the Seventh Circle

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SOUNDS OF DELUSION (Sludge Metal avec notamment Juuso Raatikainen de Swallow the Sun, Finlande) propose en écoute un nouveau titre baptisé "Newborn".

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SALLOW MOTH (Progressive Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album Hydrophilous Brood le 24 juillet via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. Nebulous Appendages of Vacillant Seafoam
2. Distended in Panglacial Advent
3. Driftmoth Vivisector
4. Biohybrid Virulence
5. Arcane Benthic Umbilicus
6. Polymorphic Gnaw
7. Hydrophilous Brood
8. Serene Aqueous Leech

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CRIPPLE BASTARDS (Grindcore, Italie) a posté le morceau "L'era della dispersione" tiré de son nouvel EP La tua foto sul marmo prévu le 12 juin sur F.O.A.D. Records. Tracklist :

01. Il respiro si chiude
02. Scarto del rimorso
03. Vendicativo
04. La tua foto sul marmo
05. L’era della dispersione
06. Ai confini di quel che puoi dire

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INSCRIBED (Death/Thrash, USA) sortira son premier long-format Upon the Twisted Throne le 19 juin chez Awakening Records. Tracklist :

1. Inquisition for Hatred
2. Machinery of War
3. Demotion Zone
4. Twisted Throne
5. On the Stage of Death
6. Still Time Passes
7. Oracle of Chaos
8. Evasive Mind
9. Formed Through Control

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GRAVVÅLNAD (Epic/Atmospheric Black Metal, Suède) sortira son nouveau disque Dreams of Evernight Le 6 juin via Northern Silence Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Return of 12 Ships
2. Steps of the Mountain Tower
3. Eyes of the Red Temple
4. Riders of the Black Moon
5. Cursed Sword
6. Arrows of Evernight
7. Hill of Sorcery and Black Flames

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FINSTERFORST (Folk/Viking Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus Still le 31 juillet sur AOP Records. Tracklist :

1. Obduktion
2. Herbstwanderung
3. Knie nieder
4. Im Wind
5. Stille Nacht
6. Fels
7. Leere
8. Beyond the North Waves
9. Another Brick in the Wall

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HORN (Pagan/Folk Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Apokalyps 1618 le 5 juin chez Northern Silence Productions. Tracklist :

1. Apokalyps 1618
2. Die Ahren gleich als mit dem Huf
3. Naud
4. Barhout
5. Am Abgrund steht der Junker
6. Hiofan mahnt
7. Ergot
8. At our bleakest

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AKANTOPHIS (Black Metal, Allemagne) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Renewal" extrait de son dernier disque Erneuerung paru l'année dernière.

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DRAKKAR (Power/Speed, Belgique) a mis en ligne le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Invasion à venir le 19 juin via Wormholedeath. Tracklist :

01. To The Shores
02. Invasion
03. Far Away
04. Mad Clown
05. Bloody Mary
06. Crying Out
07. Never Touch The Stars
08. 666 'n' Rock'n' Roll (Tribute to them)
09. The Everlasting Journey

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DEATHSTORM (Thrash Metal, Autriche) a sorti son nouvel album Cascophonies sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Partially Devoured
2. Let This One Be a Demon
3. Cease to Exist
4. Body in a Barrel
5. Horripilation
6. Mask of Sanity
7. Black Knife Night
8. Mount Eerie
9. Mortuorum Flies
Thrasho Keyser
25 Mai 2026

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