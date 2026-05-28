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Les news du 28 Mai 2026
News
Les news du 28 Mai 2026 Hoc est Bellum - Somnia Finem - Lumen Ad Mortem - Pharmacist - Ill Tidings - Aspen Sanctum - Soulburn - Moonspell - Crisix
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|HOC EST BELLUM (Black/Death, Finlande) a posté le titre "Vomit Black Ecstasy" extrait de son premier full-length Filth Majesty prévu le 26 juin chez Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :
1. The Desolator (Intro) / Deify, Degenerate
2. Black Metal Terror
3. Vomit Black Ecstasy
4. Passion of the Antichrist
5. Blood of the VVytches
6. Nightside Necromancy
7. Winds of Decay
8. Serpent of the Black Pit
9. The Goatborn Ones
10. Beast Ejaculate / Spiral of Sodomy (Outro)
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|SOMNIA FINEM (Black Metal, Portugal) a dévoilé son premier longue-durée Desassossego en streaming complet. Sortie demain via Signal Rex. Tracklist :
1. Sinfonia de Mim [5:42]
2. Prisão da Razão [7:10]
3. Desassossego [6:06]
4. Sonho Lúcido [6:46]
5. Marioneta Partida [4:43]
6. Sonhos Mortos [6:15]
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|LUMEN AD MORTEM (Black Metal, Australie) sortira son nouvel album A Grave Ascent le 19 juin sur Hypnotic Dirge Records. Tracklist :
1 - What Was Lost (2:06)
2 - The Departed (7:10)
3 - I Never Ceded (5:22)
4 - Ghost Gums (4:51)
5 - A Grave Ascent (6:04)
6 - A Stone Shall Come to Rest (5:47)
7 - And What is Yet to Lose (10:13)
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|PHARMACIST (Death Metal, Japon) offre son nouveau disque Vertebrae After Vertebrae en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Propelling Inwards
2. Vertebrae After Vertebrae
3. Endogenica
4. Lazure Sphacelation
5. Mimicring The Organics
6. Bubonic Malacia Bloom
7. Zenith Of Mnemonic Forensication
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|ILL TIDINGS (Black Metal, Autriche) sortira son nouvel opus Seeds of True Rebirth le 26 juin chez Vendetta Records. Tracklist :
01 Between Cold Stars and Mass Graves
02 Fruchtbaren Ackers schändend Pflug
03 Kamadevas Mantra an den Tod
04 Worship the Temple of Flesh
05 Tides of Wrath
06 Lux Ferre
07 Abgesang
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|ASPEN SANCTUM (Midwest Black Metal) sortira son premier long-format To Withhold the Need to Conquer le 7 août via Fiadh Productions. Tracklist :
01 Without Illumination
02 Poisoned Life
03 Pillars
04 The Plains Grow From the Hide
05 The Mortal Trap
06 Ancient Sentience
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|SOULBURN (Blackened Death Metal, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne le morceau "In the Very Time That Will Rot Us" extrait de son nouvel album Quantifying Cosmic Doom à venir le 12 juin sur Testimony Records. Tracklist :
01. The Braveheart of Nightmares
02. Powehi, the Embellished Dark Source of Unending Creation
03. A Pyramid Absurd
04. An Impious Journey Through the Cathedral's Mouth
05. Stalactites of Molten Flesh
06. M87 - What Hopes To Be Born?
07. Iconox Spew Black at the Razor's Edge
08. Down Among the Stars
09. The Desolationist
10. In the Very Time That Will Rot Us
11. An Innocuous Swathe of Sky
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|MOONSPELL (Metal orchestral, Portugal) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel opus intitulé Far From God prévu pour le 3 juillet via Napalm Records. "Cross Your Heart" se découvre ici :
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|CRISIX (Thrash Metal, Espagne) vient de dévoiler un titre inédit intitulé "Fast Music" qui s'écoute ici :
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AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
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GROUPES DU JOUR
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|Crisix
Thrash Metal - 2008 - Espagne
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|Moonspell
Metal orchestral - 1992 - Portugal
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|Pharmacist
Death Metal - 2020 - Japon
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|Soulburn
Death Metal - 1996 - Pays-Bas
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