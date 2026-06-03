ASTRIFEROUS (Death Metal, Costa Rica) propose en écoute à cette adresse le titre "Dissolution of Eternity" issu de son nouvel album Atavistic Unraveling le 26 juin via Me Saco Un Ojo Records (LP) et Pulverised Records (CD). Tracklist :
1. Carriers of the Curse
2. The Floating Catacombs
3. Dissolution of Eternity
4. Proto Embryo (The Third Tribulation)
5. Arcane Demonomania
6. Mnemonic Phenomena
7. Resonance Cascade
Par Sosthène
Par gulo gulo
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par gulo gulo
Par Niktareum
Par Jean-Clint
Par gulo gulo
Par isotaupe
Par isotaupe
Par Ikea
Par Deathrash.
Par AxGxB
Par Jean-Clint
Par Ikea
Par Niktareum
Par AxGxB