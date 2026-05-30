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Les news du 30 Mai 2026

News
Les news du 30 Mai 2026 Meltification - Ruyned - Funebrarum - Horrifier - Nunslaughter - Temple ov Ahriman - Primal Cult
»
(Lien direct)
MELTIFICATION (Grindcore, Danemark) a sorti hier son premier longue-durée éponyme chez Extremely Rotten Productions. Tracklist :

1) Turmoil
2) Midian
3) Assembly Line Of Horror
4) Nuclear Death Threat
5) Leech
6) River Of Torment
7) Raw Hate Inferno
8) Hellscape
9) A.I.mageddon
10) Hellscape Part 2
11) Memento Gory
12) Wargod
13) Doomsday Horde Caravan
14) Fragments
15) Mass Hypnosis
16) Lycanthropic Brutality
17) Calculated Demise
18) Final Ritual

»
(Lien direct)
RUYNED (Thrash/Death/Black, Roumanie) a posté le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Profanum Sacrificium à paraître le 36 juin via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Intro [1:02]
2. Speedchain [3:22]
3. Sex'n Speed [3:06]
4. Sex Commander 666 [3:16]
5. Orgasm Through Death [4:41]
6. Daemonis Ritualis [1:12]
7. Profanum Sacrificium [2:55]
8. Malleus Maleficarum [3:53]
9. Witches Gallöw [3:46]
10. Outro [2:35]

»
(Lien direct)
FUNEBRARUM (Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel album Beckoning the Void of Eternal Silence sur Pulverised Records, dix-sept ans après le précédent. Tracklist :

1. The Arrival (Intro)
2. Beckoning the Void of Eternal Silence
3. Sa Nagba Amāru
4. Through the Barren Halls of Grieving Emptiness
5. Into Dark Domains
6. Ancestral Manor (Intro)
7. Anhela Odor Mortuorum (The Adepts)
8. From Rotting Burial Shrouds
9. Turning the Stones of Torment
10. The Whispering Cathedral
11. Epilogue

»
(Lien direct)
HORRIFIER (Death Metal, Norvège) propose en écoute le morceau "The Ingestion" tiré de son nouveau disque Revelations of Gore qui sort le 7 août chez Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Voices
2. Compelled To Slaughter
3. Human Butchery
4. The Ingestion
5. Rejoice, Children Of The Flesh
6. Body Hoarder
7. Morbid Lust
8. The Final Oblation
9. Blood For Ascension

»
(Lien direct)
NUNSLAUGHTER (Death Metal, USA) a dévoilé le titre "Peukharist" issu de son nouvel opus Satanic Chaos Legions prévu le 26 juin via BLKIIBLK Records. Tracklist :

1. Satanic Chaos Legions
2. Jesus Fucking Dies
3. Unsacrament
4. Christian Ruse
5. Die Your Own Death
6. Rotten Messiah
7. Peukharist
8. Undead Melody
9. Cathedral of Stench
10. In the Flames of Inferno
11. Lucifer the Light
12. Listen to the Lies
13. Infernal Reign
14. The Spear of Satan

»
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Le one-man band TEMPLE OV AHRIMAN (Black Metal, USA) a mis en ligne le morceau "White Death" extrait de son premier long-format Heretics of Consensual Reality à venir le 26 juin en indépendant. Tracklist :

1. War In Heaven
2. Wrath of Iblis
3. Infernal Imperium
4. SPQB
5. White Death
6. Heretics of Consensual Reality
7. Baphomet's Kiss
8. Beyond the Veils of Maya

»
(Lien direct)
PRIMAL CULT (Melodic Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son nouvel album Dark Passage le 5 juin sur Northern Silence Productions. Tracklist :

1. Argo Navis
2. Philoctetes
3. Onar And The Latent Sun
4. Dark Passage
5. Below The Wave
6. Towards The Vesper Tides
7. Shore Of Echoes
Thrasho Keyser
30 Mai 2026

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Funebrarum
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Exhumation Of The Ancient (EP)
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Torchbearers (EP)
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The Dome
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Dark Matter
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Mens Devastata (EP)
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Spectral Realm Of Ruin
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Resurfacing Nautical Ruin (EP)
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