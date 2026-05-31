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Les news du 31 Mai 2026

News
Les news du 31 Mai 2026 Algebra
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(Lien direct)
ALGEBRA (Thrash Metal, Suisse) vient de sortir un live intitulé Live at RKC enregistré le 20 janvier 2024 au Rocking Chair de Vevey. Tracklist :

01. The Fallen (Live at RKC)
02. Resuscitation (Live at RKC) 05:12
03. Chiroptera (Live at RKC)
04. Accomplice (Live at RKC)
05. Constricted (Live at RKC)
06. S.O.B. (Live at RKC) 05:49
07. Procreation (Live at RKC)
08. Crook (Live at RKC)
09. Survival Nowadays (Live at RKC)
10. Ego Destroyed (Live at RKC)
11. Inner Constraints (Live at RKC)
12. Losing Touch (Live at RKC)
13. Burn the Bridge (Live at RKC)
14. Suspect (Live at RKC)
15. Kleptomaniac (Live at RKC)
Thrasho Keyser
31 Mai 2026

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