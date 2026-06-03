Les news du 3 Juin 2026 News Les news du 3 Juin 2026 Ninth Realm » (Lien direct) NINTH REALM (Thrash / Crossover, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Damnation's Veil le 28 août prochain sur Transcending Obscurity Records. En voici deux extraits à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. Valigeth

02. Damnation's Veil

03. Cohorts Of The Abyss

04. Imbued In Hellfire

05. Rituals In Thar'amath

06. Orphaned Throne

07. Wyrd Of Strideborne

08. Beyond The Void

09. Vengeance Unto Rot

10. All Hail Treachery

11. Twilight's Blade







VOIR AUSSI Les news du 2 Juin 2026

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