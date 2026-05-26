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Les news du 26 Mai 2026
News
Les news du 26 Mai 2026 Complexant - Desecresy - Iron Kobra - Saħħar - Membrance - As the Sun Falls - The Absolution Sequence - Tankrust - Litosth - Shewolff - Malebeste - L.M.I. - Goddess - Pyrexia - Megascavenger - Night Spectre - Voidmaker - Nirriti - Ruyned - W.M.D.
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|COMPLEXANT (Deathcore, Australie) sortira son premier full-length Apex le 31 juillet via Bleeding Art Collective en partenariat avec Blood Blast Distribution. Tracklist :
1) Apex
2) No Angels Weep
3) Afterlife
4) Swing Myself To Sleep
5) Critical Mass
6) Heretical Supremacy
7) Cyclops
8) Eye For An Eye
9) No Hope For Humanity
10) No Hope For Sanctuary
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|DESECRESY (Death Metal, Finlande) a sorti son nouvel opus The Secret of Death sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
01. Gorge of the Dead
02. It Appears in a Dream
03. By the Slowing Vortex of Time
04. Crypthymn
05. Ancient Timbre of Demise
06. Rotting Ghouls
07. Summoned With Necrolunar Telepathy
08. Vanishing Existence
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|IRON KOBRA (Heavy Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé le morceau-titre de son nouvel album Eternal Dagger qui sort le 19 juin chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Trembling Dungeons
2. Forbidden Fruits
3. Fliehen
4. Shibuya Nights
5. Silver Strings And Iron Wings
6. Eternal Dagger
7. Unchained & Untamed
8. Treacherous Tyrant
9. Mountains Of Madness
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|Le one-man band SAĦĦAR (Black Metal, Malte) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "II-Migja sa Sqallija" extrait de son nouveau disque Migja ta Mohh Mignun prévu le 12 juin via Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :
01. L-Għatxan
02. Għerf Minsi
03. It-Tarf tal-Kożmu u ta' Ruħi
04. Fil-Palazz Sejjaħtilhom
05. Il-Miġja sa Sqallija
06. Ftakar fija!
07. L-Antikrist il-Ġdid
08. Id-Dinja Taħt Pajjżi (bonus track for CD only)
09. L-Imlejka (bonus track for CD only)
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|MEMBRANCE (Death Metal, Italie) a sorti son nouvel opus Resa Marciana sur Ad Noctem Records. Tracklist :
01. Batipai
02. Sentensa da resa
03. Rioba
04. Turistificai
05. Serenissima
06. Morte de Vero
07. Redi Tegnue
08. El cason dei sette morti
09. Cà Dario
10. Caronte
11. E mi me ne so'ndao
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|AS THE SUN FALLS (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a sorti son nouvel album Songs From The Veil chez Theogonia Records. Tracklist :
01. Daughter of the Air
02. A Shimmer on the Tides
03. As Night Devours
04. A Million Stars Ashine
05. Below a Pale Tree
06. 9 Days of Sorrow
07. Burning Snow
08. Silent Waters
09. Blood to the Soil
10. Sielulintu
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|THE ABSOLUTION SEQUENCE (Technical Groove/Death, Australie) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Idols of Confraternity" extrait de son premier longue-durée Dread Cycle à venir le 14 août en indépendant. Tracklist :
1) Despotic Ruin (Diet of Worms)
2) Idols of Confraternity
3) Ghost Mantra
4) The Sordid Miasma
5) The Nightlight Sigil
6) Promethean Pilferage
7) A Mire Caked in Nativity
8) Grinding the Sphere
9) The Diary of the Emaciated
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|TANKRUST (Thrash/Death/Hardcore, France) a sorti son nouveau disque Shrike en autoproduction. Tracklist :
01. Brute Force
02. Sunken
03. Don't Be Shy
04. Mother Load
05. Father Blood
06. Onward
07. Until the Last One Standing
08. Shrike
09. Random Thoughts of the Lizard Brain's Killer Instinct
10. ASMR
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|LITOSTH (Melodic Black/Death, Brésil) sortira son nouvel opus Dreaming le 24 juillet via Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Defy
2. Ruin
3. Eclipse
4. Abyss
5. Monolith
6. Iconoclast
7. Nadir
8. Golgota
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|SHEWOLFF (Black/Punk, Belgique) vient de sortir son premier EP We're All Gonna Fukkin' Die sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Eternal Night [3:49]
2. Guillotines [3:00]
3. We're All Gonna Fukking Die [3:48]
4. Nail + Burn [5:02]
5. Fantastik Fukk [2:06]
6. Konfusion [6:49]
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|MALEBESTE (Black Metal, France) a sorti son premier long-format Monestherou chez Antiq. Tracklist :
1. Aigre Vinasse et Chaude Populace
