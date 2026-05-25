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(Lien direct) GRAVVÅLNAD (Epic/Atmospheric Black Metal, Suède) sortira son nouveau disque Dreams of Evernight Le 6 juin via Northern Silence Productions. Tracklist :



1. The Return of 12 Ships

2. Steps of the Mountain Tower

3. Eyes of the Red Temple

4. Riders of the Black Moon

5. Cursed Sword

6. Arrows of Evernight

7. Hill of Sorcery and Black Flames



