SOULBURN (Doom/Death Metal, Pays-Bas) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Quantifying Cosmic Doom prévu pour le 12 juin via Testimony Records. "In the Very Time That Will Rot Us" se découvre ci-dessous :
GRIMVEIL (Black Metal avec Revenant (rder of Nosferat, Sarkrista, Siechknecht, Velmorth) et Simon Lindgren (Tårfödd), Suède) sortira son premier long-format Beneath the Veil of Silent Woods le 5 juin via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Where the Path Fades to Nothing
2. Into the Depths of Shrouded Pines
3. Only Trees Bear Witness
4. Beneath the Veil of Silent Woods
5. The Distant Murmur of Trees
6. Where Beauty Breathes in Silence
7. As Fog Devours the Trail
8. The Light that Lives in Leaves
Par Jean-Clint
Par isotaupe
Par isotaupe
Par Ikea
Par Deathrash.
Par AxGxB
Par Jean-Clint
Par Ikea
Par Niktareum
Par AxGxB
Par Delak6788
Par Jean-Clint
Par isotaupe
Par Hölm
Par gulo gulo
Par Jean-Clint