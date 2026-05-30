FUNEBRARUM (Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel album Beckoning the Void of Eternal Silence sur Pulverised Records, dix-sept ans après le précédent. Tracklist :
1. The Arrival (Intro)
2. Beckoning the Void of Eternal Silence
3. Sa Nagba Amāru
4. Through the Barren Halls of Grieving Emptiness
5. Into Dark Domains
6. Ancestral Manor (Intro)
7. Anhela Odor Mortuorum (The Adepts)
8. From Rotting Burial Shrouds
9. Turning the Stones of Torment
10. The Whispering Cathedral
11. Epilogue
NUNSLAUGHTER (Death Metal, USA) a dévoilé le titre "Peukharist" issu de son nouvel opus Satanic Chaos Legions prévu le 26 juin via BLKIIBLK Records. Tracklist :
1. Satanic Chaos Legions
2. Jesus Fucking Dies
3. Unsacrament
4. Christian Ruse
5. Die Your Own Death
6. Rotten Messiah
7. Peukharist
8. Undead Melody
9. Cathedral of Stench
10. In the Flames of Inferno
11. Lucifer the Light
12. Listen to the Lies
13. Infernal Reign
14. The Spear of Satan
Le one-man band TEMPLE OV AHRIMAN (Black Metal, USA) a mis en ligne le morceau "White Death" extrait de son premier long-format Heretics of Consensual Reality à venir le 26 juin en indépendant. Tracklist :
1. War In Heaven
2. Wrath of Iblis
3. Infernal Imperium
4. SPQB
5. White Death
6. Heretics of Consensual Reality
7. Baphomet's Kiss
8. Beyond the Veils of Maya
Par gulo gulo
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Par isotaupe
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Par Ikea
Par Deathrash.
Par AxGxB
Par Jean-Clint
Par Ikea
Par Niktareum
Par AxGxB
Par Delak6788
Par Jean-Clint
Par isotaupe
Par Hölm