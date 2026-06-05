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Les news du 5 Juin 2026
News
Les news du 5 Juin 2026 Arckanum - Godless - Niveous - Rotten Tomb - Nachtheem - Fournier - Coprolith - Grabunhold - Dragsholm
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|ARCKANUM (Black Metal, Suède) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Motestandarin le 20 juillet chez Darkness Shall Rise Productions (20 juin pour a version numérique). Il contiendra deux morceaux qui figureront sur son prochain album Beswærilsin prévu en octobre. Tracklist :
1. Skaepna Aer Krigh [5:15]
2. Anskoti [3:57]
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|GODLESS (Death Metal, Chili) offre son nouvel album Adversus Parousia en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain chez Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :
1. Ingenitus-Ekstasis
2. Omega Omnipotens: Hosanna in Nullificatio
3. Plaga Vobiscum (Et Cum Spiritu Tuo)
4. Pneuma-Khaos
5. Ekstasis-Cosmogravis
6. Numenlagneia
7. Ultraticum Infinita Omnium in Nihilum
8. Et Verbum Nihil Factum Est
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|NIVEOUS (Black Metal, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée Cult of the Void Star le 17 juillet chez Hypnotic Dirge Records (CD), Void Star Productions (LP) et Silver Shield Records (K7). Tracklist :
1 - Harbinger of the Void Star (7:25)
2 - Servants of the Monolith (5:57)
3 - Frostborne Resistance (6:28)
4 - Baptism of Shadows (6:53)
5 - Northbound (6:40)
6 - Boreal Stronghold (5:33)
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|ROTTEN TOMB (Death Metal, Chili) propose son nouveau disque Vestiges of Tortured Souls en streaming complet. Sortie demain via Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :
01. Horror Manifestations
02. Condemned Reality
03. Lost Memories
04. Waiting, Dying
05. Mortified
06. Mind of Chaos
07. Here Lies Death
08. Ancestral Preservation
09. Human Pyre
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|NACHTHEEM (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son premier long-format Waan van de leegte prévu le 6 juin via Terratur Possessions. Tracklist :
1. Geen vuur in gods hallen [7:27]
2. Verdoemd door de tijd [7:15]
3. Het duister verdeeld [8:08]
4. De ontwaking [4:33]
5. Waan van de leegte [10:46]
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|FOURNIER (Death Metal, Nouvelle-Zélande) offre son premier EP éponyme en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie le 3 juin via Caligari Records. Tracklist :
1. Cast Adrift
2. Constructing the Ark
3. Supreme Ornaments
4. An Angel With a Bullet
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|COPROLITH (Death Metal, Canada) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le morceau "Sentenced to the Grave" extrait de son premier long-format Putrescence à venir le 3 juillet sur Me Saco Un Ojo Records (LP) et Rotted Life (CD). Tracklist :
1. Sentenced to the Grave
2. Putrescence
3. Defiling Incantation
4. Birthed by Remorseless Flames
5. Another Skull to Claim
6. Possessed by Incoherent Violent Suggestions
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|GRABUNHOLD (Black Metal, Allemagne) a partagé son nouvel opus Frostheim qui sort aujourd'hui sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Der Tod wohnt in Carn Dûm
2. Grambergs Fluch
3. Der Mondturm
4. Rerirs blauer Schatten
5. Über Grat und kalten Gipfel
6. Schreckenszauber
7. In Mordor, wo die Schatten drohn
8. Eärnurs Verderben
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|DRAGSHOLM (Black/Death, USA) sortira son premier full-length From The Bloodlines Of Bram le 3 juillet sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :
1. Irina's Heart
2. The Wandering Relic
3. I Am The Impaler
4. A Coffin Unscathed
5. A Kingdom In The Land Of Shadows
6. Battling Through The Stormlands
7. Crosses Drowned In Blood
8. Thorns For Mina
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