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(Lien direct) GRIMVEIL (Black Metal avec Revenant (rder of Nosferat, Sarkrista, Siechknecht, Velmorth) et Simon Lindgren (Tårfödd), Suède) sortira son premier long-format Beneath the Veil of Silent Woods le 5 juin via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :



1. Where the Path Fades to Nothing

2. Into the Depths of Shrouded Pines

3. Only Trees Bear Witness

4. Beneath the Veil of Silent Woods

5. The Distant Murmur of Trees

6. Where Beauty Breathes in Silence

7. As Fog Devours the Trail

8. The Light that Lives in Leaves



