»

(Lien direct) FUNEBRARUM (Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel album Beckoning the Void of Eternal Silence sur Pulverised Records, dix-sept ans après le précédent. Tracklist :



1. The Arrival (Intro)

2. Beckoning the Void of Eternal Silence

3. Sa Nagba Amāru

4. Through the Barren Halls of Grieving Emptiness

5. Into Dark Domains

6. Ancestral Manor (Intro)

7. Anhela Odor Mortuorum (The Adepts)

8. From Rotting Burial Shrouds

9. Turning the Stones of Torment

10. The Whispering Cathedral

11. Epilogue



<a href="https://funebrarum-death-metal.bandcamp.com/album/beckoning-the-void-of-eternal-silence">Beckoning the Void of Eternal Silence de FUNEBRARUM</a>