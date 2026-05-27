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Les news du 27 Mai 2026
News
Les news du 27 Mai 2026 Blodtår - Soulburn - Burnt Witch - Gorge - Fable - Grimveil - Neolith
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|BLODTÅR (Black Metal, Suède) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album intitulé Monark qui sortira le 18 septembre via Nordvis Produktion. Il se découvre ici :
1. Blodtår (‘Blood Tear’)
2. Till min sista viloplats (‘To My Final Resting Place’)
3. Paradis (‘Paradise’)
4. Det slutar i lågor (‘It Ends in Flames’)
5. Monark (‘Monarch’)
6. Nu är det synd om de döda (Kraja cover)
7. Bland kvällens skuggor ännu vandra (‘Still Wandering Among the Evening Shadows’)
8. Den eviga isen (‘The Eternal Ice’)
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|SOULBURN (Doom/Death Metal, Pays-Bas) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Quantifying Cosmic Doom prévu pour le 12 juin via Testimony Records. "In The Very Time That Will Rot Us" se découvre ci-dessous :
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|BURNT WITCH (Stoner/Doom, USA) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Bastard" extrait de son premier EP Dopelich paru en février dernier sur Pinebox Coven Records.
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|GORGE (Brutal Death, Italie) a signé sur Time To Kill Records pour la sortie dans le courant de l'année de son premier longue-durée.
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|FABLE (Heavy Metal/Hard Rock, Espagne) a sorti premier EP Long Hath the Night Dwelt chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Prelude [1:55]
2. The Owl [4:44]
3. The Oak [5:21]
4. The Funeral (March to the Black Mountain) [3:05]
5. The Moon [6:10]
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|GRIMVEIL (Black Metal avec Revenant (rder of Nosferat, Sarkrista, Siechknecht, Velmorth) et Simon Lindgren (Tårfödd), Suède) sortira son premier long-format Beneath the Veil of Silent Woods le 5 juin via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Where the Path Fades to Nothing
2. Into the Depths of Shrouded Pines
3. Only Trees Bear Witness
4. Beneath the Veil of Silent Woods
5. The Distant Murmur of Trees
6. Where Beauty Breathes in Silence
7. As Fog Devours the Trail
8. The Light that Lives in Leaves
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|NEOLITH (Death/Black, Pologne) sortira son nouvel album Inbir le 12 septembre sur Deformeathing Production. Tracklist :
1. Inbir
2. Ashur Has Given Me a Brother
3. The Dawn is Waking
4. Modlitwa na Marny Czas
5. Of All the Gods
6. Ouroboros
7. The Four Etemmū of Kurnugi
8. Morte
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GROUPES DU JOUR
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|Blodtår
Black Metal - 2019 - Suède
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|Soulburn
Death Metal - 1996 - Pays-Bas
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