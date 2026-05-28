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LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Deftones
 Deftones - Koi No Yokan (C)
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Les news du 20 Mai 2026
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Brutal Swamp Fest 4
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Les news du 28 Mai 2026

News
Les news du 28 Mai 2026 Hoc est Bellum - Somnia Finem - Lumen Ad Mortem - Pharmacist - Ill Tidings - Aspen Sanctum - Soulburn - Moonspell - Crisix
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(Lien direct)
HOC EST BELLUM (Black/Death, Finlande) a posté le titre "Vomit Black Ecstasy" extrait de son premier full-length Filth Majesty prévu le 26 juin chez Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

1. The Desolator (Intro) / Deify, Degenerate
2. Black Metal Terror
3. Vomit Black Ecstasy
4. Passion of the Antichrist
5. Blood of the VVytches
6. Nightside Necromancy
7. Winds of Decay
8. Serpent of the Black Pit
9. The Goatborn Ones
10. Beast Ejaculate / Spiral of Sodomy (Outro)

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(Lien direct)
SOMNIA FINEM (Black Metal, Portugal) a dévoilé son premier longue-durée Desassossego en streaming complet. Sortie demain via Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. Sinfonia de Mim [5:42]
2. Prisão da Razão [7:10]
3. Desassossego [6:06]
4. Sonho Lúcido [6:46]
5. Marioneta Partida [4:43]
6. Sonhos Mortos [6:15]

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(Lien direct)
LUMEN AD MORTEM (Black Metal, Australie) sortira son nouvel album A Grave Ascent le 19 juin sur Hypnotic Dirge Records. Tracklist :

1 - What Was Lost (2:06)
2 - The Departed (7:10)
3 - I Never Ceded (5:22)
4 - Ghost Gums (4:51)
5 - A Grave Ascent (6:04)
6 - A Stone Shall Come to Rest (5:47)
7 - And What is Yet to Lose (10:13)

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(Lien direct)
PHARMACIST (Death Metal, Japon) offre son nouveau disque Vertebrae After Vertebrae en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Propelling Inwards
2. Vertebrae After Vertebrae
3. Endogenica
4. Lazure Sphacelation
5. Mimicring The Organics
6. Bubonic Malacia Bloom
7. Zenith Of Mnemonic Forensication

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(Lien direct)
ILL TIDINGS (Black Metal, Autriche) sortira son nouvel opus Seeds of True Rebirth le 26 juin chez Vendetta Records. Tracklist :

01 Between Cold Stars and Mass Graves
02 Fruchtbaren Ackers schändend Pflug
03 Kamadevas Mantra an den Tod
04 Worship the Temple of Flesh
05 Tides of Wrath
06 Lux Ferre
07 Abgesang

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(Lien direct)
ASPEN SANCTUM (Midwest Black Metal) sortira son premier long-format To Withhold the Need to Conquer le 7 août via Fiadh Productions. Tracklist :

01 Without Illumination
02 Poisoned Life
03 Pillars
04 The Plains Grow From the Hide
05 The Mortal Trap
06 Ancient Sentience

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(Lien direct)
SOULBURN (Blackened Death Metal, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne le morceau "In the Very Time That Will Rot Us" extrait de son nouvel album Quantifying Cosmic Doom à venir le 12 juin sur Testimony Records. Tracklist :

01. The Braveheart of Nightmares
02. Powehi, the Embellished Dark Source of Unending Creation
03. A Pyramid Absurd
04. An Impious Journey Through the Cathedral's Mouth
05. Stalactites of Molten Flesh
06. M87 - What Hopes To Be Born?
07. Iconox Spew Black at the Razor's Edge
08. Down Among the Stars
09. The Desolationist
10. In the Very Time That Will Rot Us
11. An Innocuous Swathe of Sky

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(Lien direct)
MOONSPELL (Metal orchestral, Portugal) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel opus intitulé Far From God prévu pour le 3 juillet via Napalm Records. "Cross Your Heart" se découvre ici :

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(Lien direct)
CRISIX (Thrash Metal, Espagne) vient de dévoiler un titre inédit intitulé "Fast Music" qui s'écoute ici :
Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint
28 Mai 2026

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ARTICLES DU JOUR
Vargrav
 Vargrav
Dimension: Daemonium
2026 - Werewolf Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Crisix
 Crisix
Thrash Metal - 2008 - Espagne		   
Moonspell
 Moonspell
Metal orchestral - 1992 - Portugal		   
Pharmacist
 Pharmacist
Death Metal - 2020 - Japon		   
Soulburn
 Soulburn
Death Metal - 1996 - Pays-Bas		   
Vargrav
Dimension: Daemonium
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Putrefaction of Rotting Corpses (P.O.R.C.)
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Koi No Yokan
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Darkness Spreads Around (EP)
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Exhumation Of The Ancient (EP)
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In Chambers of Sonic Disgust
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Cadaver Dogs
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Vile Luxury
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Resurfacing Nautical Ruin (EP)
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Ødeleggelse
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Catabase
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The Order of the False Eye
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