2. Hautefaye 1870
3. Chasse Gallery
4. Palefroi du Diable
5. Milouziena
6. Le Puits d'Enfer
7. Monestherou
8. Flamme Noir de l'Espoir
9. Nocturne (Medley Acoustique)
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|L.M.I. (Sludge/Hardcore Punk/Math Rock, USA) sortira son nouvel EP V le 19 juin via Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :
1. Feelin' Tired
2. Wings Of Misery
3. Strangling A Broken Dream
4. Living Fear
5. Fever Dream In A Golden Cage
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|GODDESS (Doom/Stoner, Suède) a sorti son premier full-length Ritual of the Cloven Hoof sur Majestic Mountain Records. Tracklist :
1. Godless
2. Inquisition
3. To Be King
4. Blood Fever
5. Born Again Heathen
6. Devil's Reef
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|PYREXIA (New York Death Metal, USA) va rééditer son premier longue-durée Sermon of Mockery (1993) le 19 juin chez Time To Kill Records en collaboration avec Gravitas Ent. Tracklist :
1. Sermon of Mockery
2. Resurrection
3. Abominat
4. The Uncreation
5. God
6. Demigod
7. Inhumanity
8. Liturgy of Impurity
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|MEGASCAVENGER (Death Metal avec Rogga Johansson, Suède) sortira son nouvel album Toxic Noxious Undeath le 13 août via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
01. Graveyard Dreams and Bonehouse Screams
(feat. Kam Lee/Massacre)
02. Corpses Below
(feat. Felix Stass/Crematory)
03. Exploding Casket Syndrome
(feat. Erik Rundqvist/Vomitory)
04. Heading For the Furnace
(feat. Max Otero/Mercyless)
05. A World of Fire and Brimstone
(feat. Dave Ingram/Benediction)
06. Fleshburner Yearner
(feat. Michael H Andersen/Thorium)
07. As Purgatory Ascends
(feat. Jan Bergmann Jepsen/Maceration)
08. Toxic Noxious Undeath
(feat. Silvester Koorevaar/Fondlecorpse)
09. Shallow Grave Overflow
(feat. Dave Rotten/Avulsed)
10. The Morbid Rides Again
(feat. Peter Svensson/Void Moon)
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|NIGHT SPECTRE (Heavy Metal, Grèce) vient de sortir son premier long-format éponyme sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Death Contract
2. The Maniac
3. Cheating the Fates
4. To Die in the Ancient Fire
5. Blades of Galvarino
6. Crossing the Abyss
7. Damnation of Memory
8. Night Spectre
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|VOIDMAKER (Progressive Blackened Death/Thrash, USA) vient d'éditer son premier longue-durée A Cold, Unyielding Universe (2024) pour la première fois en CD via Witches Brew. Tracklist :
01 Starfall
02 The Post-Human Emergence
03 Terraforming The Red Planet
04 Project Infinity
05 Ganymede, The Outpost
06 Epsilon Orionis
07 Terminus
08 Of Digital Creation
09 A Cold, Unyielding Universe
10 Wormhole / Lightchaser
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|NIRRITI (Black/Death, Inde/Canada) sortira son premier long-format Dhrupad Anutpada (ধ্রুপদ অনুৎপাদ): Apophatic Ragas Of Non-Origination le 19 juin sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Mandukya, The Primordial Toad Croaks At The Outer Edge Of Sushupti
2. In The Hallways Of Pure Existence, Freewill And Determinism Play Their Futile Game Of Chess
3. One Foot On Samsara And The Other On Nirvana
4. Glissando Of Ever-Fleeting Moments As The Ephemeral Wheels That Carrieth The Chariot Of Perpetuity
5. Golden Yolk Of A Black Egg Of A Multicolored Peacock
6. Vilambit Laya Of Vitanda Mridangam Forewarns A Pan-Philosophical Defeat (Symphony No. 0 In Doom Minor)
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|RUYNED (Thrash/Death/Black, Roumanie) sortira son nouvel opus Profanum Sacrificium le 26 juin chez Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Intro [1:02]
2. Speedchain [3:22]
3. Sex'n Speed [3:06]
4. Sex Commander 666 [3:16]
5. Orgasm Through Death [4:41]
6. Daemonis Ritualis [1:12]
7. Profanum Sacrificium [2:55]
8. Malleus Maleficarum [3:53]
9. Witches Gallöw [3:46]
10. Outro [2:35]
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|W.M.D. (Thrash Metal, Canada) sortira son nouvel album Against All Warnings le 5 juin en indépendant. Tracklist :
1. Eyes Of A Killer
2. Against All Warnings
3. Kleptomania
4. The Black Expanse
5. March Of Death
6. The Thin Red Line
7. Post Human Predator
8. Already Dead
9. Painful Vengeance
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AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
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GROUPES DU JOUR
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|Desecresy
Death Metal - 2009 - Finlande
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|Pyrexia
Death Metal - 1990 - Etats-Unis
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