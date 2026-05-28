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(Lien direct) SOULBURN (Blackened Death Metal, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne le morceau "In the Very Time That Will Rot Us" extrait de son nouvel album Quantifying Cosmic Doom à venir le 12 juin sur Testimony Records. Tracklist :



01. The Braveheart of Nightmares

02. Powehi, the Embellished Dark Source of Unending Creation

03. A Pyramid Absurd

04. An Impious Journey Through the Cathedral's Mouth

05. Stalactites of Molten Flesh

06. M87 - What Hopes To Be Born?

07. Iconox Spew Black at the Razor's Edge

08. Down Among the Stars

09. The Desolationist

10. In the Very Time That Will Rot Us

11. An Innocuous Swathe of Sky



