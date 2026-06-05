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LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
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Les news du 5 Juin 2026

News
Les news du 5 Juin 2026 Arckanum - Godless - Niveous - Rotten Tomb - Nachtheem - Fournier - Coprolith - Grabunhold - Dragsholm
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ARCKANUM (Black Metal, Suède) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Motestandarin le 20 juillet chez Darkness Shall Rise Productions (20 juin pour a version numérique). Il contiendra deux morceaux qui figureront sur son prochain album Beswærilsin prévu en octobre. Tracklist :

1. Skaepna Aer Krigh [5:15]
2. Anskoti [3:57]

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(Lien direct)
GODLESS (Death Metal, Chili) offre son nouvel album Adversus Parousia en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain chez Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :

1. Ingenitus-Ekstasis
2. Omega Omnipotens: Hosanna in Nullificatio
3. Plaga Vobiscum (Et Cum Spiritu Tuo)
4. Pneuma-Khaos
5. Ekstasis-Cosmogravis
6. Numenlagneia
7. Ultraticum Infinita Omnium in Nihilum
8. Et Verbum Nihil Factum Est

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(Lien direct)
NIVEOUS (Black Metal, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée Cult of the Void Star le 17 juillet chez Hypnotic Dirge Records (CD), Void Star Productions (LP) et Silver Shield Records (K7). Tracklist :

1 - Harbinger of the Void Star (7:25)
2 - Servants of the Monolith (5:57)
3 - Frostborne Resistance (6:28)
4 - Baptism of Shadows (6:53)
5 - Northbound (6:40)
6 - Boreal Stronghold (5:33)

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(Lien direct)
ROTTEN TOMB (Death Metal, Chili) propose son nouveau disque Vestiges of Tortured Souls en streaming complet. Sortie demain via Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :

01. Horror Manifestations
02. Condemned Reality
03. Lost Memories
04. Waiting, Dying
05. Mortified
06. Mind of Chaos
07. Here Lies Death
08. Ancestral Preservation
09. Human Pyre

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(Lien direct)
NACHTHEEM (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son premier long-format Waan van de leegte prévu le 6 juin via Terratur Possessions. Tracklist :

1. Geen vuur in gods hallen [7:27]
2. Verdoemd door de tijd [7:15]
3. Het duister verdeeld [8:08]
4. De ontwaking [4:33]
5. Waan van de leegte [10:46]

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(Lien direct)
FOURNIER (Death Metal, Nouvelle-Zélande) offre son premier EP éponyme en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie le 3 juin via Caligari Records. Tracklist :

1. Cast Adrift
2. Constructing the Ark
3. Supreme Ornaments
4. An Angel With a Bullet

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(Lien direct)
COPROLITH (Death Metal, Canada) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le morceau "Sentenced to the Grave" extrait de son premier long-format Putrescence à venir le 3 juillet sur Me Saco Un Ojo Records (LP) et Rotted Life (CD). Tracklist :

1. Sentenced to the Grave
2. Putrescence
3. Defiling Incantation
4. Birthed by Remorseless Flames
5. Another Skull to Claim
6. Possessed by Incoherent Violent Suggestions

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GRABUNHOLD (Black Metal, Allemagne) a partagé son nouvel opus Frostheim qui sort aujourd'hui sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Der Tod wohnt in Carn Dûm
2. Grambergs Fluch
3. Der Mondturm
4. Rerirs blauer Schatten
5. Über Grat und kalten Gipfel
6. Schreckenszauber
7. In Mordor, wo die Schatten drohn
8. Eärnurs Verderben

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(Lien direct)
DRAGSHOLM (Black/Death, USA) sortira son premier full-length From The Bloodlines Of Bram le 3 juillet sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :

1. Irina's Heart
2. The Wandering Relic
3. I Am The Impaler
4. A Coffin Unscathed
5. A Kingdom In The Land Of Shadows
6. Battling Through The Stormlands
7. Crosses Drowned In Blood
8. Thorns For Mina
Thrasho Keyser
5 Juin 2026

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GROUPES DU JOUR
Arckanum
 Arckanum
Black Metal - 1992 - Suède		   
Coprolith
 Coprolith
Death Metal - 2023 - Canada		   
Rotten Tomb
 Rotten Tomb
Death Metal - 2016 - Chili		   
Prisonnier Du Temps
Prendre Le Pouvoir Par La F...
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Portrayal Of Guilt
…Beginning Of The End
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Fake Dust
Decrepitizing Din Of The Ce...
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La photo mystère du 1 Juin 2026
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Funebrarum
Beckoning The Void Of Etern...
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Funebrarum
Exhumation Of The Ancient (EP)
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Cage Fight
Exuvia
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La photo mystère du 16 Mai 2026
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Metal Noz 3 - Live Report
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Türböwitch
Under Haunted Skies
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Abscess
Through The Cracks Of Death
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Corpus Offal / Undergang
Corpus Offal / Undergang (S...
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Brozerz
PFFFFFF (Démo)
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Terror
Still Suffer
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La photo mystère du 1 Mai 2026
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D.R.I.
Violent Pacification (EP)
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Putrisect / Funebrarum / Interment
Pestilential Winds (Split 7")
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Laurèntian Echoes
Midsummer Blaze + Panoptic...
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Pulling Teeth
Vicious Skin
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Impermanent
Forging Eternity (EP)
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Nostromo
Argue
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Pilori
Sans adieu
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Ape Unit
Sticks
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La photo mystère du 15 Avril 2026
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Bitter Branches
Let's Give The Land Back To...
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Speed
All My Angels (EP)
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Mizery
Mizery (EP)
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Intercourse
How I Fell In Love With The...
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Occupational Hazard Tour 2026
//Less + Unsane
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La photo mystère du 1 Avril 2026
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