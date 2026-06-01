Les news du 1 Juin 2026
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Les news du 1 Juin 2026 Malefic Throne - Sarmat - Asperatus
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|MALEFIC THRONE (All-Star Death Metal, USA) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "When our Shadows Align" extrait de son premier longue-durée The Conquering Darkness sorti l'année dernière chez Agonia Records.
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|SARMAT (Black/Death, Pologne) a sorti son nouvel album The Ornaments Of Disturbing Perspectives via Mad Lion Records. Tracklist :
1. Architect
2. Syndrome Of Dangerous Perspective
3. Scarspike
4. Spectre Of Coercive
5. World Screeches /Triptych: The Left
6. The Fall /Triptych: Center
7. Okrutnik /Triptych: The Right
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|ASPERATUS (Death Metal, Pologne) vient de sortir son premier long-format Shrines Of Human Waste sur Mad Lion Records. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Decades Of Deceithful Faith
3. Age Of Lunacy
4. Blood Will Define Their Fate
5. Absence Of God
6. Throne Of Emptiness
7. Hell To Follow
8. Fall
9. Extinction
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