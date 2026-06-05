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(Lien direct) DRAGSHOLM (Black/Death, USA) sortira son premier full-length From The Bloodlines Of Bram le 3 juillet sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :



1. Irina's Heart

2. The Wandering Relic

3. I Am The Impaler

4. A Coffin Unscathed

5. A Kingdom In The Land Of Shadows

6. Battling Through The Stormlands

7. Crosses Drowned In Blood

8. Thorns For Mina



