Les news du 1 Juin 2026 News Les news du 1 Juin 2026 Malefic Throne - Sarmat - Asperatus » (Lien direct) MALEFIC THRONE (All-Star Death Metal, USA) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "When our Shadows Align" extrait de son premier longue-durée The Conquering Darkness sorti l'année dernière chez Agonia Records.





» (Lien direct) SARMAT (Black/Death, Pologne) a sorti son nouvel album The Ornaments Of Disturbing Perspectives via Mad Lion Records. Tracklist :



1. Architect

2. Syndrome Of Dangerous Perspective

3. Scarspike

4. Spectre Of Coercive

5. World Screeches /Triptych: The Left

6. The Fall /Triptych: Center

7. Okrutnik /Triptych: The Right



<a href="https://sarmat1.bandcamp.com/album/the-ornaments-of-disturbing-perspectives">The Ornaments of Disturbing Perspectives de Sarmat</a>

» (Lien direct) ASPERATUS (Death Metal, Pologne) vient de sortir son premier long-format Shrines Of Human Waste sur Mad Lion Records. Tracklist :



1. Intro

2. Decades Of Deceithful Faith

3. Age Of Lunacy

4. Blood Will Define Their Fate

5. Absence Of God

6. Throne Of Emptiness

7. Hell To Follow

8. Fall

9. Extinction





VOIR AUSSI Les news du 31 Mai 2026

Algebra

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