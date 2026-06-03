»

(Lien direct) INSCRIBED (Death/Thrash, USA) a dévoilé le titre "On the Stage of Death" figurant sur son premier longue-durée Upon the Twisted Throne prévu le 19 juin sur Awakening Records. Tracklist :



01. Inquisition for Hatred

02. Machinery of War

03. Demotion Zone

04. Twisted Throne

05. On the Stage of Death

06. Still Time Passes

07. Oracle of Chaos

08. Evasive Mind

09. Formed Through Control



