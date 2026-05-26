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(Lien direct) NIRRITI (Black/Death, Inde/Canada) sortira son premier long-format Dhrupad Anutpada (ধ্রুপদ অনুৎপাদ): Apophatic Ragas Of Non-Origination le 19 juin sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :



1. Mandukya, The Primordial Toad Croaks At The Outer Edge Of Sushupti

2. In The Hallways Of Pure Existence, Freewill And Determinism Play Their Futile Game Of Chess

3. One Foot On Samsara And The Other On Nirvana

4. Glissando Of Ever-Fleeting Moments As The Ephemeral Wheels That Carrieth The Chariot Of Perpetuity

5. Golden Yolk Of A Black Egg Of A Multicolored Peacock

6. Vilambit Laya Of Vitanda Mridangam Forewarns A Pan-Philosophical Defeat (Symphony No. 0 In Doom Minor)



