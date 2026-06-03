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(Lien direct) CEREMONIAL WORSHIP (Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son nouvel album Between Sleep and Death le 31 juillet sur Eternal Death. Tracklist :



1. Intro

2. Hate Spells

3. Towards Nothingness

4. Cursed Abominations

5. Where the Shadow Awakes

6. Esoteric Struggle

7. Shadows From Hell

8. Pantheon of Suffering

9. Tower of Endless Nights



<a href="https://eternaldeath.bandcamp.com/album/between-sleep-and-death">Between Sleep and Death de Ceremonial Worship</a>