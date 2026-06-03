Les news du 3 Juin 2026
News
Les news du 3 Juin 2026 Ninth Realm
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|NINTH REALM (Thrash / Crossover, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Damnation's Veil le 28 août prochain sur Transcending Obscurity Records. En voici deux extraits à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Valigeth
02. Damnation's Veil
03. Cohorts Of The Abyss
04. Imbued In Hellfire
05. Rituals In Thar'amath
06. Orphaned Throne
07. Wyrd Of Strideborne
08. Beyond The Void
09. Vengeance Unto Rot
10. All Hail Treachery
11. Twilight's Blade
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