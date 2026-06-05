|
Les news du 5 Juin 2026
News
Les news du 5 Juin 2026 100 Demons - The Night Eternal - Cattle Decapitation - Arckanum - Godless - Niveous - Rotten Tomb - Nachtheem - Fournier - Coprolith - Grabunhold - Dragsholm
|»
|100 DEMONS (Hardcore, USA) a sorti aujourd'hui son nouvel album. Intitulé Embrace The Black Light et disponible via Closed Casket Activities celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. The Nightmare
02. Made For Nothing
03. Through Seven Eternities
04. Meat For The Beast
05. Nail It Shut
06. The Cold Wind Of The Crossroads (featuring Twitching Tongues)
07. Häxan Hammer
08. Night Parade Of 100 Demons
09. Foul
10. Werewolves At The Wall
11. Return To Zero
12. Spiritual Obliteration
|
|»
|Le nouvel album de THE NIGHT ETERNAL (Heavy Metal, Allemagne) intitulé Cold Velvet sortira le 21 août prochain sur Metal Blade Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip de "Where This World Ends" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Where This World Ends
02. Eurydice (Don't Look Back)
03. Caught In A Spell
04. When The Last Candle Dies
05. The Veins Of Time
06. The Watcher Of The Burning Veil
07. Shape Of Sorrow
08. Dance On Crimson Ground
|
|»
|CATTLE DECAPITATION (Death Metal, USA) vient de dévoiler le clip de "Dead End Residents". Ce morceau est tiré de l'album Terrasite paru en 2023 sur Metal Blade Records.
|
|»
|ARCKANUM (Black Metal, Suède) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Motestandarin le 20 juillet chez Darkness Shall Rise Productions (20 juin pour a version numérique). Il contiendra deux morceaux qui figureront sur son prochain album Beswærilsin prévu en octobre. Tracklist :
1. Skaepna Aer Krigh [5:15]
2. Anskoti [3:57]
|
|»
|GODLESS (Death Metal, Chili) offre son nouvel album Adversus Parousia en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain chez Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :
1. Ingenitus-Ekstasis
2. Omega Omnipotens: Hosanna in Nullificatio
3. Plaga Vobiscum (Et Cum Spiritu Tuo)
4. Pneuma-Khaos
5. Ekstasis-Cosmogravis
6. Numenlagneia
7. Ultraticum Infinita Omnium in Nihilum
8. Et Verbum Nihil Factum Est
|
|»
|NIVEOUS (Black Metal, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée Cult of the Void Star le 17 juillet chez Hypnotic Dirge Records (CD), Void Star Productions (LP) et Silver Shield Records (K7). Tracklist :
1 - Harbinger of the Void Star (7:25)
2 - Servants of the Monolith (5:57)
3 - Frostborne Resistance (6:28)
4 - Baptism of Shadows (6:53)
5 - Northbound (6:40)
6 - Boreal Stronghold (5:33)
|
|»
|ROTTEN TOMB (Death Metal, Chili) propose son nouveau disque Vestiges of Tortured Souls en streaming complet. Sortie demain via Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :
01. Horror Manifestations
02. Condemned Reality
03. Lost Memories
04. Waiting, Dying
05. Mortified
06. Mind of Chaos
07. Here Lies Death
08. Ancestral Preservation
09. Human Pyre
|
|»
|NACHTHEEM (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son premier long-format Waan van de leegte prévu le 6 juin via Terratur Possessions. Tracklist :
1. Geen vuur in gods hallen [7:27]
2. Verdoemd door de tijd [7:15]
3. Het duister verdeeld [8:08]
4. De ontwaking [4:33]
5. Waan van de leegte [10:46]
|
|»
|FOURNIER (Death Metal, Nouvelle-Zélande) offre son premier EP éponyme en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie le 3 juin via Caligari Records. Tracklist :
1. Cast Adrift
2. Constructing the Ark
3. Supreme Ornaments
4. An Angel With a Bullet
|
|»
|COPROLITH (Death Metal, Canada) a mis en ligne ci-dessous le morceau "Sentenced To The Grave" extrait de son premier long-format Putrescence à venir le 3 juillet sur Me Saco Un Ojo Records (LP) et Rotted Life (CD). Tracklist :
1. Sentenced to the Grave
2. Putrescence
3. Defiling Incantation
4. Birthed by Remorseless Flames
5. Another Skull to Claim
6. Possessed by Incoherent Violent Suggestions
|
|»
|GRABUNHOLD (Black Metal, Allemagne) a partagé son nouvel opus Frostheim qui sort aujourd'hui sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Der Tod wohnt in Carn Dûm
2. Grambergs Fluch
3. Der Mondturm
4. Rerirs blauer Schatten
5. Über Grat und kalten Gipfel
6. Schreckenszauber
7. In Mordor, wo die Schatten drohn
8. Eärnurs Verderben
|
|»
|DRAGSHOLM (Black/Death, USA) sortira son premier full-length From The Bloodlines Of Bram le 3 juillet sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :
1. Irina's Heart
2. The Wandering Relic
3. I Am The Impaler
4. A Coffin Unscathed
5. A Kingdom In The Land Of Shadows
6. Battling Through The Stormlands
7. Crosses Drowned In Blood
8. Thorns For Mina
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par Sosthène
Par Cujo
Par Lestat
Par Lestat
Par Deathrash.
Par Krokodil
Par Sosthène
Par gulo gulo
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par gulo gulo
Par Niktareum
Par Jean-Clint
Par gulo gulo
Par isotaupe
Par isotaupe
Par Ikea
Par Deathrash.
Par AxGxB