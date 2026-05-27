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LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Deftones
 Deftones - Koi No Yokan (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Les news du 25 Mai 2026
 Les news du 25 Mai 2026 - C... (N)
Par isotaupe		   
Degraved
 Degraved - Spectral Realm O... (C)
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Imperial Triumphant
 Imperial Triumphant - Alpha... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Darkthrone
 Darkthrone - Pre-Historic M... (C)
Par Deathrash.		   
Pearl Jam
 Pearl Jam - Dark Matter (C)
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Les news du 20 Mai 2026
 Les news du 20 Mai 2026 - L... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Imperial Triumphant
 Imperial Triumphant - Vile ... (C)
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Shadowspawn
 Shadowspawn - Cadaver Dogs (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Submerged
 Submerged - Resurfacing Nau... (C)
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Ildfar
 Ildfar - Der ligger et land (C)
Par Delak6788		   
Brutal Swamp Fest 4
 Brutal Swamp Fest 4 - Benig... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Votive Fire - European Tour MMXXVI
 Votive Fire - European Tour... (R)
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Corrosion Of Conformity
 Corrosion Of Conformity - G... (C)
Par Hölm		   
Moonchild Trio
 Moonchild Trio - Six Litani... (C)
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Engorgement
 Engorgement - They Rot Bene... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 27 Mai 2026

News
Les news du 27 Mai 2026 Blodtår - Soulburn - Burnt Witch - Gorge - Fable - Grimveil - Neolith
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BLODTÅR (Black Metal, Suède) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album intitulé Monark qui sortira le 18 septembre via Nordvis Produktion. Il se découvre ici :

1. Blodtår (‘Blood Tear’)
2. Till min sista viloplats (‘To My Final Resting Place’)
3. Paradis (‘Paradise’)
4. Det slutar i lågor (‘It Ends in Flames’)
5. Monark (‘Monarch’)
6. Nu är det synd om de döda (Kraja cover)
7. Bland kvällens skuggor ännu vandra (‘Still Wandering Among the Evening Shadows’)
8. Den eviga isen (‘The Eternal Ice’)

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(Lien direct)
SOULBURN (Doom/Death Metal, Pays-Bas) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Quantifying Cosmic Doom prévu pour le 12 juin via Testimony Records. "In The Very Time That Will Rot Us" se découvre ci-dessous :

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(Lien direct)
BURNT WITCH (Stoner/Doom, USA) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Bastard" extrait de son premier EP Dopelich paru en février dernier sur Pinebox Coven Records.

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GORGE (Brutal Death, Italie) a signé sur Time To Kill Records pour la sortie dans le courant de l'année de son premier longue-durée.

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(Lien direct)
FABLE (Heavy Metal/Hard Rock, Espagne) a sorti premier EP Long Hath the Night Dwelt chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Prelude [1:55]
2. The Owl [4:44]
3. The Oak [5:21]
4. The Funeral (March to the Black Mountain) [3:05]
5. The Moon [6:10]

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(Lien direct)
GRIMVEIL (Black Metal avec Revenant (rder of Nosferat, Sarkrista, Siechknecht, Velmorth) et Simon Lindgren (Tårfödd), Suède) sortira son premier long-format Beneath the Veil of Silent Woods le 5 juin via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Where the Path Fades to Nothing
2. Into the Depths of Shrouded Pines
3. Only Trees Bear Witness
4. Beneath the Veil of Silent Woods
5. The Distant Murmur of Trees
6. Where Beauty Breathes in Silence
7. As Fog Devours the Trail
8. The Light that Lives in Leaves

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(Lien direct)
NEOLITH (Death/Black, Pologne) sortira son nouvel album Inbir le 12 septembre sur Deformeathing Production. Tracklist :

1. Inbir
2. Ashur Has Given Me a Brother
3. The Dawn is Waking
4. Modlitwa na Marny Czas
5. Of All the Gods
6. Ouroboros
7. The Four Etemmū of Kurnugi
8. Morte
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
27 Mai 2026

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ARTICLES DU JOUR
Deftones
 Deftones
Koi No Yokan
2012 - Reprise Records		   
Putrefaction of Rotting Corpses (P.O.R.C.)
 Putrefaction of Rotting Corpses (P.O.R.C.)
Sociopatia
2026 - Indépendant		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Blodtår
Blodtår
Black Metal - 2019 - Suède		   
Soulburn
 Soulburn
Death Metal - 1996 - Pays-Bas		   
Putrefaction of Rotting Corpses (P.O.R.C.)
Sociopatia
Lire la chronique
Deftones
Koi No Yokan
Lire la chronique
Galibot + Mephorash
Lire le live report
A Forest Of Stars
Stack Overflow In Corpse Pi...
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Nightspell
Darkness Spreads Around (EP)
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Funebrarum
Exhumation Of The Ancient (EP)
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Imperial Triumphant
Alphaville
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Illdisposed
In Chambers of Sonic Disgust
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Opera IX
Veneficium
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Torsofuck
Erotic Diarrhea Fantasy (Ré...
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Primordial Black
Heterotopia
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Blackwater Holylight
Not Here Not Gone
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Verba Serpentis
Torchbearers (EP)
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Intoxicated
The Dome
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Pearl Jam
Dark Matter
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Yoth Iria
Gone With The Devil
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Vyr Muk
Mens Devastata (EP)
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Degraved
Spectral Realm Of Ruin
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Shadowspawn
Cadaver Dogs
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Imperial Triumphant
Vile Luxury
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Submerged
Resurfacing Nautical Ruin (EP)
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Flesh Libido
Flesh Libido
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Lord Ketil
Ødeleggelse
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Darkthrone
Pre-Historic Metal
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Galibot
Catabase
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Cage Fight
Exuvia
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Gigan
The Order of the False Eye
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Brutal Swamp Fest 4
Benighted + Bio-Cancer + Cr...
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La photo mystère du 16 Mai 2026
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Metal Noz 3 - Live Report
Lire le podcast